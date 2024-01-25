I’ll be the first to admit: Shopping for women can be HARD, and that’s before you take into account different tastes, aesthetics, and (of course) your budget. So, with all that in mind, we’ve made the list below to help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for all the women on your Love Day shopping list.

If their love language is words of affirmation, you’ll hit some seriously high notes by jotting down exactly what about them makes your heart go pitter-patter. Reviewers love that the prompts leave lots of room for adding humour (rather than just some corny responses), so you might give your partner a giggle or two in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.31.

Yes, a heart locket is cute, but if you’re trying to step up your game (or just want to avoid cliché V-Day stuff), this handmade pendant is just the ticket. Engraved with a sweet French phrase — because we all know French is la langue de l’amour — they’ll be reminded of your love and devotion every time they wear it. Did we mention the brand is based in Vancouver?

Get it from Pyrrha for $290. Available in two metals and several chain options.

Everyone just wants to be comfy, which means you can’t go wrong with loungewear. Intentionally oversized, this crewneck is plush, cozy, and perfectly on-brand for a chill Valentine’s Day in. Because it has a longer body, they could totally rock it over their fave leggings, but you’ll get bonus points if you also gift them the matching joggers so they can have a cute, coordinated moment.

Get it from Brunette The Label for $119. Available in sizes XS-5XL.

Not only is every piece sturdy as heck (don’t take my word for it — reviewers are raving), but they’re also all designed to fit neatly inside the main board, saving them tons of storage space in the kitchen. Think of it like a one-stop shop for all their ~charcootz~ needs: they’ll get a large board with four mini bowls, two smaller boards, a fruit tray, and a bunch of accessories like dessert forks, slate labels, chalk markers, cheese knives, chalk markers, and a wine opener. Whew!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99.

We love a double whammy, and this chic gift set is sure to hit all the high notes. In addition to an adjustable bar bracelet (no guessing on sizing here!), they’ll get a classic timepiece that’ll add a lil’ *je ne sais quoi* to their wrist sitch.

Get it from Simons for $149.95 (originally $269).

There’s a reason Sol de Janeiro’s products have gone utterly viral (hint: it’s the smell🤤), and now your partner will be able to slake their cravings, or just try them out for the first time if they haven’t hopped on the hype train yet. Every piece is conveniently travel-sized, so they can take it all with ’em the next time they hit the road. And in case you’re curious about what’s included, they’ll get all the bestsellers: Brazilian Bum Bum cream, Brazilian 4 Play shower cream-gel, and Brazilian Crush body mist.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.50.

It’s date night (or, y’know, any given Tuesday), and you’re starving, so once again, you are asking your partner what they feel like chowing down on. Instead of hm’ing and haw’ing, the two of you can just give these dice a roll and let fate decide for you — incredible.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99. Also available in sets of two and three.

Chocolate might seem like a pretty basic gift, but bear with me here because this ain’t your standard drugstore offering. Each piece is handmade, unique, and entirely dependent on the seasons, meaning they’ll get to take their tastebuds on a cocoa-themed culinary tour of Quebec (the chocolatier’s home base).

Get it from Simons for $58.

They’ll finally have a place to store and display all their favourite memories of your journey together! The book also comes with stickers and decorative washi tape if they wanna ~zhuzh~ things up, but don’t be surprised if they choose to fill each page to the brim with photos and hilarious anecdotes instead.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.99. Clip the coupon for $2 off. Also available in nine other styles.

This duo will keep their smoocher in perfect kissing condition 24/7. The berry-flavoured balm is perfect for tucking into their bag or pocket for hydration on the go, and at night, they’ll get to slather on a layer of the chocolate-flavoured lip sleeping mask (which has its own cult following, btw). Reviewers love that the flavours are present without being overpowering and say the formulas are seriously hydrating rather than simply sticky.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35.

It may not be the sexiest gift on this list, but it’s arguably one of the most practical. If, like me, your partner has a serious aversion to ironing, a steamer is the perfect solution for fighting wrinkles without the muss and fuss of dragging out an ironing board. This one has a 30-minute auto shutoff for safety and comes with a steaming glove to make the process even simpler. Plus, it’s so dang aesthetic!

Get it from SSENSE for $250. Also available in green and grey.

A bouquet of roses is always welcome, but unlike real flowers, this lamp will never wither or die. Reviewers say it looks equally good lit up as it does turned off, too. Just make sure you’ve got some AAA batteries on hand to get the magic going immediately.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.99+. Available in five colours.

Scented with lavender and chamomile, each piece of this bath-time trio is geared toward promoting relaxation (we could all use a lil’ more, amirite?). They’ll get a soak, a scrub, and a lotion, so they can unwind after a long day, stressful week, or just whenever they feel like it, all while treating their bod to some serious TLC.

Get it from Simons for $49.

This breezy lyocell set is the next best thing to sleeping in the buff. The fabric feels soft and cooling on the skin (a dream for hot sleepers) while looking presentable enough to wear during a visit to the parents’ or while guests are sleeping over. And yes, both the top and the shorts have pockets!

Get it from Indigo for $84.99. Available in sizes S-L.

The key here is a personal touch. You absolutely could go simple and get them their initial, but if you’re feeling adventurous, gift them the first letter of their fave pet’s name (or your name), or you could plan to build out their collection and eventually spell out a word that’s special to the both of you. Each pendant comes with an adjustable chain, and since it’s all gold vermeil, they won’t need to take it on and off every time they shower.

Get it from Mejuri for $198. Available in letters A-Z.

Reviewers are equally obsessed with the final result as they are with the actual process of crafting this handmade sculpture — hello, cute date night idea. The cast captures realistic details (like veins, skin folds, and jewellery), and the set comes with paint and brushes in case they feel like decorating the finished product.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99.

