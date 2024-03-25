Here are more than 30 of the best Easter gifts for 2024

It’s a bit hard to believe the first few months of the year have passed and we are approaching a very sweet occasion!

If you are hoping to give the Easter Bunny a helping hand this year by selecting a sweet springtime treat (or several) for some-bunny special, we have you covered.

Here are more than 30 gifts for an egg-citing Easter:

Bubble bar

The limited-edition Hot Cross Bunny bubble bar from Lush delivers endless bath bubbles — along with the aromas of ginger, lemon and buchu — in one adorably grumpy package.

Chocolates

Purdys Chocolatier stocks everything a chocoholic dreams of on Easter morning, from chocolate bunnies to chocolate eggs to Easter baskets overflowing with goodies. There’s even a selection of vegan Easter chocolates.

Easter basket

It’s eggs-traordinary just how many treats can fit inside one of Indigo’s reusable Easter baskets. Choose from cute-as-a-bunny baskets made out of plush fabric, wicker, canvas or rope.

Playsuit

The Hooded Bunny Playsuit from Petit Lem is the perfect Easter outfit for any bouncing bundle of joy.

Lip balm

Lip balm spheres from Eos are as cute and colourful as Easter eggs, and each one entices with a tantalizing scent: vanilla mint, coconut milk, birthday cake, honey apple, blackberry hibiscus — the strawberry sorbet will have you dreaming of summer’s first vine-ripened strawberries. Ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba oil help keep lips soft and hydrated.

Stuffed bunny

The soft and fluffy White Friendship Bunny from Alex Hug Me has charmingly floppy ears and a little pink nose.

Crossbody tote

Why use a basket when you can tuck a few treats inside a Leather Crossbody Tote from Marc Jacobs on Easter morning instead? This micro-sized tote bag comes in springtime shades such as lavender, orange and bright pink.

Sensory book

The Anko Tummy Book helps wee ones’ sensory development by providing different textures, crinkly sounds and a mirror.

Backpack and pencil case

Spring has sprung with Herschel’s eye-popping Scribble Floral print, available on classic pieces from the Vancouver brand such as the Heritage Kids Backpack and Heritage Pencil Case.

Cookie decorating kit

A cookie decorating kit from Beaucoup Bakery is just what the Easter Bunny ordered: six shortbread cookies along with three royal icing bags and three kinds of sprinkles and toppings. Other sweet picks from Beaucoup include hot cross buns (made from butter brioche) and the Eggs-cellent Cookie Croissant, which combines the bakery’s popular butter croissant with a Valrhona chocolate chip cookie and tops the whole creation with chocolate Easter eggs.

Mystery Pet

The ideal gift for fans of the Roblox game Adopt Me!, each Mystery Pet comes packaged in an egg. When placed in water, the egg’s outer coating disappears, revealing one of the game’s 11 egg styles. Inside each egg awaits an adorable little pet. Available at Gamestop and Canadian Tire.

Cardigan

The Gaspard Decorative Knit Cardigan from ba&sh is available in springtime hues such as purple, yellow, red, orange and green. The colourful cropped sweater has long sleeves, large buttons and patch pockets.

Chocolate Eggs

Dark chocolate Easter eggs from Bel Café are crafted from 70% dark Valrhona chocolate and filled with assorted sweets.

Hello Kitty Plush Toy

Four cuddly new Hello Kitty plush toys were made to celebrate springtime. One holds a basket of pastel-coloured eggs, while the other three are dressed in floral overalls, a spring dress and a butterfly costume. Available at Showcase.

Bunny Butt Cake

The Bunny Butt Cake from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie delivers dark chocolate cream cheese mousse, layers of carrot cake and raspberry confit, and a crunchy hazelnut crumble, all in one cheeky little package. The patisserie’s other seasonal selections include the Hoppy Bunny, a pink chocolate bunny shaped like an egg and filled with dragee, and the Carrot Croissant, which is filled with carrot cake and cream cheese pastry cream.

