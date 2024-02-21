Hello, friends! It’s the most wonderful time of the week again, because we’ve scoured the internet to bring you a slew of the best deals you can get this week on plenty of cool goods (including bed sheets, skincare, tech finds, and just about anything else your heart could want). If you see something you like, don’t dilly-dally because someone else might snatch it up before you get a chance to.

In just 15 seconds, it’ll heat up enough to steam away wrinkles wherever you find them. It comes with two steam pads, with one specially designed for removing lint so you can de-fuzz and de-wrinkle your ‘fits in one go. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel, which means you can get your stuff looking *chef’s kiss* even after hours in your suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45+ (originally $58.99). On sale in four colours.

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 (originally $99.99). On sale in three colours.

When it comes to our furry companions, messes are inevitable but that doesn’t mean they need to ruin your floors (or your day). The top is soft and felt-like, while the underside is made of a diatomaceous earth material that’ll actually absorb splashes and spills while being non-slip, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.38+ (originally $19.98+). Available in four colours and two sizes.

They may look like regular sneakz, but these are both waterproof *and* insulated, making them ideal for cold temps. Thanks to a dense foam sole, they’re also super lightweight, and reviewers love how comfy they are, too.

Get a pair from Allbirds for $105 (originally $175). On sale in both men’s and women’s, in several colours, and available in sizes 8-14.

Travel lighter by swapping your bulky wallet for this MagSafe style you can snap right onto the back of your phone — you’re bringing it everywhere with you anyway! Reviewers say it never falls off no matter how much it gets jostled around and even has a handy cash pocket for bills. It can fit up to four cards.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+ (originally $39.99+). On sale in three colours.

I cannot stress enough how much of a workhorse this skirt is. In addition to being comfortable as all heck (the wide waistband never digs in), it has hidden shorts underneath with a genius pocket for storing your daily essentials when you want to go purse-free. Even though it’s *technically* designed for sports, no one would judge you if you wore it while running errands or hopping out for brunch.

Get it from lululemon for $39+ (originally $88+). Available in 14 colours and sizes 0-14.

Concealed inside this juicer’s funky and stylish exterior is a powerful mechanism that’ll squish all your citrus in a flash (and it’s easy to clean to boot). Plus, it’s good-looking enough to leave on your counter, so you won’t have to deal with the hassle of hauling it out every time you need some fresh lemon juice.

Get it from Indigo for $59 (originally $185).

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.98 (originally $79.99).

These futuristic goggles use heat, gentle vibrations, and massage to help reduce eye strain, headaches, and facial tension. They’re also foldable, which means bringing them along on vacations and trips will be easy as pie.

Get a pair from Indigo for $186.99 (originally $249).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $41.47 (originally $54.81). Also available in five other colours and a smaller size. Knix Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra Tired of struggling with your workout bra post-workout? Because SAME. To make things *considerably* easier, this one has a hook-and-eye closure at the back, plus a front zipper you can undo when you’re sweaty and strugglin’. The wide straps will never dig in, and you can adjust them to get a perfect fit. Get it from Knix for $49+ (originally $88). On sale in five colours and several sizes.

This set is *incredibly* easy to clean — like, throw-in-the-dishwasher easy. Reviewers say that no matter what they’re cooking (even tomato sauce!), the utensils never stain, while being incredibly comfy to use. These are also heatproof and have a seamless design that prevents food from getting caught in nooks and crannies. You’ll get 14 utensils, measuring cups and spoons, plus a utensil caddy.

Get the 18-piece set from Amazon Canada for $29.99 (originally $49.99). On sale in three colours.

Instead of waking to a blaring alarm, you’ll get roused from your slumber as nature intended — by a gentle sunrise (even if your bedroom doesn’t get direct sunlight). You can adjust the lamp to be as bright or as dim as you prefer, while natural sounds add to the chill wake-up experience. That said, you won’t need to sacrifice modern conveniences, with features like snooze and a backup alarm in place to make sure your morning stays on track.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $84.99).

No matter where you’ve got dryness (your face, bod, lips, or hands), this intensely moisturizing formula will soothe it. Ingredients like oat kernel flour mean it can even tackle eczema flare-ups without feeling goopy, thick, or greasy.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $54.75 (originally $73).

