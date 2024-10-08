In case you didn’t know, Amazon Canada is having another major sale on October 8 and 9, featuring sweet deals on all the goods you’ve been wanting. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your home, or your loved ones, we’ve got you covered with all the best Prime Day deals worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Just one thing to keep in mind: the best deals will move fast, so if you see something you like, pop it in your cart ASAP to avoid the dreaded “sold out!”

Anyone who prefers boxers over briefs *needs* to try this style. Each pair is made of a buttery-soft fabric that’ll minimize chafing, while a special pouch prevents sticking (and keeps your junk from getting mashed down while you’re wearing them). Reviewers love the moisture-wicking fabric and say they’ll never go back to other underwear again.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $68.57 ( $97.95 )

It’s the next best thing to going to the dentist. Thanks to a built-in pressure sensor, you’ll know exactly when you’re pressing too hard, while a pair of intensity settings lets you customize the brushing experience (and prevents gum irritation and inflammation in the process). If that wasn’t enough, it’ll also give you a little buzz to let you know when it’s time to move onto another section of your mouth, ensuring no spot goes uncleaned.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.95 ( $119.99 )

The formula is *intensely* conditioning, specially designed to target fine lines, dryness, and other skin woes — all while setting the stage for any skincare or makeup you layer on top. According to reviewers, it goes on buttery-smooth (rather than sticky or oily) and even helps mitigate irritation from active ingredients like retinol. The solid formula means it’ll never leak all over your stuff, either!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.80 ( $64 )

I cannot say enough good things about this skillet. Somehow, it’s perfect for just about any cooking endeavour, thanks to its slick, non-stick bottom, comfortable handles, and genius spoon notch that’ll prevent sauce splatters. You’ll only need a droplet or two of oil when you’re frying, and it’s oven-safe, too, meaning you can braise or roast to your heart’s content. You’ll get the skillet, coordinated lid, beechwood spatula, and a steaming basket.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $145 ( $200 )

Consider this an essential kit for all your weird, wild, and wonderful adventures. The camera offers HDR photo and video (that means 4K — or higher!) that’ll help you capture content in all kinds of settings. Reviewers with older models say this one delivers more stable video with better clarity. You’ll get the camera, plus a handler, head strap, carrying case, and a long-lasting battery.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $399.99 ( $549.99 )

Buttery-smooth, easily blendable, and lightweight are all words we could use to describe these shades. Inside, you’ll find a bronzer, blush, and highlighter that’ll help you create a bespoke glow, whether you’re on the road or at home.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $65.41 ( $75.33 )

Ideal for anyone who doesn’t love traditional dental floss, this petite gadget uses powerful water pressure to blast away anything trapped between your chompers. It’s totally waterproof (meaning you can safely use it in the shower if that’s your jam) and comes with four tips so you can customize your treatment. Reviewers who still have their wisdom teeth say it’s *chef’s kiss* for tackling anything trapped along the molars and love that it’s travel-friendly to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $95 ( $135.65 )

There’s a pretty good chance you’re not taking good enough care of your cuticles. A quick swipe of this solid stick will treat your nailbeds to a trio of skin-conditioning ingredients (aloe, safflower oil, and vitamin E oil) that’ll make them look healthier almost immediately. And unlike a traditional oil, it won’t get everywhere the next time you try to hydrate your fingertips.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.99 ( $10.99 )

You may have a collection of digitized photos, but when you want a tangible photo to display or add to a scrapbook, this is the camera to get. Reviewers were surprised by the excellent photo quality and said it’s surprisingly easy to use, no matter which family member is behind the lens. There’s even a selfie mode option in case you want to snap a pic of yourself looking ~gorg~.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $99.99 )

There’s a reason this stuff has a near-cult following. A low-level concentration of skin-friendly acid helps sweep away goop, gunk, and pollution (excellent if you’re a city dweller!) while also protecting your skin barrier and reducing irritation in the process. Reviewers who have tried dozens of other products to tackle acne and oiliness say this is the formula they keep coming back to.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.20 ( $49 )

