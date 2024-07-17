It’s Day 2 of Prime Day, and the deals aren’t stopping. And even though we found you *tons* of sweet discounts already, we’re back to our usual tricks with even more of the best Prime Day deals in Canada, so you can stock up on all the goods you’ve been dreaming of all year (or treat yourself to something new). If you haven’t already, make sure you sign up for a Prime account to get access!

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has a one-touch operation, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99 ( $39.99 )

If you, like reviewers, have dry, flaky hands, you’ll be glad to know this stuff handles dehydration in a snap. Thanks to the addition of aloe, it soothes itch, all while absorbing quickly so you can slather it on and get on with your day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.83 ( $6.49 )

Julia Garner loves it, David Beckham loves it, George Clooney loves it, and while I’m not saying celebs are always right, there’s a reason why this machine tops everyone’s wishlist. Reviewers report that in addition to being *incredibly* simple to use, it also outperforms all other coffee machines they’ve used in the past. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in a gorgeous (and on-trend) apple red shade!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $91.18 ( $169 )

Reviewers are particularly fond of how this stuff makes their hair feel — clean and silky but never gritty or chalky. It’s easy to blend in with hair and uses rice starch to suck up oil and dirt so your mane looks, feels, AND smells clean between washes (even if you’ve gone a tad longer between blowouts). There’s even a formula for dark shades, and it’s on sale!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24 ( $32 )

You can use this cleaner on any leather goods, including furniture, handbags, shoes, and everything in between. Because it’s so moisturizing, it’ll help revive old stuff while giving it a water-repellent finish that’ll protect it from future damage. Oh, and it’s non-toxic, silicone- and fragrance-free, and safe for pets.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.91 ( $30.95 )

While a celeb endorsement is not necessarily a sign of a great product, in this case, it is. Stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention tons of #beautytok influencers) are obsessed with these hydrogel masks that promise to tackle things like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness — and tackle them they do. Unlike other brands’ eye masks, these are extra juicy, delivering tons of hydration in just a few minutes. Reviewers find them soothing and say they make their peepers look more awake in a flash. You’ll get a pack of 24 pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.72 ( $40 )

With the requisite handle and straw, you’ll be able to tote it from car to class to chores (and yes, it’ll fit neatly into standard cupholders). Reviewers love that it’s light as a feather and say it’s more than durable enough to hold up to bumps, bonks, scratches, and drops.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.30 ( $39 )

We are leaving blaring alarm clocks and instead opting to wake up to a gentle sunrise — and that’s exactly what this nightstand essential provides. It’s equipped with several sleep sound options (like white, pink, and brown noise) and is completely dimmable, so bright lights won’t keep you from dreamland.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $194.99 ( $269.99 )

Ingrown hairs? We don’t know her. A few dabs of this stuff will save your skin from painful bumps, itchiness, and razor burn in one fell swoop, so you can stop fretting and fussing over your skin. Reviewers say it’s a dream for those of us with sensitive skin and that a little goes a long way.

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.96 ( $189.21 )

Keep your stuff from getting lost in the abyss between your mattress and headboard. That’s it. That’s the tweet. It might be wedge-shaped, but the top section can be adjusted to fit a bunch of different ways, depending on your bed setup. And it’s even decked out with a cute lil’ side pocket so you can safely store your glasses, phone, hand cream, or other nightly essentials.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.99 ( $59.99 )

She’s an icon, she’s a cult fave, and she’s about to get your pores cleaner than you thought possible. Reviewers say it works actual magic on acne-prone skin, surprise breakouts, or just as a weekly treatment to keep your skin clean and clear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45 ( $56 )

No need to splurge on the biggie Theragun when this mini version will do just fine. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel without sacrificing power. It can ease everything from post-workout aches to sciatica in just a few sessions! The ergonomic grip (coupled with its lighter design) is great for those with mobility issues or anyone who isn’t keen on hoisting around a large percussion massager.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $178.99 ( $249 )

There’s lots to love about this humidifier, like its top-fill design, 25-hour runtime, and voice controls that’ll let you turn it on, off, or change settings hands-free. It even has lighting options if you want to set the mood and can be used with a few drops of your favourite essential oils to fill your home with spa-like vibes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.99 ( $59.99 )

It’s probably time you treated your skin with a smidge more TLC and this renewing scrub is a great place to start. Reviewers say it has a rich texture that eliminates dead skin and buildup without leaving their face dry and tight afterward. It also smells really heckin’ refreshing, making it the perfect addition to your morning routine (it also helps prevent ingrown hairs if you incorporate it into your shaving ritual).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.40 ( $28.64 )

Any and all dog owners on this list would probably LOVE to receive this little gizmo that makes cleaning paws a total breeze. It has a built-in silicone brush tip, so they won’t have to fiddle with scrubbers and cleaners while wrestling their pup into submission. The formula’s unscented and uses all-natural ingredients that are equally safe for the environment as they are for pups and doggos.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15 ( $20 )

