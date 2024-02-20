Stylish home finds that'll let you refresh your space for less than $75

We’ve got all kinds of home goods on this list — organizers, kitchenware, bedsheets, and even a few pieces of furniture — and it’s all under $75, so you won’t even have to break the bank to give your home a sweet lil’ refresh.

This thing is so darn versatile (and comfy), reviewers say it’s the best duvet they’ve ever purchased. Even though it’s lightweight, it still delivers on the warmth and coziness, while being *incredibly* easy to take care of. Once it gets dingy, just toss it into your washing machine, fluff it up once it’s dry, and you’ll be GTG. As a bonus, it’s also thermoregulating, so hot sleepers won’t wake up in a pool of their own sweat.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.99+ (originally $41.58+). Available in four colours and sizes twin-king.

Reviewers report that these bundles are better quality than the ones they found at their local shop and never shed all over their stuff. If you really wanna max out their poofiness, leave them out in the sun for a bit before you start arranging your bouquets.

Get a set of 110 pieces from Amazon Canada for $25.98. Available in several other styles and sets.

Instead of forking over big buckaroos to redo your windows, give them a quick ‘n’ easy makeover with a set of minimalist curtains. They don’t filter light out entirely, which is great if you just want a little privacy (instead of a blackout effect). They have rod pockets at the top, and you can wash them in your machine once they get a wee bit dirty.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $17.88+ (originally $25.79). Available in several lengths and colours.

Simple enough to pair with any decor style, you can pop this mirror anywhere you want a little extra light (or just want to replace your ugly bathroom mirror). And because all the bits and bobs you might need for installation are included, you won’t need to pop out to the hardware store when you want to get it mounted. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly lightweight and actually looks way more expensive than other styles they’ve seen with higher price tags.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+. Available in two colours and three sizes.

While a full-blown Le Creuset Dutch oven might not be in the cards right now, you can give your kitchen a bougie little upgrade with the brand’s stoneware cruet. Its spout even had a protective cap to keep dust from settling inside, while the pretty embossed pattern pulls double duty to offer extra grip when your hands get slippery or wet during the cooking process.

Get it from Indigo for $60. Available in three colours.

It might look complicated but reviewers say this multicoloured film is surprisingly easy to install (even for non-pros). It’ll add extra privacy to your windows and doors, with the aded bonus of scattering pretty rainbows all around your space when the light hits it just right. If you have awkward-shaped windows, you can cut the film down to size in a snap and if you ever change your mind, you can easily remove it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99+. Available in several sizes.

No need to whip out your toolkit for this decor upgrade — these will stick to your walls with extra-strong Command strips (you’ll get eight) that won’t damage your walls if you decide you want to move things around. Reviewers stash everything from petite plant pots to compact humidifiers on them with no issue.

Get a set of two from Amazon Canada for $24.99. Available in two colours.

In addition to looking ah-mazing, this type of lighting can also help reduce eye strain (great news if you already spend most of your working day staring at screens). As if through magic, the backlight senses and detects the colours on your screen and extends them outwards, creating a more immersive watching experience. That said, you can set it to sync to your tunes instead, or you can choose from preset scenes instead. Almost every reviewer mentioned how easy it was to install, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99. Clip the coupon for $8 off.

Don’t be fooled by this showerhead’s spa-like stream — it’s actually energy-saving, so you can indulge in a longer shower without feeling any extra budget strain. Reviewers love that it’s simple to install, say it’s actually surprisingly quiet despite its power, and love that it delivers a wider spray than other models they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.78 (originally $59.99). Also available in several other colours, sizes, and styles.

Need a spot for your random odds and ends like umbrellas, keys, and sunglasses? You can pop this thing onto any metal surface (a fridge would do nicely) sans any screws or tools. Reviewers say the magnets are surprisingly strong, so you won’t have to worry about rationing the items you put on it. That said, you can always go the ~tradish~ route and attach it to your wall — it comes with enough screws to get it mounted.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26 (originally $27.58+). Available in two colours.

Reviewers say of all the styles and brands they’ve tried, this is their favourite. It’s buttery-soft, easy to wash, and even prevents bedhead, so you can wake up looking and feeling your very best. As an added bonus, silk won’t soak up all your expensive skincare while you’re snoozing, either. These are envelope-style, meaning there aren’t any zippers or buttons to snag on your strands.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $63+. Available in seven colours and sizes standard-king.

Forgoing straw, bamboo, or sisal, this basket is made of eco-friendly banana bark (not to mention is big enough to store your blankets, extra pillows, or kids’ toys). Thanks to two durable handles, you’ll be able to easily tote it from room to room. There’s also a smaller style if you don’t need *quite* as much storage space or are strapped for real estate.

Get it from Indigo for $69.99.

