There’s just something so satisfying about snagging a sweet deal! Whether that’s nabbing your favourite moisturizer at a steep discount or copping a splurge-worthy tech gadget at half-price, it’s safe to say we’re all on the hunt for a great discount. So with that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the best sales this week so you can save some cash on the things you actually want. Good deals move fast, so don’t dilly-dally!

It offers 64 GB of storage, plus built-in speakers so you can watch videos or take calls without having to connect to your headphones. You’ll be glad to know it has an impressive battery life, too — up to 15 hours of constant video streaming — making it a great travel companion when you just want to chill out during your flight or long airport delays. Since it comes with an S Pen, reviewers say it’s great for aspiring artists and students alike and say it’s surprisingly lightweight to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $279.99 ( $449.99 )

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $79.99 )

While a celeb endorsement is not necessarily a sign of a great product, in this case, it is. Stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention tons of #beautytok influencers) are obsessed with these hydrogel masks that promise to tackle things like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness — and tackle them they do. Unlike other brands’ eye masks, these are extra juicy, delivering tons of hydration in just a few minutes. Reviewers find them soothing and say they make their peepers look more awake in a flash. You’ll get 24 pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.72 ( $27.95 )

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then you can flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99 ( $14.29 )

We cannot stress enough how genius this container is — just pour in your pickles, olives, or other treats. When you’re ready to nosh, flip over the hourglass-shaped container to drain the liquid into the base, giving you a chance to snatch a snack without getting your fingers all mucky. Once you’ve had your fill, flip it back over to return your cornichons to their briny home and keep ’em fresh for longer. Reviewers love its airtight seal and silicone foot that keeps it from sliding around their fridge shelves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99+ ( $32.99+ )

Not only does it *not* tug at hair, but reviewers say they’ve noticed less fallout since using this brush. It’s designed to glide right through all types of locks (including thick and curly), causes minimal breakage, and can be used wet or dry.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.99+ ( $22.99+ )

Keen to lean into your preppy side? This cute collared pullover might be a great addition to your wardrobe. It’s great for layering on summer evenings, with a roomy fit that’s equal parts comfy and chic.

Get it from Joe Fresh for $29.94 ( $39 )

Ditch the dentist’s chair and take your teeth whitening into your own hands — reviewers say these strips work better anyway! They’ll tackle yellowing and coffee stains and you’ll get enough strips for 22 treatments.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $87.99 )

Give your pill-y sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.98 ( $29.99 )

Not only are these puppies long enough to fit full spaghetti noodles, but reviewers also say the lids have a great seal, so any goods stashed inside will stay fresh for a heckuva lot longer. They’re stackable and come with 24 labels so you can keep track of things. You’ll get a set of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.49 ( $29.99 )

These are the next best things to working out in the buff. They’re made of buttery, lightweight Nulu fabric that’ll never chafe when you’re trying to nail your poses. The back even has a higher rise to save you from accidentally flashing your gym mates, while a drop-in pocket at the back will give you a spot to stash your phone, keys, or other small knickknacks you need on your person.

Get it from lululemon for $89 ( $128 )

Times have changed and I think we can all agree that few of us have the space for a whole printer setup (and are they just GIGANTIC now, or just me?). This one uses Bluetooth and USB ports to connect to all your tech, so you can print tickets, boarding passes, and other docs on the fly. You can choose from five printing sizes, and since it’s compatible with thermal printing, you won’t need to keep a stack of toners, inks, and other messy accessories.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $127.49 ( $187.99 )

This one goes out to everyone with dry skin: this gel’s ultra gentle and won’t leave your poor dermis parched and tight after your morning shower. On the contrary, it actually helps soothe irritation, with reviewers saying it works wonders for those with sensitive skin (while smelling pretty damn great).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.59 ( $26.99 )

They’re cushy, lightweight, and unbelievably comfy (even for those prone to blisters). Puffy leather straps add additional cushioning — on top of the bouncy textured sole — so you can safely trek around the city without stressing about your feet getting sore the second you leave the house. I’ve traded in my much-loved Birks for these!

Get it from Sorel Canada for $69.92+ ( $140 )

An organized cutlery drawer is a happy cutlery drawer, so if you’re struggling to wrangle all your forks, knives, and other utensils, it might be time to nab yourself this organizer. Don’t stress about sizing — this baby expands to fit, meaning you can swap it around or even take it with you when you move. Reviewers love that it’s decked out with non-slip feet and that they can expand each side individually to create a bespoke setup in their drawers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.87 ( $32.99 )

Peptides are the hero ingredient in this lash serum that’ll see your wispiest lil’ hairs grow longer and stronger in as little as six weeks. Unlike other serums, this one is free of icky ingredients (like parabens, formaldehyde, mineral oils, and the like) so you won’t have to worry about what you’re putting near your eyes. Plus, one swipe is enough for both eyes so a single tube will last you a while.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $28.50 ( $57 )

Grown-up decor doesn’t have to be boring! So if you’re sick of standard lighting (or just wanna tap into your inner geek) consider grabbing this USB-rechargeable torch. It can be used indoors, outdoors, mounted, or on your tabletops. Reviewers love that the control switches are both easily accessible and simple to use (even for kids), making it a great addition to a kid’s bedroom.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $29.99 )

Made of quick-dry, breathable mesh, these briefs are *ideal* for the warmer months. They have a slim fit through the bum and thighs, with a patented pouch for your bits that’ll keep things from sticking or chafing.

Get it from Saxx Canada for $41.37 ( $68.95 )

Dental floss can be irritating (especially on sensitive gums). A water flosser, however, is not only gentler but also more effective, blasting away build-up and food in a flash. You’ll get to choose from three modes and four tips, so you can customize your treatment. It’s also lightweight and lasts for *weeks* on a single charge, making it not only convenient but fab for travel. You’ll also get a travel bag.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.95+ ( $59.95+ )

A bladeless design makes this fan a safer option for homes with pets or small children. It also provides steadier and quieter airflow, so you won’t be kept up by any incessant whizzing or whirring. It’s oscillating and even has pre-set interval shut-offs, so you can program it to blow for as long as you need, while a handy remote lets you tweak settings without having to get off the couch (or out of bed).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $399.99 ( $499.99 )

Get ready to glow to the gods when you dust this micro-fine powder on the high points of your face (or wherever, really). It’s designed to blend seamlessly into your skin, even if you’re not a makeup whiz, with reviewers saying it’s given them the best glow — and it has serious lasting power, which means it won’t budge or smudge when you’re sweating.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $39 ( $52 )

Self-cleaning and small enough to fit on most counters, this ultra-quiet appliance is a great way to free up freezer space. In just six minutes, it’ll produce nine cubes, so you can chill down your drinks in a flash. Reviewers love that they have a choice of two bullet cube sizes and say they’re completely flavour-free, so your tasty sippers won’t smack of fridge flavour.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $132.99 ( $199.99 )