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, those who are counting), this gizmo also boasts a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99 (originally $29.99). Also available in two other cord lengths.

Quiet, ultra-slim, and equipped with *serious* suction power, this little robot will help ease your cleaning workload (set it and forget it, bb!). Like other models, it can detect items and drop-offs, so it won’t accidentally fall off the edge of your stairs or suck up your fave socks. It even comes with a remote control so you can get it going without ever getting off the couch. And reviewers say its battery life is pretty dang impressive to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $177.04+ (originally $229.99). On sale in two colours.

Warmer weather is just around the corner (we promise!), which means you’ll have the chance to bear a little skin before you know it. And if a spring storm happens to catch you off guard, you’ll be glad to know this pair is waterproof so your tootsies can stay dry while you’re bopping around town.

Get a pair from La Canadienne for $187.99 (originally $375). On sale in two colours and several sizes.

The powerful suction tip mimics the flutters and pulses of a tongue so you can hit some high notes solo or with a partner. It works by creating a soft seal so you can get the most of its sucking power, with five intensities and patterns so you can choose your own adventure. It’s also completely waterproof, so you can take your fun into the tub or shower if the mood strikes.

Get it from Indigo for $59.99 (originally $120). On sale in two colours.

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forego harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints), and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.03 (originally $24.20).

If you’re dipping a toe into composting, the biggest concern will always be the smell. Luckily, this one has a reusable charcoal filter that’ll trap unfortunate stink before it even reaches your nostrils. Reviewers add that it even keeps fruit flies at bay, while the handle makes emptying it a breeze.

Get it from Indigo for $29.99 (originally $59.50).

Equipped with a handy one-touch quick-brake system, you’ll be able to quickly adjust the leash length when your pup starts getting a bit rowdy. The 360º swivel clip means you won’t have to spend ages detangling and untwisting, while the integrated poop bag holder will save you from juggling all your stuff while your pooch does their biz. It doesn’t hurt that the leash tape is actually reflective, too, making nighttime walks all the safer. This version is designed for medium to large dogs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.49+ (originally $29.99). On sale in two styles.

Washed cotton has a linen-like feel, making this a great budget-friendly replacement (because linen bedsheets can be $$$). If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll love that this set is lightweight and thermoregulating, so you won’t wake up in a pool of your own sweat every morning. And once it’s time to give things a clean, you can safely toss everything in your washing machine. The set comes with a duvet cover and two matching pillowcases.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.39+ (originally $69.99+). On sale in seven colours and sizes twin-California king.

Cropped enough to pair with leggings or high-waisted trousers and with the perfect amount of slouch, you’ll find yourself reaching for this meaty merino wool cardi all year round. And with no buttons, zippers, or closures, anything you wear underneath will get its time in the spotlight, too.

Get it from Aritzia for $78.99+ (originally $158). On sale in three colours and sizes 2XS-XL.

Strapped for desk real estate? Consider giving your keyboard its own dedicated spot on this sliding keyboard tray that you can simply attach to your existing desk. It even works on corner desks and can be easily adjusted and moved around if you change your work setup. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly stable and love that it glides like butter, so you can safely tuck it away when you’ve finished your workday.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 (originally $89.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $5 off.

Decant your dry goods *and* keep track of what’s inside all your containers — turns out you can have it all! Reviewers love that the labels are easy to remove and reposition if you don’t quite get it right on the first try, and since they’re waterproof, they won’t come off when you give your containers a clean. You’ll get 180 labels plus a pantry organization list to help you get started.

Get a set of 180 labels from Amazon Canada for $19.99 (originally $24.99). Also available in several other styles and colours.

In addition to recharging in a flash (via a USB-C fast-charging port), this flashlight’s zoomable and equipped with two emergency modes — SOS and strobe — that’ll help you attract attention if you’re in trouble. You can quickly flip between spotlight and floodlight and the base has a carabiner clip to let you mount it on car hoods, tent hooks, and the like. Reviewers say it’s also awesome at delivering diffused light, so you can use it for ambient lighting when you’re camping or doing other outdoor activities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.58 (originally $109.99).