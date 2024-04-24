Here are our 31 picks for the best Mother's Day gifts your mom *actually* wants

Our moms do a *lot* of work. They raise us, teach us, support us, and help shape us into the people we become. And though we should really be celebrating them on the daily (the mental work they do ALONE!), there’s one day a year when it’s non-negotiable: Mother’s Day. So, if you’re looking to really knock it outta the park this year, here are all the best Mother’s Day gifts to get your hard-working mama.

Pretty enough to display, spacious enough to organize her entire collection — need we say more? Thanks to the multi-tiered design, even Mom’s tall bottles will fit inside, and it even has helpful carrying handles if she decides to tote it from room to room.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99+

Nothing says “personalized” quite like a zodiac-themed gift, and this one features a unique charm that’s suspended between two ends of the chain (rather than simply slipped onto it). That means it’ll stay front and centre — where it should be. It’s also made of 14K gold, so she can keep it on while she’s swimming, showering, and going about her life. If she’s less into astrology and more into florals or gardening, consider getting her a floral pendant instead.

Get it from Mejuri for $268

Mom’s days are probably really heckin’ busy, but this fragrant soak will help her unwind for the night. Thanks to the trio of Dead Sea and Epsom salts and magnesium flakes, it’ll help soothe her tired bod while essential oils treat her to some aromatherapy. If you’ve got an active mom who needs to soothe some achy muscles, the brand’s got a soak for that, too.

Get it from Well.ca for $25.19 ( $27.99 )

It would be nice if we all had regular access to a sauna and its magical healing powers, but this gadget comes in at a close second. It’ll help improve blood circulation, speed up recovery, and reduce inflammation, which translates to better sleep and less stress — we call that a win-win-win! She’ll be able to adjust all the settings, including time and temperature, giving her the custom treatment she needs every time she uses it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $699

The next time Mom hits the road, make sure she packs this neat travel trio that’ll treat her bod to major TLC from top to bottom. She’ll get the brand’s award-winning eucalyptus body wash (because she deserves the very best, obvi), while the fragrance-free body serum and lotion are chock-full of good-for-skin ingredients, like peptides, ceramides, and niacinamide.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $50

Whether she’s blitzing up her morning smoothie or whipping up a fresh batch of homemade nut butter, this is the blender to help her do it. It might look cute, but don’t be fooled — this thing is p o w e r f u l, boasting two stainless steel blades that’ll chop through ingredients like a champ and two speeds for customized blending. She’ll also get a pair of Tritan bottles so she can take her creations on the go or store ’em for later (like when you come to visit).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $139.99

This candle has several things going for it. First, it smells absolutely phenomenal, evoking zesty, fresh notes of basil, mint, and juicy bergamot. Second, it has a pretty impressive burn time of 50 hours, meaning Mom will be able to enjoy it for months on end. Third, the glass itself is infinitely reusable — as a cute drinking glass, a makeup brush vessel, or anything else she can dream up. Reviewers love that it has a clean burn, too, which translates to zero sootiness or smoke.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $108

This genius mirror is absolutely loaded with clever details, like a 360º swivelling suction cup base, three lighting temps, 10x magnification, dimmable brightness, and a 10-hour runtime. Whew! Mom will be able to see every single detail, whether she’s tweezing an errant brow hair, applying falsies, or just popping a pesky pimple.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99

Give Mom a home for her bling, no matter how dangly, drapey, or decked-out it is. She’ll spend less time detangling her stuff and more time wearing it and looking fabulous, which is what we should all want for her. Reviewers love that it keeps more of their accessories within view, making it easier to find what they’re looking for when they’re in a rush and say the hefty weighted base is just the ticket for keeping things upright.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.67

If your mom loves the look of a gloss but hates how sticky it is, consider this moisturizing lip oil. Star ingredients include everyone’s fave child, hyaluronic acid, with Tsubaki oil to deliver a silky, lightly tinted finish she’ll be able to rock solo or layered over her fave lipstick shade.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28

Big enough to tote around just about anything (including farmer’s market finds or just extra napkins and water bottles) and chic enough to pair with all her spring outfits, this oversized tote is sure to hit some high notes. Instead of simply tossing it all inside into one big mish-mash of stuff, Mom will be able to keep things neat ‘n’ tidy, courtesy of not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR separate compartments (including two exterior drop-in ones that are big enough to fit a book or two). It’s also made of a water-repellent fabric! But our fave feature has to be its ability to stand upright on its own.

Get it from lululemon for $68

Your mom’s hair deserves the very best, but if she’s picky about what she puts on it, give her this set of bestsellers to test out. She’ll get a Gold Lust Repair & Restore shampoo, matching conditioner, and a dry texturizing spray to deliver some extra ~oomph~. Every product is infused with hair-strengthening ingredients, which is great if Mom has a penchant for hot tools.

Get it from SSENSE for $70

Save your mom the stress of hunting for lost stuff with this four-piece set of digital trackers. She’ll get a Slim she can slip into her wallet, two Mates for attaching to keys, and one Sticker she can pop onto things like TV remotes or other loose items she’s always losing. Here’s how they work: using the Tile app, she’ll be able to “ring” the trackers to locate her stuff, or she can find the item’s last known location if it’s out of range (they have a 250-foot tracking range). She can also press the Tiles’ buttons to ring her phone instead of she’s always losing that.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.98

Instantly iconic, these rounded shades are giving ’90s nostalgia in the best way. The silhouette’s slim, comfy, and universally flattering, which means Mom could wear them all day long in style (and you won’t have to stress about their fit because they’re basically guaranteed to look good).

