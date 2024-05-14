We love finding a sweet sale (obviously!) because there’s nothing better than saving a pretty penny on things we actually want. If you’re tired of endlessly scrolling looking for the best ones, we’ve done the work and found all the best deals this week that might pique your interest. If you’re in the market for new beauty goodies, cleaning essentials, stylish accessories, or other bits and bobs, take a peek at our finds below.

Trust me when I say: ditch the plastic hangers. They’re too slick to hold up straps and sleeves (whereas velvet offers plenty of grip) and could potentially damage your delicate sweaters and knits. And unlike thicker wooden options, these are super-duper slim, saving you precious inches in your closet that could be better used for more wardrobe additions. Despite their size, they’re surprisingly durable and able to hold up to 10 pounds of stuff, so you could theoretically double up (or use them for coats) if you’re in a pinch. You’ll get 100.

If you’re on the hunt for the *perfect* HA serum, reviewers say this is the one to beat. In addition to being far more budget-friendly than some of those other fancy brands, it’s also completely unscented, absorbs in a flash (sans stickiness), and leaves skin glowing to the gods. What more could you want?

If you’re lacking in the green space department (or have strict guidelines over what you can and cannot do on your balcony), this countertop grill will let you indulge in all your fave grilled eats without having to a) spend big bucks for a full-on BBQ or b) have a backyard. And all your food will still get the benefit of the grill, with tasty char and those gorgeous sear marks we all strive for, sans any smokiness that could set off your smoke alarm. Reviewers are especially fond of how easy it is to set up and clean, too. There’s even a built-in air fryer feature for more hassle-free cooking!

This foundation is one of my all-time favourites, not just because it swipes on like a dream (seriously, you could apply it without a mirror, and it’ll still look *chef’s kiss*) but also because it smooths out my skin and even reduces oiliness, a blessing now that the temperatures have started to climb. Once you’ve swiped it on, it pulls the greatest magic trick ever by transforming into a powder-like texture that’s easy to buff and stays put through the entire day, while keeping my skin mattified no matter what I’m doing.

A great alternative to wall-mounted knife racks, this one’s still got plenty of space for all your cutting tools. Reviewers really like that it’s easy to clean and takes up only a sliver of space compared to a chunky butcher block style.

After investing your hard-earned cash into fancy timepieces, it’s probably best you give them a safe storage space. This box will protect up to six watches from dust and debris, and give them a cushiony spot to rest their sweet heads at night.

Gentle enough for baby bottles and accessories, this helpful little mat is also a dream come true for drying all sorts of odds and ends, thanks to its long silicone fronds that mimic blades of grass. You won’t need to balance everything precariously in the hopes it’ll stay upright and dry properly, while all the excess water will collect in the base tray, keeping your countertops safe from spills.

I don’t know about y’all, but the thought of cluttering up my precious bathroom real estate with an ever-growing collection of tools is an absolute no-thank you, which is why I instantly fell in love with the idea of a multi-use dryer that doubles as a styling tool. And while the Dyson Airwrap is still the gold standard, it omits one part I think is critical: the plain ol’ hairdryer. Like the Dyson, the Shark offers a slew of attachments but also has a unique convertible nozzle that can flip between a vertical orientation for attaching brushes and wands and a horizontal setup for when you just need to dry your mop. Other things I love: it’s surprisingly compact (perfect for travel), regulates temperature to prevent heat damage, and works wonders on my husband’s beard, too!

With grocery prices as high as they are, it’s nice to know these boxes will help keep your fruits and greens fresh for a *lot* longer. Each one is equipped with a removable drainage basket, so you can clean your produce easily and then prevent it from sitting in water (and getting mushy — gross). Snap on the lids to keep fruit flies and other pests out, or use the air vent valve to regulate airflow and prevent early spoilage. Plus, you can safely use them to freeze your fruit! You’ll get a pack of four with corresponding lids.

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

Compact and lightweight, this handheld device will help you fight back against peach fuzz wherever you find it (if that’s what you’re after). Self-sharpening blades make it virtually maintenance-free, and the hypoallergenic head will prevent any unwanted breakouts from cropping up after hair removal. The cap also doubles as a mirror so you could do your epilation basically anywhere. Just make sure you’re stocked up on AA batteries!

