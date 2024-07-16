It’s officially Prime Day, and that means Amazon Canada is positively *rife* with serious discounts on all the things you actually want (or have been dreaming about), like small appliances, fancy-schmancy tech gadgets, cult-fave beauty finds, and more. Now’s the time to peruse all the best Prime Day deals in Canada and secure the goods — just make sure you’re signed up for Prime to get ’em!

It’s waterproof and comes with a handy charging base to keep the tunes blasting all day long — with stellar sound quality to boot. If you get two (or more), you can link them up for a true surround sound experience. To be honest, no other Bluetooth speaker compares to the ease of use (there’s even a companion app that’ll let you control each speaker individually) and the sound quality that makes it perfect for parties, backyard hangs, and everything in between. And if you’re looking for something more heavy-duty, the brand also has Prime Day deals on their wireless subwoofer!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $174.79 ( $229 )

Whether you’re tight on bathroom rest estate or just need something to tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you just need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $76.99 ( $109.99 )

There’s a reason everyone on your socials is obsessed with this lip mask, and it’s because it truly delivers on its promises. Its thick, luscious formula wraps dehydrated lips in intense moisture, so you can wake up to a softer, smoother pout. Reviewers are totally obsessed, too, saying it’s the formula they always come back to — no matter how many other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26 ( $32.50 )

With a quick tap, you can pause music and silence your alarm, or you can ask Alexa to play your fave tunes, set reminders, check the weather, or find you a recipe when you’re elbow-deep in dinner prep. Despite its petite size, reviewers say it delivers serious sound while being almost laughably easy to set up (perfect for those of us who are less than tech-savvy). This deal also comes with a smart bulb.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99 ( $89.98 )

When you’re dealing with layers of SPF and sweat, you need something that’ll give your pores a proper deep clean. Enter: this liquid exfoliant. The low concentration of salicylic acid is just the ticket for unclogging them, without leaving your skin sensitized (great news if you plan on spending lots of time outside). Reviewers call it a game-changer for everything from hormonal acne to stubborn blackheads and say it sinks in quickly without leaving their skin greasy, sticky, or shiny.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.20 ( $49 )

Dust and debris won’t have anywhere to hide, thanks to this vacuum’s incredibly powerful suction and nifty convertible handle. Use the long one to suck dirt off your floors, ceilings, and other large surfaces, then flip to the handheld to tackle corners, crevices, and hard-to-reach spots like your car or cabinets. It has a 40-minute run time on a single charge and a filter powerful enough to handle pet dander. It comes with four attachment heads for all your cleaning needs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $427.99 ( $599.99 )

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.10 ( $16.47 )

Free your ears from buds and headphones by opting for this bone-conducting style! They’re waterproof and sweatproof and offer an eight-hour battery life (though they also have a cool quick-charge feature that’ll give you up to 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes). Reviewers say they’re so light that they sometimes forget they’re wearing them and love that they don’t have to sacrifice excellent sound quality while still being aware of their surroundings when they’re out and about.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $114.95 ( $169.95 )

Powered by an all-natural blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytoplankton, this stuff will transform your soil into a nutrient-rich growing medium. You can use it however you like — soil drenching, foliar feeding, or hydroponics — and since it’s 100% natural, it’s safe for veggie patches, too. Reviewers say they’ve noticed faster and improved growth and health on every plant they’ve used it on and that it even revived greenery on the verge of death.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.93 ( $29.90 )

If your feet could use some serious resurfacing, slip on this mask. Calluses, dry skin, and deep cracks will be no more, with reviewers saying they work their magic even if you don’t leave them on the full requisite hour. You’ll get a pack of two pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.35 ( $24.95 )

In case you’re unfamiliar, this stool will prop up your bod while you’re doing your business, helping you make some ~smooth moves~ while you’re in there. Though there are lots of similar styles on the market, reviewers say this is the best one they’ve tried, thanks in large part to its ergonomic shape, aesthetic design, and functionality (it tucks right under your toilet when you’re finished).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $63.95 ( $79.95 )

You’ll be able to make all the scoopable, sweet, and creamy treats your heart desires this summer, all thanks to this multi-purpose appliance. Customize your flavours, tweak recipes to make ’em vegan, keto, or dairy-free, or jazz things up with tasty mix-ins, then blend it all together at the touch of a button. Reviewers say it outperforms every other ice cream maker they’ve tried and are especially fond of the fact that almost every element is dishwasher-safe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $237.47 ( $299.99 )

Its soft silicone fronds make short work of everything (even long-wear makeup) while treating your face to a nice little massage in the process. It’s also rechargeable and take it from me, one charge can last you upwards of six months with daily use.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $123.38 ( $279 )

This genius mirror is absolutely loaded with clever details, like a 360º swivelling suction cup base, three lighting temps, 10x magnification, dimmable brightness, and a 10-hour runtime. Whew! You’ll be able to see every single detail, whether you’re tweezing an errant brow hair, applying falsies, or just popping a pesky pimple.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 ( $69.99 )

