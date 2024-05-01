We know online shopping can feel a bit overwhelming. So when we learned that our readers here at DH said these were the best Amazon Canada products, we had to share ’em with you. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new skincare fave, a helpful kitchen gadget, or some top-notch cleaning products, there’s something on this list that just might pique your interest (and a bunch are on sale, too!).

It’s not surprising they’re a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.95+

If you’ve got windows, windshields, or glass shower stalls, consider this stuff a must-get. It’s designed to lift away any and all buildup (including stubborn stuff like waxes and water spots), leaving glass completely transparent. Reviewers say it outperformed literally every other product they tried and makes driving in the rain that much safer.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99

While rinsing rice isn’t always necessary (read: risotto), cleaning your grains is usually a good idea. The problem is that most colanders simply aren’t up to the task, with holes large enough for small particles to slip through. But this one is designed specifically for that, boasting soft, grippy handles, fine mesh for straining, plush a genius pour spout with even more drainage that’ll save you from accidentally dumping your farro down the sink.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.44

Oil-free, soap-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic, this stuff is the MVP of deep cleansing. Thanks to a smidge of salicylic acid, it targets breakouts of all kinds (as well as oiliness) and keeps new ones from forming in the first place. Reviewers report seeing less oil production and love that it’s gentle enough to use morning and night.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.21 ( $26.95 )

A quick swipe of this balm creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. Woohoo! The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.83+

That precariously balanced stack of rusty old jar lids in your cupboard has got to go, friends. Make the swap to these silicone styles, which will create an airtight seal (*chef’s kiss* for at-home fermentation) and make the jars easier to open down the line. Reviewers add that they’re totally leakproof and dishwasher-safe to boot. You’ll get a set of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99+

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.94 ( $22.97 )

Take your workstation from desk to couch, without compromising on ergonomics. The supportive foam base will provide extra cushioning while you’re tap-tapping away at emails, while wrist support prevents unwanted aches and pains during your busiest days. And because it really is like a mini portable desk, there’s even a hidden pocket where you can stash pens, charging cables, or other workday essentials you’d like to keep handy.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $69.99 )

Got stubborn stains? This stick will help you tackle ’em. Thanks to its solid formula, you’ll have total and complete control over the application, rather than simply spraying and praying you saturated things enough. It’s also free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fragrances — bonus! That translates to being kinder on fabrics (so your clothing and linens last longer) and your skin. Reviewers say its cleaning power is nothing to scoff at either, removing everything from set-in stains to grease spots in just one go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.99

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get a pack of 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.79 ( $22.99 )

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.59 ( $21.99 )

Green thumb feeling a little wilted lately? Pop one of these food spikes into your planters and let them work their magic. You’ll get more lush foliage and bigger, better blooms without having to muss and fuss over every individual plant’s specific needs (do you need more light? Less light!? Extra water??? Please help). They’re slow-release, deliver enough food for up to two months, and are safe for basically every type of plant — even the finicky ones. You’ll get a set of 24 spikes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $3.78

Please join me in bidding an enthusiastic farewell to traditional flame lighters. They’re unreliable, finicky, and somehow always out of juice—all things that most definitely can’t be said about this electric style. A single charge-up will give you weeks of usage, and reviewers love that it keeps their fingers from getting singed when they’re sparking up (who wouldn’t?). Now you’ll be able to light up a nice campfire, no matter what the weather’s up to!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.99+ ( $20.99+ )

It’ll lift away any deposits and residues left behind by your detergents so your machine can function as it should (and your clothes won’t come out dirtier than when they went in). It works with both regular and high-efficiency washing machines, but just make sure you don’t add it in with your clothes. You’ll get a five-month supply.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.98

With this multi-compartment bottle, you can save yourself the trouble of lugging all your favourite seasonings whenever you hit the road. It comes pre-loaded with six spices, and each compartment has its own flip-top shaker lid, so you can use the one you want while keeping the others safely contained.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $6.98 ( $10.61 )

Standard paper towels don’t hold a candle to these bad boys — they’re *way* more absorbent and won’t disintegrate the second you need to apply a smidge more elbow grease. Once they get gunky, you can get ’em back into top-notch condition by tossing them into the laundry. And when it’s time to finally say goodbye, they can go right into your compost! You’ll get a pack of six.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 ( $16.99 )

Reviewers are raving about this face balm, saying it left their skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated without any greasiness. Because it’s a solid stick format, you can safely pop it into your purse or dopp kit when you’re travelling, and no one will force you to throw it out (bye-bye, liquid serums). It also helps support your skin’s natural moisture barrier, which is great news if you’ve been struggling with all the recent temperature swings and weather changes and need a smidge of extra help in the hydration department.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 ( $17.86 )

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.99 ( $21.99 )

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.77+ ( $19.99+ )