You’ll be whipping up soups, sauces, and smoothies in a flash with this powerful gadget. It’s got variable speeds, and when you need some extra power, just hit the turbo boost button to blitz through harder ingredients. In addition to the standard blender head, you’ll also get a whisk, chopper, and on-the-go tumbler.

Once you try this portable power pack, you’ll never look for anything. And not just because it’s incredibly easy to use (seriously — just snap it onto the back of your phone) but also because it can double as a handy phone stand when you’re in a pinch. Reviewers say it’s a dream for travel and video chats exactly for that reason!

Please join me in bidding an enthusiastic farewell to ~ traditional flame lighters. They’re unreliable, finicky, and somehow always out of juice—all things that most definitely can’t be said about this electric style. A single charge-up will give you weeks of usage, and reviewers love that it keeps their fingers from getting singed when they’re sparking up (who wouldn’t?).

It would be nice to be able to bring along your whole steaming kit ‘n’ caboodle when you’re travelling, but that’s not always possible. So when you’re hitting the road and trying to figure out how you’re going to get your ‘fits wrinkle-free upon arrival, consider this folding steamer option. Because it’s so lightweight, you won’t have to stress about luggage weight limits. This baby heats up in 30 seconds, too, so you’ll look freshly pressed (instead of stressed) when you’re on vacay.

According to reviewers, this contraption not only detangles but does so suuuuuper gently, translating to less damage (and fewer tears). Each arm adjusts independently as you run it through your mane, meaning tugging and yanking will be a thing of the past! Plus, it’s uber gentle on wavy and curly hair.

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but a classic pair of Chucks never goes out of style. And you may not know this, but not all Converse hi-tops are equal — only the Chuck 70s have an extra-cushy insole and classic, dense sole that’ll give you a lil’ bounce when you’re walking. And the Barbie pink hue? To die for.

This is your sign from the universe to give the VR world a try. This system will let you fully immerse yourself in gaming with fast and smooth gameplay (less risk of motion sickness🙌) and tons of storage for any and all titles that catch your fancy. Reviewers love the headset and say it’s the perfect system for beginners, too.

Work smarter, not harder, with this overnight face mask that’ll treat you to a bouncier, brighter complexion by morning. It has a smidge of retinol for extra smoothing powers, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle and even helps quell redness and irritation.

Small enough to snip hairs wherever they’re hiding, this trimmer is equipped with a stainless steel blade that’ll never yank or tug (ouch!). It’s rechargeable, but luckily one power-up will give you 45 minutes of run time. Not to put too fine a point on it, but reviewers say it’s the best trimmer they’ve ever used!

A classic style gets an update in breezier cotton fabric that feels relaxed rather than snug. But it’s still sweat-wicking, stretchy, and breathable, so you can comfortably run errands or just lounge on the couch. We love the cinchable hem and thumbhole sleeves that’ll add a smidge of extra warmth if the temps take an unexpected dip.

Ditching down never felt this good! Reviewers say this quilted comforter offers the perfect amount of coziness while still feeling light and breezy. Though it’s nice enough to use solo, it’s also equipped with handy corner tabs so you can secure a cover on it if you want. And unlike duvets, you can simply toss this one in the wash once it gets gunky!

It’ll be time for sandals, like, any minute (we promise), so you should definitely be ready with a statement-making pair to step out in. These have a dense lug sole that’ll give your feet a ton of support (the moulded footbed adds even more!), while the adjustable straps give you plenty of room to customize with the fit.

We love a polo sweater for its versatility and timelessness, and even more, worn with this season’s varsity-chic styles. This lightweight knit gives off big spring energy, both because of its blend of thermoregulating yarns and on-trend cropped silhouette that’ll pair perfectly with skirts and trousers alike. The cute button fastening at the top is really just the cherry on top!

It’s the dupe to end all dupes, boasting incredible skin-smoothing powers that reviewers say leave their faces looking smooth, glowy, and hydrated to high heaven. What’s cool is that you can choose how to use it: as a radiant primer base for your makeup, as a highlighter, or as a skin-enriching serum on no-makeup days. And because we’re riding that skincare/makeup hybrid train, you’ll be glad to know this stuff’s got squalane and hyaluronic acid for extra moisturizing power.

Lightning-fast refresh rates, vivid colours, and 1ms response times give this monitor an edge over the competition. Reviewers love that it’s plug-and-play, saving them from fiddling with complex instructions (hello, more time for gaming!). It doesn’t hurt that it’s wider than a classic style, giving you a 178º field of view.

If you’re looking for a new mattress that’ll keep you cool, give your spine proper alignment, and adjust with you while you’re snoozing, you may have just found it. The dual foam and spring design keeps things perfectly balanced between squish and support, so you can fall asleep faster (and stay that way, too). Reviewers say it not only eliminated their back pain but also gave them the best sleep of their lives.

Spring weather doesn’t do us any favours, so if you’re hunting for something that’ll keep you warm and dry from now until summer, we’re happy to tell you this is IT. The water-repellant ripstop fabric is fantastic at keeping sudden rain showers from ruining your day (or your outfit), while the quilted insulation is *just* the right amount of warm — without weighing you down with heavy filling.

She looks like Bottega, but on a budget💁‍♀️ and we love that for her. You’ll still get all the benefits of real leather (namely, longevity) with helpful features like a zippered closure and an adjustable strap that’ll let you carry it like a clutch or shoulder bag. Inside, there’s another zippered compartment for your most precious items.

Did you know that sleeping on silk is gentler on both your skin *and* hair? It reduces friction, keeping knots and tangles at bay while absorbing less of your fancy skincare so it can stay where it should (on your face). And it turns out you don’t need to spend a fortune on it, either, with reviewers reporting that this pillowcase is buttery-soft and pleasantly cool. Another cool feature? It has a zippered closure, so you won’t wake up to buttons tangled in your locks.

Is it a blanket? Is it a scarf? And to that, we say, why not both? This oversized shawl is ideal for winter, but in all honesty, we could totally see ourselves packing this along for overnight flights (because those airline blankets are never warm enough). And because it’s made of merino wool, it’ll still feel breathable and comfy rather than stifling.

Unlike the spatulas from our kitchens, this one isn’t so much for flipping as it is for toning—your skin, that is. Its gentle micro-vibrations can help improve the absorption of your skincare, boost your skin’s elasticity, reduce oil, and even shake congestion (like blackheads and small breakouts) loose.

