Warmer weather can be pretty darn hard on our sneakers — we’re talking rain, mud, and other muck that you *don’t* want ruining your footwear. So if you want to protect your kicks (and get ’em clean as a whistle, too), nab yourself this full-service kit that comes with everything you’ll need to do exactly that. Use the water-repellant spray to give your shoes a protective finish, clean away small messes with the individually packaged wipes, or give things a nice deep clean with the foam cleanser. There’s even a cleaning brush! And best of all, every formula is safe for all fabrics and materials (even suede and nubuck).

Thanks to two modes (music and sleep), you’ll be able to flip between chillin’ to your tunes and snoozing in silence at the push of a button. Reviewers say they’re small and comfortable (even for side sleepers), and while they’re not *completely* soundproof, that’s actually a good thing — you’ll still be able to hear important things, like fire alarms and such. Flexible wing tips will keep things nice and secure, and you can even set an in-ear alarm so you don’t wake your partner in the morning.

Take your workstation from desk to couch, without compromising on ergonomics. The supportive foam base will provide extra cushioning while you’re tap-tapping away at emails, while wrist support prevents unwanted aches and pains during your busiest days. And because it really is like a mini portable desk, there’s even a hidden pocket where you can stash pens, charging cables, or other workday essentials you’d like to keep handy.

I’ve tried a *ton* of fabric shavers. In fact, up until recently, my favourite one was an affordable Conair style. But if you’re like me and plan to fight bobbles and pills wherever you find them, trust me when I say it’s worth investing in something a little more powerful. The Steamery style is rechargeable (which means I don’t need to keep a stack of batteries around) and holds a charge *way* better than any other option I’ve tested. It also boasts more blades, translating to a smoother shave and fewer snags — I can’t tell you how many times I blew holes in my fave sweaters before. I’m also really fond of its shape: ergonomic and comfy to hold, with the indented power button doubling as a nifty stand that keeps things propped up. 10/10!

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

A classic’s a classic for a reason, and this racerback bralette is just that. Made of a buttery-soft cotton-modal blend, it won’t chafe or rub against your skin and offers light support for days when an underwire is an absolute no thank you.

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

This waterproof trimmer will let you get up close and personal with all your bod’s hairiest bits (sans the nicks). It has two blade guards to prevent cuts and snags, and reviewers say it’s extremely gentle on sensitive or easily irritated skin. It’s USB-rechargeable, but it can run for 90 minutes before you’ll need to juice up again.

While we all have pores, sometimes it’s nice to make ’em (almost) disappear for a while. This cream is perfect for that, working as both a cream and a primer to reduce their appearance, smooth out your skin, and get it prepped for whatever you decide to layer on top. Ingredients like salicylic and agaric acid work in tandem to exfoliate and smooth, while reducing oiliness and protecting from environmental stressors. Reviewers say it’s great for people with sensitive skin, too.

On the hunt for a pair of perfect lounge leggings? You may have found exactly that in this ribbed style that’s snug and supportive without ever feeling constrictive. They still offer plenty of features specific to sport leggings, like moisture wicking, breathability, and an anti-microbial finish, so you can feel comfy and dry no matter how busy your day gets. Size up if you want a loungier fit!

Oil-free, hydrating, *and* offering light coverage? That’s the kind of sunscreen tech we can get behind. The cast-free formula is flattering on all skin types and actually helps condition your skin while you’re wearing it (rather than drying it out), so you can live your best life by the pool, in the park, or any time you’re outdoors. It’s also reef-safe and mineral-based, which means you can sleep easy knowing you’re not putting any chemicals on your face (or back into nature).

If you’ve ever worked up a sweat pumping up an air mattress, consider a self-inflating camping pad instead. Using the special pump sac, you’ll be able to get this baby ready to go in less than five minutes. It’s water-resistant and thermo-insulating, translating to a warmer sleep (even if you’re set up on bare ground). Reviewers add that it’s also incredibly compact and lightweight, so it won’t weigh down your pack or take up precious cargo space.

In case you didn’t know, we’re here to share that linen is more breathable than other materials, making it *chef’s kiss* for hot sleepers. While it’s not as smooth initially as sateen or brushed cotton, it gets softer with every wash and retains a lovely crinkly texture that’ll free you from the obligation of smoothing and ironing your bed sheets — love it! Thanks to inner corner ties, you’ll be able to lock your duvet in place to keep it from sliding around while you’re catching up on beauty sleep.