As it turns out, noise cancellation tech doesn’t have to be reserved for large over-the-ear headphones. These petite buds actually have built-in sensors that monitor sound for each ear individually and adjust your music accordingly, while different listening modes give you even more options for customization. They come with nine different tips for optimal listening comfort (and a bespoke fit) and have an impressive six-hour listening time on a single charge. Reviewers tested them during high-intensity activities, like working out, and reported they stayed put the whole time — and delivered amazing sound quality in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $289 ( $379 )

It’s easy to accidentally overprocess your hair, but a quick spritz of this repairing treatment will help turn back the clock on some of that damage. It’ll smooth down the hair cuticle, protect your strands from heat, and keep your colour vibrant ’til your next touchup.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.90 ( $35.92 )

Stashing decades of memories sounds lovely, but who has the space? If you’re looking to streamline your collection of family photos, consider grabbing this digital picture frame. You’ll still be able to display your favourite pictures, which you can add and remove at any time, right from your phone. The coolest part, though, is that you can invite family to send their pictures right to the frame, so you can always stay on top of what everyone’s up to (no matter where in the world they happen to be).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $169.99 ( $199.99 )

These things have almost 9,000 five-star ratings, all praising their superior sound quality, comfort, and impressive battery life (over 40 hours on a single charge!). Their cushioned earpieces will let you wear them all day long, while two listening modes let you flip between true noise cancellation and hear-thru options for when you need to be attuned to your surroundings.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $249.95 ( $469.95 )

Skip the cumbersome jugs in favour of these highly concentrated strips you can literally just toss into your washing machine. Once inside, they’ll dissolve quickly, treating your clothes ‘n’ linens to a potent combo of cleaning ingredients (no matter the water temperature). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for camping or trips to the cottage! You’ll get a pack of 50.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.59 ( $17.99 )

This thing is powerful. In addition to delivering major sound, it’s also equipped with lights that’ll sync up to the music and keep those party vibes going. It’s also loaded with clever features, like wheels and a telescoping handle for easy transportation, and a splashproof design so you can use it indoors or outdoors (or just keep it safe from rowdy party guests).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $529.98 ( $699.98 )

There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know is already obsessed with this weightless hair oil. It’s excellent at tackling frizz while leaving tresses soft and shiny (no matter your hair type). It’s free of icky ingredients, like parabens, silicones, and sulphates, opting instead for bamboo extract, moringa oil, and hydrolyzed soy protein to keep your mane healthy and hydrated.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.40 ( $42 )

Using a combo of ultra-strong suction, stain-removing concentrate, and helpful attachments, you’ll be able to (quite literally) suck away any stains hiding around your home. It’s lightweight, so you can tote it up and down stairs with ease and neatly transports all that dirt and grime right into its receptacle. It’s an absolute dream come true for anyone wanting to deep clean carpets or large furniture — like sofas and mattresses — and, thankfully, it doesn’t leave things sopping wet after all the scrubbing. It comes with swappable heads for different areas and a hose rinse tool to prevent clogs. Reviewers call it one of the best purchases they’ve made all year.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $169.99 )

If you’re heading into the bush (or anywhere, TBH), this genius gizmo should be on your packing list. It’s almost unbelievable how simple it is to use, too: just sip directly through it as you would through a regular straw, and it’ll do all the work to filter out icky particles before the water reaches your mouth. It can filter up to 1,000 gallons, remove chemicals like chlorine and iodine, and keep bacteria and parasites from making their way into your gastrointestinal system.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.77 ( $29.99 )

Dust and debris won’t have anywhere to hide, thanks to this vacuum’s incredibly powerful suction and nifty convertible handle. Use the long one to suck dirt off your floors, ceilings, and other large surfaces, then flip to the handheld to tackle corners, crevices, and hard-to-reach spots like your car or cabinets. It has a 40-minute run time on a single charge and a filter powerful enough to handle pet dander. It comes with four attachment heads for all your cleaning needs.

