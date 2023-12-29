Want to support more Canadian businesses in 2024? Here are the top 25 brands to have on your radar

Budgets are tight and we’re all being a bit more intentional with our spending power. But with so many companies competing for our hard-earned cash, it can be hard to know which brands are worth the spend, especially if you’d like to support Canadian wherever possible! With that in mind, we’ve made a lil’ guide for you so you can put your $$$ towards homegrown companies.

If the name didn’t already give it away, this brand’s all about hand care. And they take it SERIOUSLY, offering everything from chic nail brushes to antibacterial hand gel to an all-in-one cuticle and nail cream (a key product to keep hangnails and fungus at bay). In an effort to be more eco-friendly and sustainable, Paume uses acetate derived from wood pulp and even sells refills of its MVP products — to go with its refillable containers, of course.

Shopping for home textiles can feel really heckin’ daunting, but it doesn’t have to be! Silk & Snow is both Canadian-owned and operated, crafting everything from luxe mattresses to bathroom linens right here in the Great White North. And while its products are aesthetically stunning, what sets it apart are the materials — mattresses use pure latex and offer transparency on the full manufacturing process (which is all eco-friendly, by the way), while bed sheets come in Egyptian cotton, flax linen, percale, and muslin, so you can snooze in serious comfort.

Spent any time on Instagram in the last few years? You’ve likely seen a style or two from this cult-fave jewellery brand. Its pieces adorn the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and other It girlies we’ve all used for style inspo. You’ll find just about anything your little heart desires among its offerings, including *stunning* stacker rings, statement hoops, modern wedding bands, and 14K gold charm necklaces.

Province of Canada is all about crafting Canadian-made goods that are quintessential *Canada*. That means you can expect to see things like cozy waffle lounge suits, plush flannels, and unique collab collections with other Canadian brands. It has also expanded into home goods with a collection of gorgeous, minimalist, and (of course) Canadian-made offerings.

It began as a line of multi-use makeup sticks (which SLAP, by the way) and has since bloomed into a top-to-bottom brand — complete with skin and body care! — plus a few big collabs (Sofia Richie, anyone?). I’m so serious when I say the brand’s Peptide Body Creme is on regular rotation in my house, and I’m convinced their Nudescreen lip primer with SPF 30 is nothing short of genius.

If you’re looking to ditch synthetic ingredients and formulas in 2024, Wildcraft should be at the top of your must-try list. Every product is made in small batches with natural ingredients and won’t break the bank — in fact, one of its hero products, the Restore face cream, is only $31 and boasts over 400 five-star reviews to boot. Not into skincare? The brand also has a fab collection of candles that offer a clean burn and great scent throw.

Though less than half a decade old, Sundays has cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with in the (admittedly sometimes) barren furniture landscape in Canada. It’s famous for its impossibly squishy and snuggle-inducing Movie Night sofa, but its collection of sideboards, room screens, and bed frames is not to be missed. And unlike other brands whose style shifts depending on design trends, Sundays seems to embrace its West Coast-meets-Scandinavia aesthetic that allows its pieces to become part of your interior design scheme (rather than overwhelming it).

Women-founded, this sleepwear brand wants you to reimagine your current pyjama sitch. Made of Tencel modal, each piece is soft, cool, and looks cute enough to run a quick errand in. Colours are tonal and minimalist, and the size range is inclusive, allowing you to customize the fit of every piece you buy — great if you love a snug short with an oversized tee (or vice versa).

Hailing from Montreal, this spice brand is doing things differently — and the payoff is noticeable. Instead of focusing on “filler” ingredients, you can expect each spice blend to deliver on flavour in a big way, all while harnessing the unique profiles of each ingredient (and they’re certified organic wherever possible). It also forgoes traditional plastic packaging in favour of compostable and recyclable options. If you’re not sure where to start, I’d recommend grabbing the Everyday Delicious sampler to get a good idea of what you can expect.

Based in Vancouver, this loungewear brand started out with its viral crewnecks, each sporting a different hair colour motif (I copped the OG “Brunette” sweatshirt immediately), but has since expanded into elevated knits, hair accessories, and satin suiting. With a focus on marrying comfort *and* style, you’ll probably find yourself reaching for your BTL pieces for just about any occasion.

“Zero waste” and “sustainability” are two phrases you’ll likely see associated with BB and for good reason: the founders (both from Vancouver) wanted to prioritize household cleaning products that tackle everyday messes without carcinogens, hormone disruptors, or allergens. All the products are refillable, while dispensers are reusable and made of as little plastic as possible — even the shampoo and conditioner come in recyclable aluminum tubes.

Another West Coast darling, MA’s all about “easy luxury.” That is, pieces made of 10K gold that you can mix, match, swap, sleep, and shower in. You’ll find curated earring sets that’ll let you easily create your own stack, charms and medallions for your fave chains, and even made-to-order diamond tennis bracelets if you’re feeling fancy. And if you happen to swing by a shop IRL, you can even get yourself a welded bracelet if you’re sick of your wrist bling unclipping at *the worst* moments.