Slip this on the next time you feel a niggling headache setting in. It’s cooling, with light compression that reviewers say is just the ticket for fighting back against intense migraines. Because it forgoes straps and Velcro, you won’t have to stress about it getting tangled in your hair or needing constant readjustment when you’re just trying to find your chill. Store it in the fridge or freezer depending on your personal preference.

We love a multipurpose product here at DH, so it’s no surprise that this lip-and-cheek tint caught our eye. Lightweight enough to blend and buff to your heart’s content, it’s also incredibly hydrating (courtesy of hyaluronic acid and shea butter) and soothing, treating your skin to a bit of TLC while you’re rocking it. And because it has light coverage, you won’t have to stress about getting it *exactly* right. Translation: forgiving shades, soothing formula!

Free your ears from buds and headphones by opting for this bone-conducting style! They’re waterproof and sweatproof and offer an eight-hour battery life (though they also have a cool quick-charge feature that’ll give you up to 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes). Reviewers say they’re so light that they sometimes forget they’re wearing them and love that they don’t have to sacrifice excellent sound quality while still being aware of their surroundings when they’re out and about.

We could easily just talk about aesthetics here (how cute are these?!) but what really impressed reviewers is the quality of this glassware. It’s thick and durable, making the glasses perfect for busy homes (or clumsy drinkers). They’re also dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to spend hours cleaning each one by hand after your guests leave.

The first thing we noticed about this set is the full-tang blades. Not only does that provide more stability during use (as anyone who’s had a handle detach mid-chop will tell you), but is actually more hygienic and easier to clean because food and bacteria won’t collect in the nooks and crannies. Reviewers say they stay sharp for a surprisingly long time and never rust, even if you toss ’em in the dishwasher. You’ll get santoku, chef, carving, paring, bird’s beak, and serrated utility knives, a sharpener, knife block, shears, and six steak knives.

Popping these swaying fronds into your garden or planters will transform it into something magical. They’re resistant to frost (so you can keep ’em set up all year round) and solar-powered, making them incredibly low-maintenance — no need to charge or swap batteries! Reviewers love that they change colours, too, further adding to the ~magical vibes~. You’ll get eight.

When I say this smells like spring, I mean it. Top notes of green pepper and violets blend gracefully with tuberose and leather, resulting in a fragrance that’s green, earthy, and totally celebratory of the newness of spring. Like all Boy Smells candles, it has a great scent and burns really clean, meaning things won’t get sooty if you decide to burn it a bit longer.

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It’s moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality, too!

Sling this over your cabinet doors or mount it — reviewers say both ways are equally sturdy and easy to install! Its genius two-way lid makes stashing trash even easier, so you can pop things inside even if you’re elbow-deep in meal prep and working with dirty hands. There are even special notches for affixing trash bags! Plus, it’s a great way to save cabinet space if you’re working with limited room.

A cute pair of loafers is the perfect excuse to ditch the winter footwear and opt for something more warm-weather appropriate. Since they’re made of waterproof leather, surprise spring showers won’t ruin your day or soak your feet when you’re bopping around town (the breathable liner keeps sweat at bay, too). Reviewers say they fit a bit big, so keep that in mind when you’re hunting for sizes.

Dreaming of an organized pantry? Consider this set of borosilicate glass canisters equipped with airtight lids to keep your goods fresh ’til the last crumb. Reviewers love using them to protect things like pasta and flour from pests, but there are no laws prohibiting you from stashing candy, spices, or other tasty treats inside. While the canisters themselves are dishwasher-safe (hooray!) it’s best to wash the lids by hand to preserve their silicone seals.

Ditch the fibrous toilet brushes of the past in favour of more hygienic silicone — not only will gunk not get trapped in dense bristles, but its flat, flexible shape makes it easy to maneuver around edges and corners. It even has bristles along its edges, so dirt won’t have anywhere to hide!

Reviewers are raving about this face balm, saying it left their skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated, without any greasiness. Because it’s a solid stick format, you can safely pop it into your purse or dopp kit when you’re travelling, and no one will force you to throw it out (bye-bye, liquid serums). It also helps support your skin’s natural moisture barrier, which is great news if you’ve been struggling with all the recent pre-spring temperature swings and need a smidge of extra help to hydrate.

It might not be glamorous, but this all-in-one dish-drying stand is a must-have (yes, even for those with dishwashers). You’ll have room for cutlery, glassware, plates, and other stuff, while a tray at the base keeps your counters free of spills and splashes. Make sure to arrange the spout so the water drains into your sink, too! Reviewers say it’s incredibly sturdy, which means you could even pop pots and pans inside without worrying about the whole thing toppling over.

