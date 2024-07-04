Our readers loved these 28 Amazon Canada products in June, and you should try them in July

Our readers here at DH are all about testing new products — and they tested *tons* last month. A few clear winners came out on top, so we’ve rounded them all up so you have an easy reference of all the tried-and-true best Amazon Canada products worth your attention this month. From beauty to useful household gadgets, we’re pretty sure there’s something for everyone on this list!

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones. You’ll get a pack of 24.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.78

It’s cut-resistant and coated in silicone to protect your bike from scratches and dings. Reviewers really like that it offers plenty of security at a fraction of the cost of those more expensive locks while being lightweight and compact for easy travel. And you can even use it to secure gates, scooters, and other items you’d prefer to not have stolen.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.99

This super-concentrated formula will eliminate virtually all stubborn stink, including the kind left behind by your fur babies. Reviewers say it’s essential for all pet parents, especially those with either elderly or very young (and excitable) fur babies. Just make sure you’re following the dilution instructions because this stuff is STRONG!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99 ( $42.99 )

Catching some z’s en route will actually be possible with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning you’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy your PTO. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting your neck relax so you can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $42.46+ ( $79 )

Shatterproof and thermally insulated, these nifty tumblers will keep your bevs at optimal temperature ’til the last drop. Reviewers say the stainless steel material makes things considerably easier to clean, too. You’ll get a set of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99+ ( $45.99 )

Work smarter, not harder, with this overnight face mask that’ll treat you to a bouncier, brighter complexion by morning. It has a smidge of retinol for extra smoothing powers, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle and even helps quell redness and irritation. Clip the coupon to get 20% off.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37

If you’re heading into the bush (or anywhere, TBH), this genius gizmo should be on your packing list. It’s almost unbelievable how simple it is to use, too: just sip directly through it as you would through a regular straw, and it’ll do all the work to filter out icky particles before the water reaches your mouth. It can filter up to 1,000 gallons, remove chemicals like chlorine and iodine, and keep bacteria and parasites from making their way into your gastrointestinal system.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.34

This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.99+ ( $29.99 )

A quick swipe of this balm creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. Woohoo! The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.90

With grocery prices as high as they are, it’s nice to know these boxes will help keep your fruits and greens fresh for a *lot* longer. Each one is equipped with a removable drainage basket, so you can clean your produce easily and then prevent it from sitting in water (and getting mushy — gross). Snap the lids on to keep fruit flies and other pests out, or use the air vent valve to regulate airflow and prevent early spoilage. Plus, you can safely use them to freeze your fruit! You’ll get a pack of four with corresponding lids. Clip the coupon to get 20% off!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.99

I like to think of myself as a pretty handy gal, but sewing is not a skill I’m particularly good at. So when things go wrong — like, say, a seam rips at the last second — this genius webbed tape is what I turn to to fix it. It’s thermal-activated, so once you apply it where you need it, simply do a couple of passes over it with a hot iron, and you’re set!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.99

This one goes out to everyone with dry skin: this gel’s ultra gentle and won’t leave your poor dermis parched and tight after your morning shower. On the contrary, it actually helps soothe irritation, with reviewers saying it works wonders for those with sensitive skin (while smelling pretty damn great).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99

Had your phone died at the *worst* possible time? Save yourself the disappointment and cop this portable charger that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone and juice up your device in a flash. Reviewers call it the best MagSafe charger, saying it quickly gets things back to 100 (and doesn’t get super hot while doing so).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99 ( $59.99 )

Consider this a one-and-done solution to just about every skin irritation, including sunburns, piercings, eczema, tattoos, and bug bites. It also makes for a fantastic toner, particularly for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Because it’s made of an ingredient our bodies already produce naturally, you won’t have to spend ages deciphering complicated ingredient lists!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.95

Give your pilling sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99 ( $29.99 )

Having a green thumb is great, but what happens when your leafy babies start taking over your living space? This gentle tape will help you secure loose fronds, lead vines to grow in the direction *you* want them to, or simply add extra security to weak branches. My favourite detail? There are micro-perforations on the roll, so you can just rip off as much (or as little) as you need for the task at hand.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $5.99+

It really doesn’t get any easier and more convenient than this, thanks to genius multi-tiered cooking surfaces (that are non-stick, by the way), and a helpful timer to let Dad know when his tasty creation is ready for consumption. After he’s done whipping up a batch of his famous breakfast sammies, clean-up is a breeze, too, thanks to dishwasher-safe components. Reviewers love that it saves them from dirtying up piles of cookware and dishes in their quest for tasty eats.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.98 ( $49.99 )

Spritzing down your produce with this wash will remove dirt, wax, pesticides, and other gunk hiding on your produce, saving you *tons* of time during meal prep. Reviewers love that it doesn’t leave a residue and say the spray dispenser is a stroke of genius (and lets them clean quickly and efficiently, even if they’ve only got one clean hand).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.99+

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then you can flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.98 ( $14.29 )

In addition to being powerful and sharp enough for all your gardening needs, reviewers say these are surprisingly light, making pruning a lot easier on your hands. They have ergonomic (and non-slip) handles, plus a nifty sap groove that’ll keep the sticky stuff from glopping up your blades.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.95 ( $34.95 )

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.94 ( $5.99 )

Listen to reviewers when they say this is a “run-don’t-walk” product. Give the bottle a shake to activate the oil-in-serum formula before misting it on your face (it’ll work as an essence, dewy setting spray, serum, or on-the-go hydrator). And if you’re a wee bit stressed about the truffle part, don’t be — it has a faint scent of soil rather than a pungent mushroom smell.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30 ( $38 )

Take the guesswork out of roasting, baking, and grilling by simply popping this handy device directly into your protein. Using the companion app and dual sensors, you’ll be able to check both internal and external temperatures so your goods come out perfectly cooked every single time. Reviewers love that it can even tell you when it’s time to remove your food, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.95

This stuff is ~thicc~ meaning it’ll stay in place while it’s working its cleaning magic on all your stained surfaces. It’s bleach-free, but reviewers say it removes black mould, mildew, and other stains like magic, leaving grout and caulking looking brand-new. Let it rest for three to five hours to max out the results.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.47

Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99

There’s no guarantee you’ll always have good lighting, and this compact is a quick and easy workaround. One side has 10x magnification that will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. A single charge can last for up to 50,000 hours, so chances are you won’t need to plug in for the entire trip. Reviewers really put it through the ringer and say it holds up to drops and bumps like a champ.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+

Our cat has a particular fondness for puking all over impossible-to-clean spots (like our light-coloured rug), which means that when she decides to hawk up a furball — or last night’s dinner — I can’t just throw whatever she’s decorated into the washing machine. Enter: this stain remover. It’s specifically designed to remove tough, coloured stains, like red wine, pasta sauce, coffee, and the like. I love that it’s shockingly simple to use (just spray it on, blot after 10 minutes, then give it a quick vacuum) while being safe to actually use around pets. It works so well that I’ve even started using it on persistent stains I find on my clothes!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99