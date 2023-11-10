Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

With the rising cost of living, it can be hard to find gifts that fit within your budget. If you’re currently working with $100, we’ve got some great suggestions below that’ll let you spoil your friends and family (without making your wallet cry in the process).

They may not get it for themselves, which is why this set is so *chef’s kiss*. Included is a facial scrub, body wash, and body lotion (all with natural ingredients like peppermint, aloe, and rosemary) so they can care for their skin from tip to tail.

Available at Simons for $45.

It has 360-degree rotation and can cover up to 900 square feet in floating nebulas and starry projections. Reviewers like that they can control it via an app (rather than a remote), which offers tons of colour and brightness options.

Available on Amazon Canada for $59.99. Clip the coupon to get $3 off. Also available in a star-free version.

Arguably not the most glamorous of gifts, this powerful little gadget is bound to be one of their most-used appliances, whether they’re blending up a protein shake or whipping up dips ‘n’ sauces for a holiday crowd. It’s powerful enough to crush ice and comes with two to-go cups and a 30-recipe book.

Available on Amazon Canada for $79.99. Also available in two other combo packs.

Perfect for your skincare-obsessed sibling, the set’s got everything they’ll need to keep their face hydrated and happy (no matter what the weather throws at ’em). They’ll get the brand’s Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner, Niacinamide Dew Drops, and Pink Juice moisturizer.

Available at Sephora Canada for $82.

The gamer in your life will likely enjoy the many bells and whistles this headset is equipped with, like auto-mute and voice isolation for easy chatting. It doesn’t hurt that it’s got a 15-hour battery life and is flexible and lightweight enough to still feel comfy after hours of gameplay.

Available on Amazon Canada for $98.94 (originally $129.99). Also available in several other styles.

Sweet and satisfying, this limited-edition box has five single-origin chocolate bars, so you won’t have to worry about nailing their taste *exactly*.

Available at Indigo for $44.99.

Kiss snags goodbye, because this baby trims down hairs wherever it finds them without pulling, tugging, or (my worst nightmare) just ripping them out by the root. It’s waterproof, cordless, and has a run-time of 45 minutes, so they can take their time grooming.

Available on Amazon Canada for $59.99.

Check “perfect host/hostess gift” off your shopping list because this duo is sure to hit some high notes. They’ll get a bottle of the brand’s iconic rum-scented body wash and lotion, neatly packaged in a gift box, so you won’t even need to wrap it.

Available at Indigo for $66.

With 18 masks for just about every part of the body (including hair and hands), this gift set’s got everything needed to keep their skin glowing through the ravages of winter.

Available at Sephora Canada for $68.

This baby has only two buttons (one for hot foam, one for cold), so they can choose their own adventure when it comes to crafting their morning latte.

Available on Amazon Canada for $59.97 (originally $79.99).

You won’t have to remember if they have their ears pierced, but any fashionistas on your list will definitely love this three-piece set from cult-fave Jenny Bird. With real freshwater pearls and a malleable design that can be gently squished to fit perfectly, it’d make a great addition to anyone’s jewellery wardrobe.

Available at Jenny Bird for $88.

Part of the brand’s three-piece limited-edition holiday collection, this candle’s got notes of moody cedarwood, rose, cardamom, moss, cinnamon leaf, musk, and orris. And since it has a pretty impressive burn time (over 50 hours!), they’ll be able to burn it long after the last gift’s been unwrapped.

Available at Indigo for $62. Available in one other scent.

They’ll get an electric bottle opener that works at the press of a single (yes, single) button, an electric pump-action preserver, date-stamped stoppers, an aerator, and a foil cutter, all nestled on a charging base. If you *really* wanna knock it out of the park, add on a set of wine glasses, too.

Available on Amazon Canada for $74.99.

There’s a reason you’ve probably seen this giant jug just about everywhere — it holds an absolutely massive amount of liquid (over a litre), keeps drinks at the perfect temperature for hours, and has a big handle that makes toting it from your car to your workspace to the gym and everywhere else in between a total snap. Reviewers really love that it fits inside standard cupholders, too!

Available on Amazon Canada for $59. Also available in four other sizes and 17 colours.

An upgraded version of the brand’s iconic Restfeel slides, these deliver comfort and cushioning in spades. Thanks to the dual layers of soft and firm foam, their tender tootsies will feel cradled after a workout (or a long day of work) while still being supported to help prevent further aches from settling in.

Available at Lululemon for $68. Available in women’s sizes 5—12 and in four colours. Also available in men’s.

If you have literally *zero* clue what kind of fragrance your scent-obsessed pal likes, this set of 18 perfume samples is a sure-fire hit, not the least because they’ll get to try out a bunch of different ones to find the option they love the most. The brand also prides itself on being free of icky ingredients that can be commonly found in some cosmetics, like phthalates, triclosane, microbeads, coal tar, and the like.

Available at Sephora Canada for $62.50.

No SADs here, folks, because this light is designed to help mitigate the effects of the longest, darkest days of the year. The UV-free light is full spectrum, has three brightness levels, and can be set on different timers so your giftee can customize their treatment exactly how they like it.

Available on Amazon Canada for $52.99.

Compact and cute, this diffuser can double as ambient lightning while scenting their space. It’s easy to operate, has two timer settings, and can fill up to 300 square feet. If you want to level things up a smidge, add a little pack of Vitruvi essential oils to the gift box.

Available at Indigo for $85.

Blending decadence and practicality, these are almost guaranteed to not get regifted. Though they’re technically meant for sleeping, there’s no rule that says they can’t be worn on a particularly frigid winter day or as an end-of-day treat when your pal’s lounging around at home.

Available at The Bay for $70. Available in three colours.

Made of waterproof and tear-resistant fabric, this lil’ bean bag bed is a great upgrade to your pet’s current sleeping sitch. The shape will adapt to fit their bod perfectly, and it has a helpful handful that’ll make toting it from room to room (or into the car or carrier) a total snap.

Available at Indigo for $95. Available in six colours.

This’ll be their one-stop shop for entertainment, whether they’re streaming their fave show, reading the latest bestseller, or just catching up on emails. It has a 10-hour battery life and even offers expandable storage in case they find themselves filling up their library at light speed. Reviewers love that it’s super lightweight, not to mention more budget-friendly than other comparable devices.

Available on Amazon Canada for $79.99+. Available in two storage capacities and two colours.

This sleek edition is on sale right this very moment, so if you’ve been planning to give a Sodastream as a gift this year, this is your moment to strike. The Art is sleeker and more elegant than some of the brand’s other models and has an upgraded cylinder removal system, so swapping out the CO2 cartridges is easier than ever.

Available at Indigo for $99.99 (originally $169.99). Available in three colours.

Give the gift of less puffy eyes. That’s it, that’s the tweet. Seriously, this gadget mimics gentle tapping (coupled with sonic vibrations), giving their peepers a massage that’ll help with the absorption of all their fancy-schmancy skincare while delivering major de-puffing action in the process.

Available at Indigo for $95 (originally $189).

A built-in Bluetooth speaker, carrying handle, and external speaker inputs make this a practical (and stylish) addition to any audiophile’s collection. Easy-to-use controls make it great for beginners, too, with reviewers adding that its compact size makes it a more attractive option than full-sized models (because we all know real estate is at a premium these days).

Available on Amazon Canada for $99.99.