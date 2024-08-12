Finding awesome deals is our specialty here, so once again, we’re back with our picks for the best sales of the week.

That means you can get serious discounts on *tons* of cool stuff, like body lotion, coffee makers, sonic flossers, food composters, stylish additions to your wardrobe, and plenty of things in between. Some will hang around for longer, others are only here for a fleeting time, so if you see something that tickles your fancy, make sure to hit that “add to cart” button ASAP.

If you’re looking to upgrade your pre-sleep routine, pop this hydrating formula on before bed and get ready to blast off into Snoozeville. It contains a mix of melatonin, as well as lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you find your zen, with intensely hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to plenty of moisture.

Dirty screens are the bane of my existence, so grabbing a bottle of this stuff was a no-brainer. The formula is odour-free and meant to whisk away all kinds of grime (including greasy fingerprints and food smudges) easily. Compared to other screen cleaners, this one leaves a streak and residue-free finish — reviewers call it actual magic! With this kit, you’ll get a full-sized cleaning spray, travel spray, and two microfibre cleaning cloths.

While a celeb endorsement is not necessarily a sign of a great product, in this case, it is. Stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention tons of #beautytok influencers) are obsessed with these hydrogel masks that promise to tackle things like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness — and tackle them they do. Unlike other brands’ eye masks, these are extra juicy, delivering tons of hydration in just a few minutes. Reviewers find them soothing and say they make their peepers look more awake in a flash. You’ll get a pack of 48 pairs.

Whether you love or hate cleaning your floors, you’ll probably adore this clever system that completely eliminates the need to wring out your mop. The bucket has an integrated foot-operated spinner that’ll whizz away excess water, while the cleaning head is triangle-shaped to make it easier than ever to clean in the corners (or around your furniture).

Julia Garner loves it, David Beckham loves it, George Clooney loves it, and while I’m not saying celebs are always right, there’s a reason why this machine tops everyone’s wishlist during the holidays. Reviewers report that, in addition to being *incredibly* simple to use, it also outperforms all other coffee machines they’ve used in the past. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a gorgeous (and on-trend) apple red shade!

Other bodysuits might require you to still rock a bra underneath, but not this one. Reviewers with larger busts say it offers the exact right amount of support and compression without pinching, rolling, or chafing. Some people say they sized down because of how stretchy it felt, but that’s totally a personal choice.

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

If ~tradish~ lipsticks tend to wreak havoc on your lips, consider testing out this formula that’s stuffed with good-for-your-skin ingredients (like ceramides). Your smoocher will feel softer and more hydrated with every swipe, and you’ll be rewarded with a rich, satin-finish shade that’ll never feel clumpy, thick, or sticky. Reviewers say its lightweight texture makes it a breeze to apply — even more beginners.

Rock it solo now, then layer this breezy tank under all your chunky sweaters come fall — it’s basically the top that does it all! The longer hem makes it easy to tuck into high-rise bottoms, and the straps are wide enough to conceal your bra (if that’s your preference). Reviewers are obsessed with its flattering shape and ultra-soft fabric that’ll never chafe or rub against your skin.

Juggling your bathtime accessories (or perching them precariously on the edge of your tub) is a no-go, folks. This tray has spots for it all, including a notch for your glass of vino. It’ll extend to fit over any tub, so you can take it with you when you move or remodel.

With all the skin-loving bennies of a face product, this lotion will coat your bod in a veil of sun protection while hydrating *and* smoothing your skin in the process. Reviewers are particularly fond of the glow it leaves behind — a far cry from the white cast or streaky finish of other SPF formulas. It even has a gourmand beachy smell that’ll help you keep those chill summer vibes going all season long.

Despite our best efforts, food waste happens. Thanks to this nifty countertop appliance, you’ll be able to transform scraps and leftovers into something useful: fertilizer. It’ll work its magic (quietly!) in less than 24 hours without any leaks or unpleasant odours. Reviewers are totally obsessed and love that, unlike yard composters, there’s never any need to till or fight against bugs and pests. Though it handles almost everything with ease (even cardboard), we’d caution against throwing anything too greasy inside.

When you hit the road, you’ll be glad to have a safe and cozy spot for all your fave pieces. There are plenty of slots for earrings, rings, and longer chains, while the snap closure will help ensure that everything stays where it should (rather than scattered throughout your bag) — no matter how tossed and tumbled your luggage gets at the airport.

You won’t have to leave the house to get a coffee shop-quality bev! We love that for you. This gadget can make hot or cold foam (all-season usability, y’all!) and literally couldn’t be any easier to use — which is great if you’re a hair less than tech-savvy. If you ask reviewers about their favourite features, they’d probably brag about how quiet and quick it is, so you’ll be able to get your caffeine fix in a snap.

Silky-smooth and fragrance-free, this creamy balm is the ultimate solution to parched lips. It contains a slew of moisturizing and naturally plumping ingredients — like wakame algae, rose wax, ceramides, vegan squalane, and hyaluronic acid — to keep your smoocher in tip-top shape (which reviewers say it does in just a few swipes).

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too. You’ll get a pack of four.

This is the unscented, hypoallergenic formula of our dreams! It will easily remove even the most stubborn eye makeup (sans burning), and the addition of the brand’s signature thermal water treats skin to some soothing action, too. Reviewers love that it has added glycerin, which acts as a protective shield for their skin barrier and keeps irritation to an absolute minimum.

You can easily adjust both its angle and height, so you can sit comfy no matter how tall you (or what your personal preferences) are. Reviewers call it a must-have for anyone working at a desk, and you can even rock it back and forth if you’re the fidgety type.

My mom is a professional aesthetician, and she always pointed me to this stuff when my nails were weak, brittle, or just plain icky. The formula’s full of nail-boosting ingredients, like biotin, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and C, which translates to talons that are reinforced and strengthened (reviewers say they saw less peeling and breakage after just a few uses!). It also helps rehabilitate nails damaged from biting, too.

Perfect for cooler nights and long travel days alike, this sleek pair of pantaloons is super comfy and equipped with a wide, smoothing waistband that won’t dig in while you’re sitting. Reviewers have reported that they keep their shape after washing (and say they fit true to size, so you can safely order the one you normally wear).

We’re all about working smarter, not harder, so if you have a random mess that needs cleaning, save yourself from dragging out your whole cleaning kit and use this option instead. It weighs just over a pound, meaning you’ll be able to easily maneuver it around corners and in tight spaces. Since it’s USB-rechargeable, some reviewers even keep and charge it in their vehicles (talk about convenience).

These are aesthetic as all hell, but reviewers say they’re also surprisingly durable, holding up to daily use without peeling or fading (and can be easily removed or repositioned). You’ll get preprinted labels for just about every spice or ingredient you can think of, including really niche ones like za’atar, tajin, chervil, and other funky flavourings you might be playing around with lately. Because they’re made of vinyl instead of paper, you won’t have to worry about them getting wrinkled or smudged if you accidentally grab a jar with a wet hand. You’ll get a pack of 146 labels.

