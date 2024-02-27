29 best deals and sales that'll save you a pretty penny this week

Somehow, it’s the end of February, but that doesn’t mean the sales and discounts stop. And because we know you’re busy, we’ve rounded up all the best deals this week so you can save your precious cash on things you actually want. We’re talking bed sheets, tech goodies, beauty essentials, and everything else your heart desires — just make sure to snap ’em quickly!

There’s nothing more annoying (or potentially dangerous) than getting tangled in cords and cables when you’re playing around with hot glue. Luckily, this style is cordless — and USB-rechargeable — and is equipped with an auto shut-off feature that activates after three minutes of no operation. It’ll preheat in 30 seconds and, thanks to intelligent heat control, will always stay at the right temp for all your crafting needs. It even comes with a petite stand so you can keep it upright.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.29 (originally $49.99).

Each bowl in this set comes with a matching lid so you can mix, stir, proof, and even store your tasty creations. To make things even easier (because we’re big fans of working smarter, not harder), they all have silicone bases to keep the bowls from skidding across your counters while you’re cooking and protect your surfaces from hot food, too. Reviewers love that the lids are coordinated with the bottoms of the bowls, so you can find a match in a flash.

Get the six-piece set from Amazon Canada for $38.53+ (originally $49.99). On sale in four colours.

This lil’ guy pulls double duty, holding your saucy stirring tools and propping up pot lids when things look like they might be boiling over. Reviewers say it works with all kinds of utensils, so you won’t have to replace your spoons and spatulas.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99 (originally $24.99).

The name says it all — this foundation looks basically undetectable on skin, doesn’t cause flashback in photos, and (thanks to hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and Alpine rose) will feel comfortable on your face all dang day. Reviewers say it’s a godsend for people with oily or combo skin and that a smidge goes a long way, too, so you won’t have to restock every couple of weeks. Looking for a matte version instead? The brand’s Born This Way longwear foundation is seriously discounted, too (and it has a matte finish).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $47 (originally $62). On sale in 35 shades.

While you may be ogling that Le Creuset Dutch oven, this one is a budget-friendly alternative that reviewers say is just as good (if not better) than more expensive versions. Because it’s oven-safe, you can proof bread, make stew, braise meat, or even roast chicken. And if you get it a bit goopy, cleaning it is pretty simple — baking soda, hot water, and dish soap are your best friends here — so you won’t have to sacrifice hours on post-meal clean-up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $127.02 (originally $173.04).

This moisturizing gloss stick is a great dupe if you’re not keen on forking over big bucks for Hourglass or Tarte but are still looking for click-and-go convenience. Reviewers really love that the balm strikes a perfect balance of firm but creamy, making it easy to apply without smearing or breaking while you’re applying it. And a trio of avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils deliver major moisture, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.20+ (originally $15.96+). Available in 12 shades.

It might not look like much (reviewers say it’s seeeeriously travel-friendly), but you won’t have to sacrifice any cleaning power with this compact toothbrush. Microvibrations help remove food scraps, plaque, and other gunk from your chompers, while a two-minute timer — with 30-second intervals — helps keep you on track for each section of your mouth. A single recharge can last up to 30 days, so you can spend less time powering up and more time going about your life. You’ll get a travel case and a USB charger.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.96+ (originally $54.99). On sale in four colours.

This compact bag has plenty of zippered pockets for all your stuff, while the wide strap is comfy to wear all day long (not to mention fully adjustable). Rock it across your body or around your waist — it’s designed to work both ways. The body’s made of recycled polyester, so you won’t have to stress if you get caught unexpectedly in a spring storm.

Get it from Indigo for $25 (originally $49.99).

Reviewers with different hair types say this stuff eliminates frizz and hydrates their manes like no other without weighing things down or causing unpleasant buildup. It pulls double duty as a heat protectant (perfect for anyone *obsessed* with hot tools) and even helps preserve colour vibrancy so your perfect shade will stay bright and shiny until your next touch-up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99 (originally $39.99).

Hair dryers have come a long way since the days of just blasting our tresses with blistering hot air. This one’s equipped with a heat sensor that automatically adjusts the drying temperature while you’re using it to prevent heat damage from happening in the first place. Even though it’s powerful as hell, it weighs less than two pounds, making it ideal for anyone with mobility issues. You’ll also get a trio of attachments to help you achieve the exact ~lewk~ you’re going for.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $223.98 (originally $279.99).

Reviewers really put these through the wringer, loading them up with plenty of groceries (even more than the recommended amount) and said they held up like nobody’s business. They collapse flat when you’re not using ’em, so you can store them in your trunk without sacrificing precious cargo real estate. Other cool features include their dual handles (one short, one long) and the fact that they’re stackable.

Get a pack of three from Amazon Canada for $60.47 (originally $86.29).

Plug this gadget into your car’s lighter, and you’ll have a full-on charging station conveniently located in your ride. In addition to two ports (USB and USB-C), you’ll also have two retractable charging cables, meaning you won’t need to keep a stash of cords hidden in your glove compartment. The cables are pretty dang long, too, so passengers in your backseat will be able to juice up, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30.39 (originally $37.99).

Looking to upgrade your salad game? This handy guide will give you all the secret sauce you might need to craft tasty creations right at home. It has recipes for the restaurant’s bestsellers and even their cult-fave dressings that reviewers say are surprisingly quick and easy to whip up. And if you love finishing your meal on a sweet note, make sure to browse through the tome’s smoothie and sweets section, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.80 (originally $35).

