Skip the spill-y jugs in favour of these highly concentrated strips you can literally just toss into your washing machine. Once inside, they’ll dissolve quickly, treating your clothes ‘n’ linens to a potent combo of cleaning ingredients (no matter the water temperature). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for camping or trips to the cottage to boot! You’ll get a pack of 50.

If figuring out your skin’s needs is proving to be a Sisyphean task, consider this two-in-one cream/serum that’ll let you customize your skincare each and every time you use it. One side holds a potent ceramide serum that’s soothing and uber-hydrating, while the other’s a nourishing cream that’ll treat your face to collagen extract and antioxidants. Reviewers say just one use made a noticeable difference in their skin and love that the formulas can be mixed or worn solo, depending on their needs.

Percussion massagers are all the rage, but what makes this one special is its titanium alloy head that can be used for both hot and cold therapy. In addition to five other heads for targeting all your ouchies and sore spots, it’s loaded with nifty features, like a 10-minute auto shut-off that’ll stop you from accidentally overdoing it (we’ve all been there), and an ultra-quiet motor so you can pound away your pain whenever you need to — even if your partner’s sleeping.

Think of this like a de-stressing treatment for your face. Thanks to a slew of buzz-worthy ingredients (niacinamide, probiotics, and vitamin E), it’ll help defend your skin from environmental stressors, pollution, and anything else that might make it look tired or frazzled. It might look like a serum, but it’s actually considered a “booster,” a product meant to be layered under all the rest of your skincare so you won’t have to switch up your routine to get all those sweet bennies.

Summer is the season of smoothies, and I will not be taking notes at this time. If you feel similarly, this ultra-powerful blender will blitz up just about any tasty ingredients you can think of — nuts and ice included. Additionally, reviewers say it’s almost shockingly easy to clean and has genius settings that reduce the amount of fiddling you have to do to get your mixtures *just* right (even if you’re blitzing up hot stuff). You’ll also get two travel cups so you can take your creations on the go.

A good bodysuit can be hard to find, but this one hits some serious notes in the comfort department. Wide, flattering straps, peachy-soft fabric, and a double-layered design offer plenty of support, while wicking away sweat and drying in a snap — perfect for going from spin class to dinner dates (they’ll never know!). Reviewers say it’s better than other big brands’ bodysuits, too.

Thinking about adding extra security to your home entrance? This gizmo’s got you covered with night vision, three-hour video history, and neat notifications if someone’s by the door (it can even distinguish between people, animals, and vehicles). You’ll also be able to quickly communicate with anyone who stops by, thanks to its talk-and-listen feature.

Whether you’re doing some light exfoliating or just tidying up errant brow hairs, these lil’ razors will help you do it. Their sharp stainless steel blades make short work of dead skin and peach fuzz, and even have protective caps so you can safely store ’em in your makeup bag (and not get nicked when you reach inside). You’ll get a pack of 12.

This long, plush layer is the perfect topper for those weird, in-between days when the weather just can’t make up its mind. It features not one, not two, but FOUR pockets, so you could theoretically leave your bag at home when you feel like travelling light. Because it’s made of a recycled wool fabric blend, consider getting yourself a fabric shaver so you can keep pills from appearing.

Join us in bidding an enthusiastic farewell to messy, disorganized spice cupboards👋! The tiered organizer will give you a spot to display your bottles and containers so you can find what you’re looking for in a snap, all while taking advantage of awkward drawer space. And because it’s composed of several pieces, you can arrange and rearrange them to match your exact needs.

Who says your appliances can’t be pieces of art? It doesn’t hurt that this kettle’s lightweight (perfect for anyone with mobility issues), with an exterior that doesn’t get hot as the water boils. If you like this aesthetic, a bunch of the brand’s other appliances are on sale, too!

This skin therapy wand harnesses the power of high-frequency neon and argon energy to soften fine lines, tame redness and inflammation, improve skincare absorption and reduce the appearance of dark spots, bumps, and breakouts. Reviewers say that when it comes to fighting pimples, a quick zap actually chills things out and prevents them from coming to a head (get it?). It comes with different tips for targeting different areas of your face — there’s even one you can use on your scalp to improve hair density.

You’ll be able to charge up to three devices at once, which is great if you have limited plug space or are always fighting your roomie for access to the outlets. You won’t even need extra cables, either — just drop your stuff onto the charging mat and you’re off to the races! Its silicone treading will both protect from overheating *and* keep your tech from sliding off while it’s juicing up.

You know them, you love them, and now you can get the classic Croc comfort in a ready-for-summer edition. These have a spongey, dense sole for optimal comfort, with plenty of cutouts to keep your stompers from overheating when the temps start to climb. A lack of straps means you can, quite literally, slip these on and go.

Firstly, we have to discuss battery life. This bad boy can last for a WHOLE YEAR on just one charge, which is the kind of tech magic we find is lacking in other similar products. Rather than traditional bristles, this version’s got a mix of polymer and silicone bristles that are not only more hygienic but also super-duper effective at brushing away all manner of buildup. You’ll get to choose from 16 different intensity levels, and the back of the brush actually doubles as a tongue scraper!