With hydro costs as high as they are, it might be time to consider a smart thermostat. It’s got tons of energy-saving options, like the ability to turn itself down when you’re not home (so you’re not wasting precious energy heating or cooling your space for nothing), and you can easily set schedules to optimize your hydro usage. Using the companion app, you can even make changes to your settings when you’re out and about.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $124.98 ( $179.99 )

Ice, nuts, hard veggies — this blender blitzes it all in seconds. Its push-blend function prevents it from accidentally turning on before you’re ready (and keeps accidents to a minimum), and you can take your whipped-up smoothie on the go the second you’re finished. It’s designed to fit into all standard cupholders, and you can safely toss it in the dishwasher once you’ve finished the last sip.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $99.99 )

This set comes with every blade you’ll ever need in the kitchen: paring, utility, bread, chef’s, and santoku knives, a carving fork, kitchen shears, honing steel, and eight stainless steel steak knives. Reviewers say that even with daily use, they keep their edge a lot longer than other options while being lefty-friendly, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $242.84 ( $399.99 )

Lip oils are clearly not going anywhere, but if you’re just dipping your toe in, this is the one to start with. All the hydration and glossiness of an oil gets paired with the convenience of a balm, meaning a glassy pout is just a *click* away (sorry, I had to). Reviewers say it’s not gimmicky, delivering moisture and colour payoff in spades.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.54+ ( $11.22+ )

Let’s get fizzy! Making your own soda at home literally couldn’t be any easier, thanks to simple controls and a cordless design (no more being tethered to outlets!). You can even customize your level of carbonation, too! You’ll get the SodaStream, two dishwasher-safe bottles, two CO2 canisters, plus two Bubly flavour drops.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $126.99 ( $189.18 )

I adore my iPad — I use it to watch shows while I’m cooking, catch up on reading without having to lug around heavy hardcovers, or just play some fun apps when I’m hanging out on the couch. If you’re feeling creative, you can use an Apple pencil to doodle or jot down important notes, or pair it with a keyboard to transform it into a de facto mini computer. Other reviewers say there’s a noticeable difference in speed compared to older models, without lagging like other brands’ tablets.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $329 ( $449 )

Dry skin season is on the horizon! A quick smear of this intensely moisturizing lotion will help prevent peeling, flaking, and irritation (even on sensitive skin) while boosting its natural protection so it’s more resistant to unpredictable weather. Plus, it’s fragrance-free! You’ll get a pack of two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.25 ( $25.21 )

What’s not to love about this slim pencil? It’s one of my most-used makeup products, largely because of its ultra-fine tip and integrated spoolie that helps keep my brows looking 💯. The pencil end is like the Goldilocks of brow products: not too soft to break under pressure, but not so hard that you need to apply tons of pressure to see any colour. Reviewers say it never feels waxy and it blends easily — even if you’re not a makeup pro.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.60 ( $28 )

If you’ve never tried a cleansing oil, now’s the perfect chance to do it. It’ll whisk away makeup (even the long-wear kind) without stripping your face of essential moisture — because no one loves that dry-and-tight feeling. You’ll only need one or two pumps for your whole face, meaning you can expect one bottle to last you a while. Reviewers even go so far as to call it the best cleanser they’ve ever tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.60 ( $68 )

Sticky feet? We don’t know them. A quick spritz of this special deo will help prevent excessive sweatiness (great as we move into winter boot season!) while treating your hooves to a fresh ‘n’ cool feeling. The combo of tea tree and peppermint oils also works to fight bacteria, so anyone prone to athlete’s foot should definitely take note.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 ( $19.99 )

Does this cult-fave gadget even need an intro? You know the drill — harnessing the power of the Coanda effect, this wand will make hair-styling a total breeze and it comes with a slew of attachments so you can achieve whatever look you’re going for. This version’s specially made for longer locks, with a longer barrel that’ll help you cut down on styling time. You’ll get the styler, plus two barrels, a smoothing dryer, a round volumizing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, a filter cleaning brush, and a storage case. Whew!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $679.98 ( $799.99 )