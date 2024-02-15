When you’re hitting the road, the last thing you want to worry about is your luggage. Is my carry-on small enough to fit in all the bins, while still having room for all my essentials? What about extra security — does it have a TSA lock? Honestly, it’s enough to make anyone’s head spin, so if you’re looking for the *best* carry-on suitcases, you’ll be glad to know we’ve done the work of sourcing them for you.

Reviewers love that, unlike other hardshell suitcase styles on the market, this one doesn’t open like a clamshell (which means your stuff will stay securely in place). It’s plenty capacious while fitting neatly into overhead bins and rolling easily on its four multi-directional wheels. And if you’re looking for ease of transport, you’ll love that it’s got a trio of handles — a telescoping top one and two durable standard handles on the top and side.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $161.49+ (originally $259.99+). On sale in four colours and three sizes.

You know this list wouldn’t be complete without a piece from this cult-fave luggage line (Shay Mitchell really knew what she was doing). This style has 360º swivelling wheels, plus a cushioned silicone handle so your hand won’t get sore after lugging your stuff through departures, arrivals, and security checkpoints. Inside, you’ll find dual compartments to keep your stuff neat ‘n’ tidy, while the outside boasts a TSA lock, a retractable bag attach strap, and a convenient side carry handle.

Get it from Béis for $293. Available in nine colours.

Reviewers are really big fans of the dedicated laptop compartment that lets them whip out their tech for quick inspection without having to unfold their entire suitcase. Its dual inner compartments are also decked out with multiple pockets so you can keep smaller stuff contained and organized, with additional web straps and a zippered divider to ensure things stay where they should (no matter how much they get jostled around).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $174.52+. Available in four colours.

This style is dent-resistant, which is great if you’re a frequent flyer and are, frankly, quite sick of your luggage getting manhandled at customs. There’s also a TSA lock for extra protection, with a built-in (and removable) compression pad that’ll help you stash bulkier stuff without sacrificing all your precious cargo space. Other nice-to-haves include 360º spinning wheels and an extendable handle with four height settings. You’ll also get an anti-microbial laundry bag, two shoe bags, and a vegan leather luggage tag.

Get it from Monos for $325. Available in 13 colours.

If you asked reviewers what their fave features of this bag are, they’d likely say its lightness and exterior pockets for storing important stuff (like tech and tickets). The wheels are buttery-smooth, and the body expands a good few inches if you find yourself needing a smidge of extra room. Even though it’s a softside, the fabric’s got a water-repellant lining that’ll protect your stuff from moisture. On the inside, you’ll find a full-length lid pocket and an accessory pocket on the side, plus packing straps for keeping things in place during travel.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $173.26+. Available in three colours.

This carry-on is award-winning, which means you can expect plenty of genius features (like the interior compression compression system that’ll save you tons of space while packing). In addition to the standard expandable top handle and side carry handle, it also has a convenient underside grab handle that’ll make foisting it into an overhead bin easy-peasy. It also has 360º spinning wheels and comes with a laundry bag.

Get it from Away for $360. Available in seven colours.

Reviewers say this style is surprisingly roomy, with one of the dual interior compartments being substantially deeper than the other (perfect for your bulkier stuff). Even though it’s pretty darn sturdy and holds up to travel, it’s still pretty lightweight, giving you more leeway to carry more things without having to resort to a larger bag. It also has a TSA lock and protective side bumper feet.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $259.99. Clip the coupon for $40 off. Available in four colours.

What sets this style apart is the positively genius USB port that’ll let you juice up while you’re en route. The inside features tons of pockets and compartments, with expandable side gussets in case you need a bit of extra packing space. Reviewers say the wheels are incredibly smooth, so you can sprint from gate to gate without worrying about snags and trip-ups. It also has a telescoping top handle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $100.74+. Available in several colours and other sizes and styles.

According to reviewers, this suitcase positively *glides* during travel thanks to its four 360º wheels and lightweight design. It has a surprising amount of capacity, with a three-digit TSA lock to ensure your stuff is safe. The two interior compartments offer both a fully zippered section and one with securing straps, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129.99. Clip the coupon for up to $40 off. Available in 10 colours.

As aesthetically pleasing as it is, this carry-on offers so much more than its good looks. Four 360º wheels, telescoping top handle, side carrying handle, and side bumpers add functionality, while the interior boasts a zippered divider, compartments, and buckled compression straps. If you need extra space, the exterior zippers expand to give you up to 20% more packing room. And it has a flush-mounted TSA lock to boot!

Get it from Heys for $209.99 (originally $419.98). Available in four colours.

In addition to fitting all your stuff, this one’s decked out with a front pocket you can use to store boarding passes, anti-air sickness meds, or laptops and tablets. It even opens fully, so you won’t have to dig around blindly to find the things you’re looking for! Reviewers love all the zippered compartments and add that the hardshell exterior is pretty darn effective at withstanding the trials and tribulations of travel.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129.99 (originally $139.99). Clip the coupon for $20 off. Available in four colours.

Chic enough to make you feel like you’re flying private (even if you’re not), this style has an integrated front pouch that nests right into the hardshell to give whatever’s inside an added layer of protection. Two large main compartments give you packing space for all your goods — and yes, it has a TSA lock and 360º wheels, too.

Get it from Lambert for $279.99. Available in three colours.