Unlike down, this pillow is hypoallergenic, courtesy of its dense foam filling. By removing some of it (or adding it back in), you’ll get to adjust the pillow height and level of support so you can get a great night’s sleep every single night — and in every position. Reviewers say sleeping on this cushion has eliminated their neck pain, too.

According to satisfied reviewers (over 130,000, to be exact), this radiant-finish concealer is perfectly creamy, blends well, stays put, and never settles or creases. You won’t even need any special tools to apply it, thanks to its spongey tip that’ll blend and buff things out in a snap.

An iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all get a spot to juice up on this genius little cube, which means you won’t have to fight your roommate for plug space. The fact that it’s compact enough for easy travel is also handy, while the MagSafe phone spot will keep your device upright so you can still watch videos or FaceTime your mom while things are powering up. Reviewers love that it gets their batteries back to 100% a lot faster than other chargers.

With no buckles or seams, you can expect these sandals to offer you plenty of rubbery cushioning with zero friction. As someone who is *extremely* prone to blisters, these are a total godsend! They’re weightier than Birkenstock’s rubber versions, but that actually makes them feel more substantial and durable, so you can comfortably trot around town and even splash around by the pool or beach if the mood strikes. If you prefer a roomier fit, size up!

Waterless beauty product formulas are all the rage right now, and for good reason: they forego all the “filler” ingredients (like water), delivering more concentrated power and letting you travel safely — no spills here! This shampoo and conditioner duo harnesses the conditioning power of rice water, leaving your strands super-duper clean and stronger to boot.

Travel lighter by swapping your bulky wallet for this MagSafe style you can snap right onto the back of your phone — you’re bringing it everywhere with you anyway! Reviewers say it never falls off, no matter how much it gets jostled around, and it even has a handy cash pocket for bills. It can fit up to four cards.

It’s no secret that lightening hair can severely weaken it. So when your strands are feeling brittle, rough, or just generally need a hefty dose of TLC, reviewers recommend slathering on this overnight serum (they say it restores vibrance, softness, and shine by morning). It also doubles as a detangler, so you can spend less of your precious morning time working through knots.

Weighing in at just three pounds, this chic set is just the ticket for adding a bit of extra ~oomph~ to your workouts. They’re wrapped in soft silicone, enabling you to keep a good grip no matter how sweaty your palms get and protecting your floors from accidental drops (it happens to everyone!). And once you’re done with your workout, twisting them together cleverly disguises them as a sculptural piece that no one will guess isn’t actually decor.

Save your wrist (and some time) by grinding up your salt and pepper in these electric mills. You can adjust the coarseness, and the built-in LED headlamp will give you more precision when you’re grinding. Reviewers say you can go ages between charges (like, over a month with daily use), which means less time powering up and more time actually using it.

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It doesn’t hurt that it also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

When you need extra gripping power for your gorgeous locks, this is the clip you should reach for. Its extra-strong hinges will prevent it from snapping at the worst possible moment, while the unique curved shape is ideal for grabbing every last wisp. Reviewers with thick or long hair swear by these, saying they offer plenty of hold while outperforming classic claw clips. You’ll get two.

Glass is not only a more hygienic option for nail care, but it’s also more effective at buffing away snags and tears. The ultra-fine grit is super gentle, works in both directions and doesn’t drag or scrape, so you won’t need to be a pro to reshape your talons. Reviewers say it vastly outperforms emery boards and metal files while being gentle on cuticles, too. It comes with a petite carrying case for safe storage.

These will run for over 80 hours on a single charge, making them perfect for travel or long work days when you need to be distraction-free. You’ll find a multidirectional control knob right on the headphones that’ll let you change songs, turn up the volume, or even answer phone calls without having to juggle multiple devices. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly comfortable and deliver major bass, too.

You’ll be able to shave your legs, pits, and other bits, then flip to the other side to take advantage of the powerful trimmer. It’s (of course) completely waterproof, and reviewers say that even though the blade guard’s handy, the trimmer is actually pretty darn nick-proof on its own. The razor end is also wrapped in moisturizing strips to help things glide smoothly and leave you razor-burn-free.

Thanks to its dual rows of hair-grabbing teeth, you’ll be able to give your pet a proper brush-down during shedding season. It’s gentle enough to tackle tangles, knots, and snags while reaching into their undercoat to grab anything trapped down there. Reviewers say it worked so well they no longer have to shave down their pets every few months.