Skip the pricey manicure and get yourself a set of reusable press-ons, courtesy of this woman-founded nail care brand. They come in every shape, length, and style imaginable, so you won’t have to fork over extra cash for a fancy design in time for your next shindig. The brand also offers cuticle oil and a nourishing scrub that’ll help you keep your talons in peak condition — there’s even a how-to tutorial in case you’re new to things.

Found in high-end spots like Toronto’s Hammam Spa, this collection of skincare is meant to give you a serene sense of luxury right at home. The Canadian connection is part of the brand’s DNA, as evidenced by the proprietary Céla complex (a blend of Canadian botanicals like elderberry, evening primrose, juniper berry, and rosemary, among others). You’ll find everything from cleansers to balms to body lotions on offer.

What started as a small enterprise in rural Quebec has since turned into one of North America’s leading guitar manufacturers offering everything from sleek nylon-string wooden acoustics to elegant electric styles. Godin’s also dipped into guitar accessories, including TRIC cases, which offer serious protection for your instrument.

Not only is every piece made in Canada, but they’re made of eco-friendly fabrics, so you can both look and feel good about the pieces you’re putting on your bod. You won’t find anything too trendy here, as the brand’s whole ethos is creating timeless silhouettes that are meant to last for years to come.

Inspired by exotic ingredients and the founders’ personal travels, Nusa serves up effective skincare with a holistic approach. Instead of crafting “quick fix” products or chasing viral beauty trends, the brand wants to shift the focus of skincare to an approach centred around wellness. That means all ingredients are gluten-free, non-comedogenic, and vegan, and products are free of synthetic perfumes, parabens, sulfates, and other icky things. I highly recommend adding the Matahari Youthful Oil to your rotation if you want your skin to glow to the gods this winter!

You may remember early iterations of this brand that saw it deliver highly functional (albeit less than ~aesthetic~) winter boots geared toward Canada’s infamous winters. In recent years, however, it’s married its technical know-how with a serious style revamp, offering heeled styles that pair as well with a chic skirt as they do with slush and snow. Almost every pair is waterproof and extra-warm, so your tootsies won’t freeze off at the first sign of winter weather.

At Mifa & Co., 100% natural body care is the name of the game. You can expect richly scented body washes, eucalyptus mood mists that’ll transport you to a luxe spa, and hydrating skin dews that’ll leave your bod (you guessed it!) dewy as hell. The core brand principle centres on aromatherapy, which translates to the best-smelling body products I’ve probably ever tried (my husband and I fight over the body wash every morning). The brand also offers body tools, like dry brushes and gua sha, to complete your self-care ritual.

What started as an attempt to slow down the fast fashion cycle while offering cute (but comfy!) style options has exploded beyond the OG — and viral — romper. Now, the brand offers everything from chic metallic shirts to cozy cardis and has done collabs with high-profile personalities like The Birds Papaya and Jillian Harris.

On the hunt for new luggage and and travel accessories? This French Canadian brand has plenty to tickle your sartorial tastebuds. I’m talking almost comically oversized cotton totes that’ll hold up to everyday wear and tear, sleek leather shoppers for your daily commute, and swanky caviar leather laptop bags. It’s now expanded into more lifestyle goods via its website, with Byredo perfumes and Grown Alchemist body care on offer.

Jewellery takes on a sculptural tone with JB’s pieces — also a celeb fave (Selena Gomez is a fan!). Sleek, glossy, and statement-making, every piece looks like art and instantly elevates any outfit. The brand’s also famous for innovative approaches to its bling, offering convertible earring sets and multi-purpose chains you can wear however you like. It’s since applied that approach to things like sunglasses, hair clips, and makeup pouches!

I’m fully guilty of sleeping on this Canadian department store up until a few years ago, but I’m ready to accept my mistake and take full advantage of its fab offerings, like its wide-ranging clothing options and a full roster of Canadian-made beauty and wellness goodies. If you’re in the market for some new home decor in 2024, I highly recommend checking out what it’s got — you’ll find great deals on bedding, dinnerware, and even furniture.

Comfort is king for this brand that makes some of the most wearable bras and underwear around. Instead of forcing its customers to choose between looking and feeling good, Knix offers gorgeous wireless bras, buttery-soft lacy undies, and leakproof swimwear you can wear on your period. The brand is also famous for its use of real bodies in its campaigns, showing not only its inclusive size range but also championing body positivity in the process.

Pairing a strong affinity for eco-friendly and sustainable beauty with her Indigenous heritage, Cheekbone offers products that are heavily influenced by founder Jenn Harper’s Anishinaabe roots, from their names to the recyclable packaging. You can find refillable lipsticks, talc-free mattifying powders in petite tins, and vibrant eyeshadow pencils that are truly a breeze to apply.

If you’re after haircare that’s fun but also incredibly effective at delivering what it promises, then this Montreal-based brand might be up your alley. Their hero products include a volumizing hair dust that, in all honesty, works better than any mousse or hairspray I’ve ever tried (and it’s scent-free, which is kind of a bonus, TBH), and a hydrating hair serum that’ll smooth down your mane in a snap — my husband even uses it to tame his beard!