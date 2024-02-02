There's no reason to blow your budget when everything on this list is under $30

I’m not here to remind anyone about the rising cost of living, but if you’re looking to be a bit more budget-conscious this year, I’ve gotchu. In this list, you’ll find a *ton* of the best products under $30, meaning you can have your cake (i.e. a lil’ treat!) and eat it, too.

Thanks to its many components (including pads for your under-eye area), you can tackle puffiness and soreness wherever you find it. Reviewers say it’s a dream for calming down inflammation and irritation, not to mention soothing inflamed sinuses during allergy season. You’ll get two eye gels, a full-face mask, eye mask, eye pads, and undereye gels, plus a handy storage bag. Just make sure to store these in your fridge to reap those sweet bennies!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

Winter can be especially taxing on your skin, so if you’re looking for something to help, this petite humidifier is just the ticket. It’s USB-powered and all you’ll need is a glass of water for it to start working its magic. Plus, it’s a heckuva lot smaller than traditional versions (it’s literally pocket-sized!), meaning you’ll be able to tote it from class to your office without any hassle.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $16.

These are hypoallergenic, reusable, and fluff up laundry like nobody’s business. Reviewers love that they also eliminate static while reducing drying time (which is great if you’d like to save a few bucks on your hydro bill).

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $17.95+. Available in three colours.

Equipped with four cleansing modes, this lil’ gadget will help make sure your face is clean as a whistle (no matter how much SPF or makeup you’ve been wearing that day). Reviewers say it gave them a serious post-facial glow after just one use and are especially fond of the easy-to-grip handle that’ll keep it from slipping from your soapy grasp. It comes with a cute charging cradle, too, so you can keep it juiced up and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.

That precariously-balanced stack of rusty old jar lids in your cupboard has got to go, friends. Make the swap to these silicone styles that’ll not only create an airtight seal (*chef’s kiss* for at-home fermentation) but make the jars easier to open down the line, too. Reviewers add that they’re totally leakproof and dishwasher-safe to boot.

Get a set of four from Amazon Canada for $14.99+. Available in two colours and two sizes.

A few drops of this liquid magic will set your polish in a literal minute (they’ll be completely dry in under five), meaning you won’t need to sit around and wonder if it’s safe to move after carefully creating your mani masterpiece. Reviewers love that it saves them from having to do tedious touchups every few days, too — we love a time-saver!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.80.

When I say this stuff is *concentrated,* I’m not joking. You’ll only need one squeeze per load, and the special cap’s designed to portion out only what you need (so you literally can’t go overboard). For reference, one bottle is enough for 83 loads and you can use it in all kinds of washers, including finicky high-efficiency ones. Oh, and did I mention it smells lovely, too?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99.

Bleed-thru? We don’t know her. These babies dry down quickly (translation: no smudging!) and have a unique chiselled tip so you can make broad strokes or thin lines — all without picking up pen or printer ink. Since they’re rectangular, they won’t roll off your desk when you’re studying, either.

Get a pack of eight from Amazon Canada for $11.99. Available in six colourways and three other multipacks.

Give yourself some peace of mind the next time you’re whipping up a meal. These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $16.99 (originally $21.49). Available in sizes S-XL.

This stuff delivers not only the *perfect* amount of tint and hold, but also never flakes or smudges while you’re rocking it. If that sounds too good to be true, don’t just take my word for it: reviewers swear it’s the most long-lasting brow product they’ve ever tried and are particularly fond of the fact that they don’t need to do touchups throughout the day (because who has time for that?).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99+ (originally $13). Available in five shades.

Ever felt personally victimized by an ice cube tray? Save yourself the struggle and cop this silicone-bottomed style that’ll make popping out frosty chunks easy as pie. Each one also comes with a tight-fitting lid that’ll not only prevent freezer spills (gross) but lock out unpleasant smells so your cubes taste exactly as they’re meant to.

Get a ten-pack from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $29.99). Also available in smaller multipacks.

Treating yourself to a facial is all well and good, but let’s be honest — it’s not always budget-friendly. A layer of this clay mask will exfoliate dead skin, absorb excess oil, and unclog your pores in 10 minutes and it does all that without leaving your face feeling dry and tight. Reviewers say they noticed an immediate cooling effect and seriously improved skin texture after just one use, which is the kind of science I can get behind.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $22.

Muscle and joint pain happens, so it’s probably a good idea to get a tube of this recovery balm so you can tackle it when it strikes. The cap hides a really genius feature: three rollerballs that’ll make application a mess-free snap (and also help you apply it yourself). It contains menthol, arnica, and magnesium, helping to reduce inflammation and increase circulation, too.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $22.

These are perfect for small snacks, fresh fruit, or other small nibbles you’d like to keep fresh for just a smidge longer. The lids click into place, so you’ll always know when they’re securely closed (saving you from a blowout in your bag). Plus, their modular design makes them easy to stack in your fridge, and you can even throw ’em in the dishwasher when they get gunky.

Get a set of three from Amazon Canada for $4.17 (originally $8.16). Also available in two other multipacks.

