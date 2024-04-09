Hunting for deals, sales, and discounts? We've rounded up 26 of this week's best ones for you

We’re back at it again, folks, with all the best deals this week. We’re talking major markdowns on beauty products, homewares, decor, and wardrobe upgrades that’ll keep you looking fly from now ’til fall. Our only note? If you see something you like, snap it up fast because these sales won’t last forever.

Reviewers really put these through the wringer, loading them up with plenty of groceries (even more than the recommended amount) and said they held up like nobody’s business. They collapse flat when you’re not using ’em, so you can store them in your trunk without sacrificing precious cargo real estate. Other cool features include their dual handles (one short, one long) and the fact that they’re stackable.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.76 ( $84.64 )

Eschew classic leggings and skinny jeans in favour of this breezy wide-leg pair that manages to look both luxe and comfy at the same time. They’re made of a stretchy fabric and offer plenty of roominess where you need it — thighs and glutes — with thoughtful details (like the hemline slits and deep pockets) for the perfect, wear-everywhere pant.

Get it from lululemon for $89+ ( $158 )

This upgraded style is equipped with a kneading function that’ll not only massage around your orbital bone, but around your tired peepers, too. You can also set it to heat up or play some music if you’re in the mood for a full-on trip to relaxation station.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $89.99 )

The quickest way to give your home bar a glow-up is to trade in the store bottles for a swanky decanter — like this one! It even comes with four matching glasses and makes a great gift (like for Father’s Day👀).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $70.51 ( $89.99 )

While rinsing rice isn’t always necessary (read: risotto), cleaning your grains is usually a good idea. The problem is that most colanders simply aren’t up to the task, with holes large enough for small particles to slip through. But this one is designed specifically for that, boasting soft, grippy handles, fine mesh for straining, plush a genius pour spout with even more drainage that’ll save you from accidentally dumping your farro down the sink.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.57 ( $27.63 )

Until the day designers give us pockets big enough to hold all our essentials, we’ll have to resort to handbags and purses. Luckily, this is a super cute one that reviewers say is just the ticket for dressier events. In addition to several zippered interior pockets, it also has a large zipper that’ll keep your stuff from slipping out when you’re en route to your fancy-schmancy event.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.92 ( $39.90 )

If you’re on the hunt for the *perfect* HA serum, reviewers say this is the one to beat. In addition to being far more budget-friendly than some of those other fancy brands, it’s also completely unscented, absorbs in a flash (sans stickiness), and leaves skin glowing to the gods. What more could you want?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.39 ( $23.99 )

Think of this as your ultimate bakeware set. You’ll get nine pieces of bakeware, ranging from muffin trays to cake tins to cooling racks and everything’s non-stick, meaning you won’t need to wrestle with your tasty creations after you’ve pulled ’em from the oven.

Get it from Indigo for $399.99 ( $575 )

This modern take on a classic basketball sneaker is the lowkey hero of your footwear wardrobe. Reviewers say they’re great for adding a bit of extra height without sacrificing on comfort (by all accounts, they’re some of the comfiest sneaks out there).

Get it from Little Burgundy for $114.98 ($140)

There are few things worse than having your phone die right when you need it, but we’ve got good news: this petite tube-shaped power bank will help you juice up in a flash, and all without taking up every inch of your pocket or purse. It even has two ports (USB-A and USB-C), with a handy indicator light so you can always be up to speed on how much power you’ve got left.

Get it from Indigo for $29.50 ( $39.99 )

You don’t have to wait for Boxing Day or Black Friday to snag this cult-fave appliance at a discount! It’s uber-powerful, with easy-to-use settings that’ll help you nail that tricky pastry recipe on the first try. Our personal fave feature is the tilt-head function that’ll let you snap the bowl in and out in a flash. If 4.5 quarts is a little much for your space, the mini 3.5-quart size is on sale, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $299.99 ( $349.99 )

If you’ve got windows, windshields, or glass shower stalls, consider this stuff a must-get. It’s designed to lift away any and all buildup (including stubborn stuff like waxes and water spots), leaving glass completely transparent. Reviewers say it outperformed literally every other product they tried and makes driving in the rain that much safer.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.32 ( $24.99 )

Want to nail your morning oeufs every single time? Ditch the timers and pots of boiling water in favour of this petite appliance that can cook up to six eggs at once — and give you a buzz when it’s done, too. Reviewers say it works like magic and somehow makes the shells easier to remove (score!!!).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.99 ( $43.99 )

This ring is proof that heirloom pieces don’t have to be boring. Its unique zig-zag pattern will make it stand out from your other stackers while offering plenty of shine and sparkle.

Get it from Mejuri for $424 ( $498 )

This stylish topper is made of a buttery, peach-fuzz-like fabric that toes the line between cozy and cooling. A relaxed length is perfect for when you need a smidge of extra protection against cooler temps, and it has a roomier fit to accommodate chunkier sweaters or other layers (but you can cinch the waist in to create extra definition when you feel like getting a bit dressier). And we can’t forget about that handy high collar — no need to bring a scarf!

Get it from lululemon for $119 ( $158 )

Waterless beauty product formulas are all the rage right now, and for good reason: they forego all the “filler” ingredients (like water), delivering more concentrated power and letting you travel safely — no spills here! This shampoo and conditioner duo harnesses the conditioning power of rice water, leaving your strands super-duper clean and stronger to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.77 ( $32.40 )

If you’re heading into the bush (or anywhere, TBH), this genius gizmo should be on your packing list. It’s almost unbelievable how simple it is to use, too: just sip directly through it as you would through a regular straw, and it’ll do all the work to filter out icky particles before the water reaches your mouth. It can filter up to 1,000 gallons, remove chemicals like chlorine and iodine, and keep bacteria and parasites from making their way into your gastrointestinal system.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.54 ( $24.46 )

360º wheels and a top-open design make this luggage option not only more packable but more convenient to travel with. The extra-deep body has plenty of room for chunkier items (like shoes), while the lid features dual zippered compartments (one for dry stuff and another waterproof section for moist items) so you can stay organized when you’re en route. It’s also extra durable and features a press-button TSA lock that’ll protect your stuff but allow you to pop things open in a snap if you need to.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $153.42+ ( $259.99 )

Most dress clothes don’t typically travel well (hello, wrinkles😩), but this sleek style is the exception. It offers the right amount of structure to keep things looking ~profesh~ while being stretchy enough for all-day wear and long commutes. It doesn’t hurt that the material’s also moisture-wicking and quick-drying — great if you get unexpectedly caught in some spring showers.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $219 ( $299 )

Spring brings rain, and that means more humidity conspiring to ruin your carefully styled ‘do. Stop frizz in its tracks by giving your mane a misting with this hair spray that’s chock-full of the good stuff (like sea buckthorn oil and polymers) and none of the icky stuff.

Get it from SSENSE for $34 ( $45 )

Save your hands and uncork your favourite vino with this gizmo instead. Reviewers say it’s not only *amazing* for people with mobility issues but also incredibly simple to use — great if you’re less than tech-savvy. Did we mention it also has a built-in foil cutter?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 ( $37.99 )

Nab this set so you can have the bodacious locks of your dreams without all the damage of traditional styling tools. It comes with a foam roller and two satin scrunchies.

All the squishy comfort you remember from your childhood, except now it’s iterated in an adult-friendly design — what’s not to love? It’s filled with petite beads that’ll mould to your bod while you’re chillaxin’, with a helpful corner handle in case you wanna move things around.