These things are absolutely *loaded* with invisible features, all of which make them a hugely popular option among reviewers. You’ll get to precisely control how much noise-cancelling you want or ambient noise you hear, as well as how much of your own voice you hear when you’re taking phone calls. Music comes through in high quality (even the bass is *chef’s kiss*), and a single charge will give you up to 48 hours of playback time so you can spend more time listening to your fave jams and less time tethered to a plug.

My favourite thing about linen bedding is that it gets softer with every wash. That means that while it arrives crisp and neat, it’ll only get better with time. Its deliciously rumpled aesthetic is great for creating a serene, inviting sleep environment, and don’t even get me started on its thermoregulating powers — both my husband and I are hot sleepers, and this is the only fabric that doesn’t cause night sweats in our household. Best of all, you can mix and match patterns and colours to your heart’s content, letting you create the bespoke bedding setup of your dreams.

If you were hunting for pieces perfect for transitional weather, your search is over. Reviewers say its silhouette is designed for layering (even over chunkier knits), while still being incredibly flattering for those with fuller figures. It’s stuffed with Primaloft insulation and even has a water-repellant shell to keep you cozy and dry during expected spring showers.

It’s not surprising they’re a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles, too. You’ll get 24 pairs.

These have *wild* pigment, so you can create richly hued masterpieces in a couple of swipes. One end has a calligraphy-style tip (for broad strokes and lettering), while the other has an ultra-fine one for detail work. Reviewers say you can layer the shades over each other to achieve custom colours — don’t worry, each pen’s colour-coded, so you can keep track of which one’s which. You’ll get a set of 100.

Ditch the hardware in favour of this buttery lounge bra that’ll keep your ta-tas comfy all day long. A racerback silhouette keeps the pressure off your shoulders, while a wide underband prevents digging. It’s unlined and made of a modal fabric that’ll feel oh-so-good against your skin, too.

This gadget will dole out as much food as you want, when you want, so you can sleep in, go away for the weekend, or just have some peace of mind. It has a ton of smart details, like an airtight seal around the food tank, a covered control panel so your catto can’t access the buttons, and light signals that indicate low food and potential clogs. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, reviewers say this is the best one.

Benefits of this easy-to-apply mask include reduced frizz, shinier strands, and fewer tangles — and you won’t even have to get your hands dirty to apply it, thanks to the mister cap that’ll make it easy to get the product right where you need it.

Reviewers were surprised by their heft, which is great news if thin, flimsy glasses are the bane of your existence. They’re also dishwasher-safe, can be used for hot or cold bevs, and look aesthetic to boot — what’s not to love? You’ll get a set of 10.

This sneaker-boot hybrid has the best of both worlds: a springy, chunky sole for all-day comfort, fleece lining for cooler temps, and a flattering high top that’ll look just as good with jeans as it will with your fave skirts and dresses.

You might be putting fancy ingredients on your face, but now it’s time for your bod to join the party! This stuff has vitamin C and exfoliating minerals that’ll leave your skin positively *glowing* and noticeably brighter (not to mention protected from environmental stressors). Reviewers say it not only lathers like a dream but can actually double as a shaving cream if you’re in a pinch.

Folded down, it’s compact and travel-friendly, but unfurl this fancy tech and you’ll have a full-sized keyboard you can pair with tablets or other devices (up to three, actually) when you’re out and about. Because battery life is always a factor, you’ll be glad to know both the keyboard and the mouse have stand-by functions, so they’ll last up to 200 days on a single power-up. Reviewers love that they still get the “click” feeling from the keys and are especially fond of the keyboard’s pads that keep it in place when they’re tapping away.

Work smarter, not harder, with this overnight face mask that’ll treat you to a bouncier, brighter complexion by morning. It has a smidge of retinol for extra smoothing powers, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle and even helps quell redness and irritation.

Travel lighter by swapping your bulky wallet for this MagSafe style you can snap right onto the back of your phone — you’re bringing it everywhere with you anyway! Reviewers say it never falls off, no matter how much it gets jostled around, and it even has a handy cash pocket for bills. It can fit up to four cards.

In need of a trip to relaxation station? This stuff is designed to help you get there. It has a blend of soothing essential oils (think eucalyptus, tea tree, wintergreen, and peppermint) that’ll not only help untangle any knots in your muscles but also help you breathe easier in the process. The addition of Epsom salts makes it a great post-workout treat or even as a soak for tired feet.

Instead of waking to a blaring alarm, you’ll get roused from your slumber as nature intended — by a gentle sunrise (even if your bedroom doesn’t get direct sunlight). You can adjust the lamp to be as bright or as dim as you prefer, while natural sounds add to the chill wake-up experience. That said, you won’t need to sacrifice modern conveniences, with features like snooze and a backup alarm in place to make sure your morning stays on track.