Unlike your classic jade roller, this thing holds temperature for a *lot* longer, meaning you can take advantage of its cooling, de-puffing, and soothing powers for more than just a few seconds. The wide head will let you tackle large swathes of skin in a snap, making it great for hot days or tackling bruising and swelling on other parts of your body. Reviewers add that it’s surprisingly effective against sinus pressure and headaches, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.97.

I’m in my “cute and organized” era, and these fit the bill perfectly. Their different sizes make it easy to split up your stuff, so you won’t have to dig through a humongous bag to find that one product you’re hunting for. They have zip closures and can be nested inside one another when they’re empty (but you can also clip them together to keep them from getting lost in the chaos of your luggage).

Get the set of three from Urban Outfitters for $29.

These are aesthetic as all hell, but reviewers say they’re also surprisingly durable, holding up to daily use without peeling or fading (and can be easily removed or repositioned). You’ll get preprinted labels for just about every spice or ingredient you can think of, including really niche ones like za’atar, tajin, chervil, and other funky flavourings you might be playing around with lately. Because they’re made of vinyl instead of paper, you won’t have to worry about them getting wrinkled or smudged if you accidentally grab a jar with a wet hand.

Get a set of 146 labels from Amazon Canada for $8.79 (originally $17.99). Also available in four other styles.

Turning my bathroom counter into a swamp when I’m washing my face isn’t my idea of a good time, so colour me THRILLED when I came upon these genius wrist guards. Since they’re made of flexible silicone, they’ll create a watertight seal around your wrists and catch droplets before they snake down your arms (wet sleeves, begone). Consider rocking these the next time you’re washing dishes, too!

Get a pair from Urban Outfitters for $18.

I personally am quite sick of trying to nail a delish jammy egg only to have it come out fully hard-boiled. Feeling the same? You’ll love this rapid egg cooker that’ll take the guesswork out of crafting the perfect oeuf, thanks to this foolproof cooking gadget. It’ll turn off when it’s done, so you won’t have to stand around and supervise things like you would with traditional boiling or poaching. Reviewers call it a major game-changer and love that the controls are pretty dang simple — no decoding complicated instructions here.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.94+. Available in several other colours and sizes.

Just a smidge will give you a rich, frothy lather while leaving your facial hair soft and hydrated. Reviewers say it also helps detangle things, which is great if you’re always fighting knots and snags. You can also get a shampoo and conditioner duo if you really wanna kick your grooming routine up a notch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.75 (originally $26.79).

You’ll finally be able to rid your shoes, bags, jackets, and car seats of dirt, salt stains, and other muck, all without stressing about accidentally ruining your stuff. You can even use these bad boys on suede! And since they’re individually wrapped, you can tuck them in your pocket or work bag and use ’em when you’re travelling or commuting.

Get a pack of ten from Amazon Canada for $8.99 (originally $10.99).

Pop this gizmo over your tub overflow drain to gain a precious few inches of water and give your standard tub a spa-level upgrade. That’s it. That’s the tweet. It’s such a brilliantly simple invention, I’m honestly mad I didn’t come up with it myself. And installation is almost laughably easy: just press it on and let the extra-strong suction cups do the rest.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.36+ (originally $16.99). Available in seven colours.

With a squeezable tube and cushion tip applicator, you’ll be able to achieve some serious contouring while ditching all the extra brushes and blenders. The formula’s buildable and extremely blendable, making this a great option for anyone just beginning their makeup journey. Reviewers say a little goes a long way, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12+. Available in five shades.

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones.

Get a pack of 24 from Amazon Canada for $3.78.

You may have noticed your grabbers feeling a lil’ parched lately, and that’s thanks to factors like extreme cold and harsh indoor heating (winter in Canada, amirite?). Slipping on a pair of these moisturizing gloves is just the ticket for solving dryness, itchiness, and irritation, keeping your skin from cracking, peeling, or splitting. You’ll only need to rock them for ten minutes, so you won’t even have to dedicate a whole evening to getting your hands back to tip-top condition.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $5.56. Also available for feet.

Coasters might seem like one of those silly adult purchases no one really needs, but when you start seeing water rings on your fancy furniture, you might be inclined to pick up a pack. These are silicone, offering a bit of grip so glasses won’t go skidding across your surfaces (while also being conveniently waterproof). Reviewers like that they’re easy to clean in the dishwasher and can be used for hot *or* cold bevvies.

Get a set of six from Amazon Canada for $19.99. Available in 16 colours.

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, and all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get a pack of four from Amazon Canada for $15.96 (originally $19.99). Also available in two larger packs.

Dirty screens are the bane of my existence, so grabbing a bottle of this stuff seemed like a no-brainer. The formula is odour-free and meant to easily whisk away all kinds of grime (including greasy fingerprints and food smudges). Compared to other screen cleaners, this one leaves a streak- and residue-free finish — reviewers call it actual magic! With this kit, you’ll get a full-sized cleaning spray, travel spray, and two microfibre cleaning cloths.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $19.99.