Hooo, boy is your makeup-loving partner going to have a field day with this one. Even though it only has four shades inside (a blush, bronzer, highlighter, and multi-glow powder), they’ll be able to try out a *ton* of different looks, like testing “cold girl makeup” or perfecting their post-vacay glow. And unlike similar products in this category that might be too glittery or streaky, each one of these blends like a dream and diffuses into the skin to create a soft filter-like glow.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $101.

Rather than hoping you choose the right perfume (or keeping your fingers crossed they like the one you chose), you can take the guesswork out of the equation and let them find the option they like best. And since each one’s an eau de parfum, the scents are more concentrated and will last a lot longer than a body mist or eau de toilette.

Get the eight-piece set from Simons for $70.

Use it as a prize for a Valentine’s Day-themed scavenger hunt or just a cute prezzie to remind them how special they are. You can even write your own love note if that’s your vibe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.99.

Packed full of ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, and skin-loving acids, this set will help them keep that V-Day glow going long after the 14th. Thanks to their travel-friendly formats, they’ll be able to simply toss these goodies in their carry-on before their next journey. The kit includes Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight toner, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Strawberry Smooth Salicylic serum, Plum Plump Hyaluronic cream, and Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye gel cream.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $51.50.

Even though the message is sassy (“My last nerve. Oh look…it’s on fire!”), the candle is lavender-scented to help them find their zen when they’re feeling stressed the heck out. Reviewers actually say the smell is the best part: light and pleasant, without ever being overpowering, even for those with allergies and sensitivities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99.

Pair a cute photo of you two with a flower or sprig of their favourite plant, and you’ve got yourself a unique gift they’ll enjoy all year round. The vase can be used for budding, and (this goes without saying, but here we go) they can always swap the pic around if they choose to. And reviewers add that the whole thing’s pretty dang sturdy, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99.

This option’s *perfect* for anyone with a self-care-obsessed partner (duh). Reviewers say it outperforms more expensive masks and never, ever irritates sensitive skin, so you won’t have to stress about accidentally causing breakouts with your well-intentioned gift.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99 (originally $16.99).

Whether they want to sleep better, improve circulation, ease tension and muscle pain, or just find deeper relaxation at the end of a long day, this convenient sauna blanket will deliver. They’ll just need to slip inside and adjust the settings, which means they won’t need to leave the house to get all those sweet, sweet sauna bennies. Reviewers say it’s easy to set up, use, and clean, making it the best at-home option they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $549.99. Clip the coupon for $40 off.

The custom photo is cute enough, but the personalized song selection is really where the magic happens. The plaque will have a custom Spotify code that, once scanned with their phone’s camera, will play your chosen tune whenever the mood strikes. Reviewers say the light-up function makes it a welcome addition to their home decor.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.98. Clip the coupon for $2 off. Also available in several other styles and multipacks.

Squishy and water-resistant, this puffed-up case will protect their favourite device from bumps, drops, and scratches. Even the buttons get protection!

Get it from SSENSE for $70. Also available for iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro.

You can’t go wrong with this accessory. It’s bougie enough to feel luxe and a wee bit indulgent while being *actually* functional (who doesn’t love snoozing in total peace?). Silk is also famously kind to both skin and hair, so they’ll wake up with less irritation and frizz.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $70. Available in two colours.

I don’t know about y’all, but the thought of cluttering up my precious bathroom real estate with an ever-growing collection of tools is an absolute no-thank you, which is why I instantly fell in love with the idea of a multi-use dryer that doubles as a styling tool. And while the Dyson Airwrap is still the gold standard, it omits one part I think is critical: the plain ol’ hairdryer. The Shark offers a slew of attachments (like the Dyson) but also has a unique convertible nozzle that can flip between a vertical orientation for attaching brushes and wands and a horizontal setup for when they just need to dry their mop. Other things I love: it’s surprisingly compact (perfect for travel), regulates temperature to prevent heat damage, and works wonders on my husband’s beard, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $349.99 or Sephora Canada for $349.99.

The name kind of says it all: this stacking pair is inspired by the classic wishbone, a symbol of good luck — we love a good omen! They can wear the pieces together or split them up between fingers, and since they’re made of solid gold, they’ll last forever (just like your love).

Get it from Mejuri for $498. Available in white and yellow gold and sizes 4-10.

Their hardest task will be choosing whether they want a “chore pass,” “full body massage,” or one of the other options. There’s even a blank coupon so they can fill out a special request😉. Reviewers like that, unlike other coupon-type gifts, these are fun without being overly saucy or dirty.

Get a 15-coupon pack from Amazon Canada for $23.99.

It’s like a mini buffet of loose-leaf teas! Each tin offers a different blend, and reviewers say each one is equally delicious. You might get lucky and be allowed to have a cup or two, but don’t be surprised if your partner decides to keep them all to themselves. They’ll get English Breakfast, Vanilla Spice Masala, Hibiscus Rush, Masala Chai, Sweet Cinnamon Spice, and an herbal Turmeric Spice.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99.

Reviewers were surprised that inside this gift box are actual REAL roses, except these will stay gorgeous and brightly coloured from now ’til the end of time. They’re pre-packaged, which means you won’t even have to stress about trying to wrap it in secret before the big day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $109.99. Available in five colours.

This gadget may look cute and simple, but it’ll take your partner’s shower routine to a whole new level. Thanks to sonic vibrations, eight intensities, and deep-cleaning bristles, it’ll get their bod cleaner than ever while dislodging any dirt hiding deep in their pores (oh, and they’ll get a lil’ massage in the process, too). It has a 300-minute battery life but can be recharged via USB.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $194.