Get it from Relevé for $85

No matter how bright her bedroom is, Mom will finally have the chance to block out light with this buttery-soft eye mask. Because it’s made of 100% silk, it also won’t snag on her hair or absorb any of her skincare while she’s wearing it. And if you needed more convincing, it even has light padding that’ll ease pressure and help her snooze in comfort.

Get it from Indigo for $34.50

Eschewing ~tradish~ box planters in favour of a unique rolling design, not only will this style be big enough for Mom’s horticultural experiments, but it’s also easy to move, which means she won’t need to tap you or your siblings in when it’s time to rearrange some things. The tiers are staggered, giving each one equal access to sunlight and more freedom when it comes to plant selection.

Get it from Rona for $209

Self-care isn’t selfish, and Mother’s Day is a great time to remind your mom that she deserves to take some time out for herself. The best place to start? This award-winning body care set. She’ll get a dry brush with a helpful handle, a bottle of natural body wash that smells absolutely heavenly, and an all-over oil that’ll restore hydration and help protect her skin barrier. Used in tandem, she’ll start to see smoother, revitalized skin from head to toe.

Get it from Mifa & Co. for $131

She’ll be able to jazz up everything from pasta to salad dressing, with reviewers saying a drop or two is all you need to boost their food’s flavour. She’ll get three: white truffle, English truffle, and black truffle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $62.95

Combining the brand’s signature profiled footbed with the durability of EVA foam makes these as cute as they are practical. They’re water-friendly (great for gardening or bopping about on rainy spring days) and so lightweight, it’s almost unbelievable.

Get it from Little Burgundy for $80

Everything in this set is naturally derived, free of potential irritants, and specially designed to help tackle any and all skincare issues Mom might face. She’ll get a calming cleanser, body lotion, beeswax lip balm, hydrating foot cream, and an intensely healing hand salve that’ll protect against cracks and dryness. Oh, and it’s all scented with natural coconut!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99 ( $16.97 )

Tell Mom she can skip her weekly blowout appointment! This thermal brush uses infrared heat to style hair, leaving tresses smoother, shinier, and less damaged than traditional hot tools. Its bristles are even infused with aloe, treating Mom’s mane to an extra dose of moisture while she’s styling. Reviewers are especially fond of the button lock system which keeps the preferred heat temp locked in while styling.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $132.50

You’ll be giving a chic and stylish bag but also the gift of going hands-free (priceless, in our opinion). This baby’s loaded with storage solutions, including slots for cards and hidden zippered compartments. And thanks to an adjustable and detachable strap, Mom will be able to rock it across the body or slung around her hips, OG-style.

Get it from Simons for $105

Glare-free, waterproof, and with enough storage for Mom’s entire collection of novels? Yes, please. She’ll have access to all of her tomes at any time, saving her space on her bookshelves and in her bag, thanks to a massive 32GB storage. It also has built-in blue light reduction, making it *chef’s kiss* for nighttime reading. Reviewers add that it’s light, easy to hold, and incredibly user-friendly, thanks to its adjustable font size and backlight that makes reading in the dark actually pleasant.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209.99 ( $228.99 )

She may not always have time to pop out to the salon, but now she’ll be able to make sure her tips are in top condition — no matter how busy she is. They’re almost laughably easy to apply and can last for up to three weeks. She can file them and cut them however she wants or simply swap them out when she’s craving a change (they’re reusable, too!).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $20.50

If your mom is fond of these trendy tumblers, get her this one. It offers drinking versatility (meaning she can use a straw or sip through the lid) and is spacious enough to fit a whole day’s worth of hydration inside. It’ll keep what’s inside cold (or hot) for hours, and the tapered base is specially designed to fit inside most cupholders. Best of all, it’s free of any potentially harmful or icky components👀.

Get it from Simons for $55

It’ll be like gifting your mom a whole spa — all she’ll need are some of the compatible UFO masks to take advantage of its skin benefits, like light therapy, T-Sonic vibrations, heat and cryotherapy, and treatment routines to address all kinds of concerns and needs. Thanks to the companion app, using it will be easy, which is great if your mom’s less tech-savvy 🤭. Reviewers call it a major game-changer in their routines!

Get it from Well.ca for $167 ( $208.96 )

Think of this as the Lamborghini of lippies — it’s ultra-hydrating, glossy as all hell, and moisturizing to boot. It also offers the perfect amount of tint, which is great when you’re not in the mood for a full-on lipstick look but a basic lip balm just won’t do. It’s admittedly a bit splurge-y, but your mom will appreciate its skin-conditioning powers (and it doesn’t hurt that the formula’s cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny certified, GMO-free, *and* dermatologist-tested).

Get it from SSENSE for $90

Let’s face it, Mom probably deserves a TV upgrade. This model is directly integrated with Roku, giving her even easier access to all her fave shows, while its 4K display renders them in glorious high-def. There’s plenty of other fancy-schmancy tech built into this bad boy, too, like motion blur reduction, rich colour display, and dual speakers. Plus, it’s pre-loaded with a slew of streaming platforms and virtual assistants that’ll make using it even easier.

Get it from Best Buy for $499.99+

Your mom’s hands have done a lot of hard work (including raising you), so give her the gift of hand care. This set comes with everything she’ll need to get her grabbers back into peak condition, including a hand serum, all-in-one cuticle cream, a probiotic hand balm, an exfoliating cleanser, dual-sided nail brush, moisturizing hand sanitizer, and a pair of cotton gloves to seal it all in.

Get it from Paume for $150 ( $202 )

We love a multi-functional product, and so will your mom as soon as she gets her hands on this plush convertible throw. Thanks to several handy snaps and a cute kangaroo pocket, she’ll be able to transform it into a poncho on cool nights while camping or use it as a cozy addition to backyard movie nights in the summertime. The outer shell’s waterproof, too, making it perfect for basically any outdoor adventure!

Get it from Simons for $184.99