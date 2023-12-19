If you’re in the mood for a lil’ treat, need a few last-minute gifts, or are searching for some useful everyday gizmos, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve got a list of all the best ones. Read on for the best Amazon Canada products our readers loved this year!

Adieu, crusty feet! This petite sponge is perfect for tackling calluses and dry skin, so you can give yourself a spa-level pedi without leaving home (or forking over the big bucks). It’s meant to last around 20 washes, but reviewers say it actually lasts for way longer, so you can keep your hooves in tip-toe shape all year round.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.24.

I don’t know about y’all, but I am entering my #loweffort era. That means laying my makeup bag flat while I’m trying to juggle all my brushes and products is an absolute no. This genius invention will let you access all your products without worrying about them just, like, rolling right out, with a couple pockets and dividers inside to keep it all organized. Reviewers say the design actually lets them see all their stuff in one go, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+. Available in 11 styles.

Cool down your drinks in an instant. That’s it. Reviewers say it works in less than a minute — perfect for busy mornings or when you just desperately need a sip of cool caffeine. You can also use it to chill cocktails without diluting them or to make iced tea on demand. And it’s also dishwasher-safe!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.73.

A few things set these sheet masks apart: first, each one comes in two parts so you can customize the fit and maximize coverage. Second, they’re made of hydrogel, infusing more serum into your skin longer than fabric styles. This one’s deeply moisturizing and helps boost your skin’s collagen production, leaving your face looking positively *glowing*.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.28.

Right side out, it looks like a petite shroom, but once it’s flipped, you’ll be able to take advantage of its funnelling power when you’re decanting oil, vinegar, and other liquids. It’s made of easy-to-clean silicone, so it won’t absorb smells or flavours.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

Sure, you could get an e-reader or a tablet, but if you still love the look and feel of physical books, you’ve gotta get yourself this clip-on light. It’s easy to dim so you don’t wake your sleeping companion, with a flexible neck so you can get the optimal angle. Reviewers are obsessed, saying the battery life is majorly impressive (up to 80 hours), while the clip is sturdy and never comes undone at the worst times.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99+ (originally $23.99). Available in four colours.

When activated, the alarm emits a 130db siren (which, for the uninitiated, is pretty dang loud) and a flashing strobe light to help frighten off would-be attackers. Reviewers say that simply having it on their person made them feel safer walking around late in the evenings or while in foreign cities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.95. Clip the coupon for $6 off. Available in four colours.

Give your morning routine a side of ~luxury~ by popping one of these pods into your shower. It activates with steam, releasing all-natural essential oils (some of which can even help with sinus congestion).

Get a pack of 15 tablets from Amazon Canada for $16.99+. Available in three scents.

When fully charged, you’ll get 50 hours of lantern light (though a 12-14 hour recharge in sunlight will get it back up to 100%). It’s shatterproof, waterproof, and can be used as a phone charger if you’re in a pinch, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99+. Available in two styles.

Tangles are *not* following us into the new year, and this brush will stop any potential ones from ruining your day. It won’t snag, tug, pull, or cause unnecessary hair fallout, and reviewers say the extra-gentle bristles are perfect for sensitive scalps.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+. Available in seven colours.

With dedicated spots for your rings, earrings, and chains, you’ll be able to find your faves *and* keep them safe in transit. There’s even a little built-in mirror, so you won’t need to hunt for a reflective surface to get your earring posts in. Did we mention it’s small enough to tuck into your purse? Because, yeah. It is.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99+. Available in 13 styles.

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99+. Available in four packs.

A quick twist of this bloodsucker will pulverize your gloves in seconds, but you can also use it to crush nuts, ginger, onions, or almost anything else you might need for your meal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99.

It may sound completely ridiculous, but what’s inside this box is actually a highly strategic game for two to four players where each round only takes about 15 minutes to play. Reviewers love that it’s easy to learn, so you’ll spend less time figuring out the rules and more time actually having fun.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.97 (originally $35.99).

While it’s kitschy and cute, this mug also holds temperature pretty darn well. The lens-shaped lid is transparent, so you’ll always see how much of your bevvy you’ve still got splashing around. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly realistic and easy to clean, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

Bad days happen, but you can always draw a card out of this saucy deck — each one offers a tongue-in-cheek affirmation that never feels patronizing or silly. And every card features an illustration by a Canadian artist, too!

Get a 50-card deck from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

Stuck on dinner ideas? Grab yourself this complete sushi-making kit that’ll let you make delish maki from start to finish. Reviewers especially like that it’s perfect for beginners and makes for a fun family activity. You’ll get a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, a rice bazooka, chopsticks, a holder, a dipping plate, an avocado slicer, a nigiri maker, a cucumber slicer, rice paddles, and a sushi brush.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99.

Check the weather, play some tunes, or set an alarm — this compact speaker can do all the stuff you’ve come to expect from smart tech. Despite its size, it has great sound and reviewers love that it’s easy to set up and enabled with text-to-speech reading of Kindle books, too. We love accessibility features!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99 (originally $54.99). Available in four colours.

Resistant to fading and pilling, equipped with corner ties, *and* buttery-soft? Sign us the heck up. Reviewers add that it holds up well to regular washing, which is just a bonus at this point. You’ll get a duvet cover and two matching pillowcases.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.79+. Available in five styles and in sizes queen-king.

If there’s one problem I’d like solved ASAP, it’s the *immediate* wilting of greens the moment I get them home. Thanks to this nifty box, it looks like we’re one step closer — reviewers report a huge increase in food longevity (spinach can last for over three weeks?!), which in my mind makes this an investment worth making. It’s got an adjustable vent, while the colander base and carbon filter keep leafy greens from getting mushy, which translates to less food waste.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99+. Available in three sizes.

You can juice up all your tech (phone, Apple Watch, earbuds, and the like) in one go on this gadget, and it can fold down really nice ‘n’ small for travel. Plus, it’ll double as a stand so you can watch your fave show or take video calls while you’re getting charged up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.99+. Clip the coupon for $4 off. Available in eight colours.

It’s not surprising it’s a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles, too.

Get a pack of 24 pairs from Amazon Canada for $16.87+ (originally $23.95+). Available in three formulas and larger packs.

Portable, water-resistant, and delivering 360º sound, this speaker is compact enough to fit in any living space. You’ll get 13 hours of playtime on a single charge, and you can even take phone calls thanks to the built-in microphone or pair a couple together to create surround sound. Reviewers say the sound quality is fantastic, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209. Available in two colours.

Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.