Made of buttery-soft fabric, these briefs are *ideal* for the warmer months. They have a slim fit through the bum and thighs, with a patented pouch for your bits that’ll keep things from sticking or chafing. You’ll get a pack of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.87+ ( $66.95+ )

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It’s moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.52+ ( $61.90+ )

Travel lighter by swapping your bulky wallet for this MagSafe style you can snap right onto the back of your phone — you’re bringing it everywhere with you anyway! Reviewers say it never falls off, no matter how much it gets jostled around, and it even has a handy cash pocket for bills. It can fit up to four cards.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99 ( $39.99 )

Overall reviewer consensus is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. Somehow, it’s also quieter than other models and is incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 ( $81.73 )

It’s super lightweight, so you can layer it with your other favourite products without it pilling. As a bonus, it also helps strengthen your moisture barrier, helping to keep your dermis from drying out. Reviewers say it’s just the ticket for wind- (or sun-) chapped skin, while being oh-so-gentle so you won’t have to stress about surprise irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30.38 ( $38 )

You’ll be able to easily set the mood for your next movie night thanks to a whole wack of customizable features. Use Dynamic Mode to introduce some movement, or choose a scene that will match what you’re watching. And because they’re voice command-enabled, you won’t even have to get off the couch to adjust the settings. Some reviewers even use them to amp up their PC gaming setup! You’ll get a set of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $96.99 )

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then you can flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.98 ( $14.29 )

Pollen, pollutants, and other allergens don’t stand a chance against this slim, ultra-powerful purifier. In 30 minutes, it’s able to clean over 800 square feet of living space so you can breathe easily. Reviewers love that they can control it via the companion app and say the lower settings are, quite literally, whisper-quiet — great news if you’re a light sleeper! It’s also very responsive to changes in the air, like when you blow out a candle or cook something pungent. All that is on top of a genius horizontal design that’ll make tucking it amongst your furniture a heckuva lot easier.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $238.99 ( $319 )

Ditch the dentist’s chair and take your teeth whitening into your own hands — reviewers say these strips work better anyway! They’ll tackle yellowing and coffee stains and you’ll get enough strips for 22 treatments.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 ( $87.99 )

This thing is *speedy* so when you need to pump up an air mattress, paddle board, or other inflatables, it’ll do it in about 10 minutes. You can plug it right into your car’s DC connector, so you won’t have to hunt around for a plug at your campsite (or fork over extra cash for a spot with electricity). Reviewers absolutely love the auto shut-off feature that prevents over-inflation. It comes with a full set of nozzles.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 ( $99.99 )

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get a pack of 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.99 ( $22.99 )

If you’re looking for an at-home hair removal solution that won’t leave behind razor burn or (ugh) force you to break out the wax, this is it, folks. Thanks to some fancy cooling tech, the process of zapping away your fuzz will be virtually painless and with less irritation. Reviewers say they saw results a lot faster than they expected — and even faster than professional laser hair removal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $299 ( $459 )

Waterless beauty product formulas are all the rage right now, and for good reason: they skip all the “filler” ingredients (like water), delivering more concentrated power and letting you travel safely — no spills here! This shampoo and conditioner duo harnesses the conditioning power of rice water, leaving your strands super-duper clean and stronger to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.07 ( $32.40 )

Thanks to two listening modes (Quiet and Aware), you’ll be able to flip between total sound isolation (which reviewers say is top-notch) and hear-through at the push of a button. If you’re a bit of a sound snob, you’ll be glad to know that things like bass, mid-range, and treble are all manually adjustable, too. And to top things off, they’ve got a 24-hour listening time on a single charge — but if you’re in a pickle, just 15 minutes will give you 2.5 hours of additional playtime.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $309 ( $479 )

Using the probe, you’ll be able to check food temps just by popping it directly into all your proteins. Thanks to the companion app, you’ll be able to monitor both internal and external temperatures no matter where you’re cooking — BBQs, ovens, smokers, you name it! Reviewers say their food comes out perfectly cooked every single time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $84.96 ( $99.95 )

I am a magnet for hungry bugs, so I pretty much have to douse myself in repellant every time I step outside. To be honest, I don’t love all the chemicals, so I was *thrilled* to try out these patches that use aloe vera, witch hazel, and chamomile to soothe any chomps left behind by mosquitoes, black flies, and other pests. They also prevent me from picking at them (soooo guilty) and are free of potential irritants like steroids and latex! You’ll get a pack of 24 patches.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.40 ( $14.59 )

Touch-reactive and fully customizable through the app, these panels will add a little je ne sais quoi to your decor sitch (without taking up any precious real estate). You can even set them to mimic a flickering fire or a trickling waterfall, and additional panels can be added if you ever decide to expand or change the layout. You’ll get a seven-panel starter kit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $237.50 ( $299.99 )

Facial hair isn’t going out of style anytime soon, so if you’re looking to grow some fuzz of your own (or just take better care of the stuff you already have), I’d highly recommend copping a bottle of this lush, intensely moisturizing oil. It’ll not only soften your hair — which translates to less itch! — but also stop it from getting frizzy due to heat and humidity.