Because this style is solar-powered, you can install it anywhere on your patio you might need a smidge more illumination. It’ll automatically turn on when the sun sets and is equipped with a proximity sensor that detects motion.

Get it from Simons for $69.

You deserve a proper spot for all your bling, and this style has room for every piece in your collection. There are slots for rings, earrings, and bracelets, with dedicated drawers for larger pieces (all lined in soft microfibre, of course), and you can move things around to accommodate your needs. Reviewers like that despite its capacity, it’s still compact enough to fit in smaller spaces.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99. Available in six colours.

The last time I slipped in the shower, I swear my entire life flashed before my eyes, so this grippy silicone mat immediately found its way to the top of my must-buy list. It has a textured surface reminiscent of natural pebbles and makes things feel a bit more ~luxe~ (even if you’re just rushing through your morning shower). Suction cups on the bottom keep it from sliding, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.99 (originally $22.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $2 off.

Concealed inside this juicer’s funky and stylish exterior is a powerful mechanism that’ll squish all your citrus in a flash (and it’s easy to clean to boot). Plus, it’s good-looking enough to leave on your counter, so you won’t have to deal with the hassle of hauling it out every time you need some fresh lemon juice.

Get it from Indigo for $59 (originally $185).

Declutter your vanity or bathroom counter by stashing all your products in this spinning tray. It’ll rotate smoothly and give you easy access to all your fave lotions and potions, saving you tons of time in the morning. Reviewers say it also makes a fantastic and useful addition to their kitchen setup, giving them a spot to store their most-used items.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99. Clip the coupon for $3 off.

Aside from their obvious aesthetic appeal, reviewers say these towels are actually surprisingly absorbent (and machine-washable!). They’re also pretty enough to use as eco-friendly gift wrap.

Get a set of three from Amazon Canada for $42.99. Available in several other styles.

Consider this the new workhorse of your home. Sit on it, store your footwear, or use it as a plant rack — it can hold up to 300 pounds so the choices are basically endless. Reviewers say it’s easy to put together (all the necessary pieces are included) and have also used it as a coffee table or extra appliance storage in their kitchen.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.98+ (originally $69.98). Clip the coupon for an extra $5 off. Available in two colours.

If you’ve ever felt personally victimized by cluttered cabinets, this might just be your next holy grail. The stuff at the back will still be easily accessible thanks to its sliding design, all while being waterproof *and* easy to clean. According to reviewers, getting it set up couldn’t be any easier, but it’s also strong enough to hold heavier stuff, too, like laundry jugs or baking ingredients.

Get a set of two from Amazon Canada for $41.39+. Available in two colours.

Ditch boring table lamps for this crystalline style instead that’ll let you choose between several colours *and* is cordless for easier styling. A single charge will give you up to four hours of light, but you can always get it back to full power in about two to three hours once the battery gets low. You can also find a similar style on Amazon Canada if you want to take advantage of that sweet Prime shipping.

Get it from Indigo for $19.99.

Trust me when I say you don’t want to leave your bling just casually lying around, so when you need to quickly pop it off (like when you’re washing dishes, for example), stash it on this tray. Its raised edges will keep things from rolling off, too. Plus, HOW CUTE!

Get it from Simons for $7.50.

You deserve better than cable clutter, and you can tuck your entire bundle neatly inside this sleek box. The strategically placed slots along the sides will let you easily move around your tech (even if it’s plugged in) while giving you plenty of options for arranging it on, around, or under your furniture.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.59. Available in three colours.

Both your hand and dish soap will have a special nook, keeping them from skidding across your counters when you start sudsing up (just me? Okay, cool). Nestled right between is a genius sponge nook that’ll let you neatly store your cleaning implement and give it a chance to drip-dry, too.

Get it from Simons for $18.

Pull ’em apart if you need more surface area, or tuck one under the other when you want more room for activities. Each one can hold up to 200 pounds, so feel free to get creative with how you style them.

Get a set of two from Amazon Canada for $69.99. Available in three colours.

This thing will not only brew a pretty darn tasty coffee (it has an ultra-fine mesh filter for an ultra-smooth cup), but it’ll keep it toasty for hours. Filling it to the tippy-top will yield 2-4 cups, depending on how big you like your morning java. Plus, it’s made entirely of stainless steel so you won’t have to stress about accidentally breaking or chipping any glass or plastic during the cleaning process.

Get it from Indigo for $49 (originally $69.99).

In addition to giving you space to store your favourite tomes, the shelf also features a large drawer at the base where you can hide those less-than-cute household items that just add to the clutter (think remote controls, calculators, pens, and the like). Reviewers like that it comes with wall anchors that give it extra stability, especially if you’re planning on loading it up with stuff.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+. Available in two colours and three sizes.