Spring is on the horizon! That means it’s time to add some lighter layers to your wardrobe, and this half-zip striped style fits the bill perfectly. Loose enough to layer over tees but cozy enough to keep you warm if the temps suddenly drop, you might find yourself reaching for this all year round. It fits oversized, so keep that in mind when you’re selecting a size.

Get it from Simons for $39.95 (originally $59). On sale in four colours and sizes XS-XL.

An organized cutlery drawer is a happy cutlery drawer, so if you’re struggling to wrangle all your forks, knives, and other utensils, it might be time to nab yourself this organizer. Don’t stress about sizing — this baby expands to fit, meaning you can swap it around or even take it with you when you move. Reviewers love that it’s decked out with non-slip feet and that they can expand each side individually to create a bespoke setup in their drawers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.77 (originally $32.99). On sale in four colours.

If slides and sandals had a baby, this is what it would look like. These are perfectly cushy and waterproof, and if you’re feeling extra casual, you can remove the webbed strap for slip-on-and-go convenience.

Get a pair from Browns for $49.98+ (originally $70). On sale in five colours and sizes 5-12.

Reviewers love that it’s soft and cozy without straying into overheating territory — good news for hot sleepers! And box stitching keeps the filling *exactly* where it should be, which is great if your partner somehow always ends up with the filling on their side. And once things get dingy, you can toss the whole thing in the washing machine to get it back to tip-top shape. If you order a twin, you’ll get one pillowcase, but size up to queen or king and you’ll get two.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.99+ (originally $49.99+). Available in seven colours and sizes twin-king.

Regular visits to the groomer can be 💸pricey💸 so consider nabbing this at-home grooming station. It comes with everything you might need to give your fur baby a total makeover, like a grooming brush, hair clippers, nail grinder, de-shedding tool, paw trimmer, cleaning brush, and nozzle. The motor runs so quietly that reviewers say their pets are totally at ease during the grooming process, while the vacuum efficiently sucks up hair, dander, and other fluffy bits so you can kiss hairballs goodbye.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $139.99+ (originally $198.99). On sale in two colours.

Take your personal time to another level with this gizmo that has pulsating suction action and three swappable mouth sizes for maximum pleasure. You can choose from five pulsating modes, and since it’s completely waterproof, you’re welcome to take sexy time in the shower or bath if that’s more your speed. It’s USB-rechargeable.

Get it from Indigo for $79.99 (originally $159.95).

It’ll not only massage around your orbital bone, but you can also set it to heat up or play some music if you’re in the mood for a full-on trip to relaxation station.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $129.99). On sale in three colours.

Reviewers are especially fond of this diffuser’s water capacity, which saves them from having to constantly fill and refill the damn thing. It’s extra quiet (making it a great addition to your bedroom) and has four timer settings so you can customize things to your exact needs. Even though it’s designed to diffuse essential oils, two mist modes means you can use it as a humidifier, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99+ (originally $38.99+). On sale in three colours.

Self-cleaning and small enough to fit on most counters, this ultra-quiet appliance is a great way to free up freezer space. In just six minutes, it’ll produce nine cubes, so you can chill down your drinks in a flash. Reviewers love that they have a choice of two bullet cube sizes and say they’re completely flavour-free, so your tasty sippers won’t smack of fridge flavour.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $132.99 (originally $199.99).

While the weather is still sorting itself out, you’ll probably be glad to have this cute puffer in your arsenal in case temps plummet overnight. A stand collar protects your neck from icy breezes (and lets you leave your scarf at home on warmer days), and the outer shell is water-resistant to boot.

Get it from Gap Canada for $104.99+ (originally $208). On sale in three colours and sizes XXS-XXL. Extra 50% off applied at checkout.

It might *technically* be designed for wine, but there are no laws saying you can pour in iced coffee, hot tea, or other bevvies you like inside. In fact, every piece is made of insulated stainless steel that’ll keep those drinks at the perfect temp. You’ll get an insulated water bottle and two matching insulated tumblers.

Get the set from Indigo for $32.50 (originally $64.99).

Slapping on a pair of these bad boys is the quickest way to get your stompers sandal-ready (while saving you a pretty penny on pricey pedicures). They work like this: an exfoliating formula with lactic and salicylic acids softens calluses and rough skin and prompts dead skin to shed, leaving behind softer, smoother feet in two weeks. Reviewers who have tried other brands and formulas always come back to these, saying they’re more effective than anything else they’ve tried — yes, even professional pedis.

Get two pairs from Amazon Canada for $16.14 (originally $24.95). Also on sale in four other formulas.

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99 (originally $21.99).

Basically every fancy skincare tech is built right into this petite gadget, including red, blue, and green light therapy, sonic vibrations, plus heating and cooling functions. To max out its bennies, pair it with one of the brand’s UFO masks, but I’ve had great success using it with my existing skincare, too. Depending on what your skin goals are, using this on your face can help improve product absorption, reduce inflammation, calm breakouts, and even reduce fine lines and skin fatigue.

Get it from Indigo for $225 (originally $449).

Swing one each drawer to take stock of what’s inside, remove trays whenever you want, and (most importantly) keep your bling tidy. What’s not to love? Reviewers are especially fond of how easy it is to customize the setup, letting you put your most-worn pieces on the top and hide special occasion bling on the bottom — or vice versa!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.50 (originally $60).

Formulated with oily skin types in mind, reviewers say it whisks away all kinds of debris (including any makeup left behind by other cleansers). The zinc and copper help purify and prevent breakouts, while ginkgo biloba helps leave behind a matte finish.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.60 (originally $15.99).