Nail polish

Fill a basket with nail polishes as colourful as any jelly bean or Easter egg. Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss from Essie comes in nine fun shades, including Blush, Cheeky, Cactus, Orchid and Sky. Find them at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Handbag

Crafted from nappa leather, the Bow Bag With Quilting from Coach is the perfect accompaniment to any Easter outfit.

Chocolate bunny

Spring confections at Temper Chocolate & Pastry include Easter bunnies in milk, dark or white chocolate, along with chocolate Easter eggs, hot cross buns and traditional Easter stollens.

Sidewalk chalk

For the budding Basquiat or Banksy, a six-pack of Crayola Tie-Dye Chalk Eggs provides hours of artistic entertainment — and everything easily washes away afterward. Two colours are swirled together inside each egg.

Easter clothing

Joe Fresh has sweet springtime selections for every age, from babies and toddlers to bigger kids and adults. A few top picks: a lavender T-shirt with a thoughtful bunny, an indigo sweater with a happy rabbit, a sleep set with colourful Easter eggs and a psychedelically groovy bucket hat.

Chocolate eggs

Anyone with a sweet tooth can’t resist All Da Candy Chocolate Eggs from Hype Chocolate. You could opt for the small or medium size, but why not splurge on the extra-large? Visit Hype’s Easter pop-up shop inside Holt Renfrew to find chocolate eggs, bunnies and bars, and guess the weight of the giant egg on display for a chance to win it.

Rain jacket

Protect against spontaneous springtime showers with a lightweight Butterfly and Flowers Print Rain Jacket from Miles the Label. The Montreal company makes cute but durable kids’ clothing that’s also eco-friendly.

Squishmallow Plush Toy

New Easter Squishmallows — including a bunny, lamb, chick and more — are bound to have collectors jumping for joy. These cuddly plush toys are available at Indigo.

Board book

Five Bouncing Bunnies by Lily Karr counts down from five to one in singsong rhymes. It’s available at Toys R Us and Indigo.

Sugar cookies

Find cute sugar cookies decorated like Easter eggs and fluffy-bunny bums at Goldilocks Bake Shop. The classic Filipino bakery also makes handcrafted Easter eggs and mini cakes that resemble Easter baskets.

Diamond earrings

Add some sparkle to any Easter outfit with Heart Charms on Pavé Hoops — made from lab-grown diamonds set in recycled 14K or 18K yellow, rose or white gold — from Proud Diamond. The Montreal company eschews mined diamonds because of their steep environmental and human-rights costs.

Quilted jacket

Ideal for chilly spring weather, the cozy Verdune Jacket from Moose Knuckles is also ready to take on seasonal showers, with its water-resistant shell made from recycled nylon.

Hair ties

Anyone with long hair knows there are never enough hair ties. Unfortunately, most hair ties are made from plastic — and it’s a hair-raising fact that more than 15 million of them are lost or tossed out every day. Victoria company Kooshoo uses organic cotton, natural tree rubber and non-toxic dyes to make their plastic-free hair ties, which come in colours ranging from springtime pastels to autumnal browns to rich purples and blues.

Cake stand

Add a touch of elegance to any Easter table with the Royal Albert Miranda Kerr Three-Tier Cake Stand. This bone china cake stand can be piled high with sweet treats of every kind.

Pendant

The sterling silver Vulnerability talisman from Pyrrha features a rabbit, symbolizing the bigger life that comes with unguarded openness. Pyrrha uses only recycled metals to handcraft each piece in their Vancouver jewellery studio, which is housed in a zero-carbon building.

Fragrance

Daisy Pop Eau de Parfum from Marc Jacobs comes in a cheerful limited-edition bottle redolent of springtime. This fruity but floral fragrance delivers notes of grapefruit, yuzu and violet leaf, as well as hints of jasmine, kumquat and vanilla.

Charbonnel & Walker’s chocolate eggs

Charbonnel & Walker Easter Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Eggs come in a charming egg-shaped gift box.