Despite its petite size, this speaker delivers serious sound (deep bass, no tinny-ness). Because it’s waterproof *and* comes with a tear-resistant strap, you can bring it along on all your adventures and attach it to your bike, kayak, or just about anywhere else. Reviewers really love how easy it is to set up and the battery life makes this a must-get for anyone who doesn’t love having to juice up their tech every five minutes. Oh, and it even works as a speakerphone in case you wanna take calls on the go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99 ( $149 )

If you still, somehow, have not tried this viral primer, there’s no time quite like the present. Reviewers say it creates a perfect canvas for their makeup looks, locks things in place, and gives their matte foundations a gorgeous dewy finish (while outperforming other cult-fave brands like MAC and Smashbox).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.30 ( $19.19 )

You’ll be able to keep track of all your vital stats (heart rate, active time, water tracking, and the like), but there’s a whole slew of other things this wrist tech can do. Think GPS, workout intensity mapping, sleep scores, and guided breathing sessions that’ll help you *really* take control of your day-to-day health. It has a battery life of up to six days, is water-resistant up to 50 metres, and will even let you take calls and respond to texts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $179.95+ ( $259.95 )

Keep your skincare, beauty tools, or fave sippers nice and frosty without having to make space in your fully loaded kitchen fridge. Because it’s portable, you can set it up wherever you want (even inside your car, if you’re so inclined). Reviewers say it’s super quiet, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.24 ( $64.99 )

Save your hips from bruising during thrusts by swapping to this band that can accommodate almost any weights — dumbbells, kettlebells, and plates included. This will give you more customization options in your workouts and open up a lot more possibilities for your at-home workout regimen (you’ll finally be able to add squats and lunges!). Oh, and it’s lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you when you travel.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $63.99 ( $79.99 )

I hate to be *that* gal, but hydration is key when it comes to your skincare (espesh when we’re talking salt, sun, and AC). This serum’s got green tea, peptides, sea algae, and yes, the obligatory hyaluronic acid to deliver a dewy finish. Reviewers attest that it never creases or pills under makeup, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s uber-kind to sensitive skin, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $42.70 ( $61 )

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 ( $99.99 )

Using a combo of ultra-strong suction, stain-removing concentrate, and helpful attachments, you’ll be able to (quite literally) suck away any stains hiding around your home. It’s lightweight, so you can tote it up and down stairs with ease and neatly transports all that dirt and grime right into its receptacle. It’s an absolute dream come true for anyone wanting to deep clean carpets or large furniture — like sofas and mattresses — and, thankfully, it doesn’t leave things sopping wet after all the scrubbing. It comes with swappable heads for different areas and a hose rinse tool to prevent clogs. Reviewers call it one of the best purchases they’ve made all year.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $94.99 ( $139 )

Intensely hydrating and strengthening, this mask is designed to protect your hair from daily stressors, like hair brushing, hot tools, and styling. Though it’s on the pricey side, reviewers say a little bit goes a long way (and you’ll notice a difference in your mane immediately).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $75.65 ( $89 )

Deep heat, shiatsu kneading, and a slew of other features (all controllable via a convenient remote) are what’s in store with this fun gadget. Reviewers say that using it regularly helped alleviate chronic foot and leg pain, so if you’re always running about, consider treating yourself (and your tootsies) to this.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99 ( $219.99 )

It moisturizes instantly, but reviewers really love that it gives lasting hydration, too, which means your skin won’t feel tight and dry by the end of the day. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores if you layer it on during those extra frosty winter eves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.41 ( $22.97 )

Check the weather, play some tunes, or set an alarm — this compact speaker can do all the stuff you’ve come to expect from smart tech. Despite its size, it has great sound and reviewers love that it’s easy to set up and enabled with text-to-speech reading of Kindle books, too. We love accessibility features!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $54.99 )

Popping one of these eucalyptus-mint pods into your shower will work wonders on stuffy noses (which is especially great news during cold season). The trick is to leave it *just* outside your shower stream — the steam will activate the essential oils and your pod will last for a lot longer, rather than just getting rinsed down the drain. You’ll get a pack of 15 steamers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99 ( $29.99 )

If you’re a content creator or just want to amp up your video game, consider getting this automated phone holder that can track movement and rotate accordingly. It’s pretty dang speedy, only needing four seconds to complete a full rotation, and can be set to track bodies or faces. There are a ton of other brilliant built-in features, but you can discover those for yourself.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $119.99 ( $199.99 )

This set’s not only stylish and packable (great for travel), but it’s also stacked with every piece you may need to clip your nails, tweeze an errant hair, or trim a hangnail. Little elastic slots keep things from rattling around, and the blades are pretty dang sharp, too.