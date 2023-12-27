Here's a guide to winter skincare if you're tired of your skin freaking out during the colder months

Ah, winter. The season that’s beautiful for two seconds, and then blesses us with harsh indoor heating, wet ‘n’ wild weather, and darkness at 4 pm. MAGICAL! And while we can’t solve all of these problems, we can help you keep your skin from turning into a desiccated husk. Read on for our recommendations for the best winter skincare to keep things looking (and feeling) soft and hydrated ’til spring.

Solid stick formulas are nothing new, but what we love about this iteration is the cooling factor — it’s right in the name, after all. Stored in the fridge or not, a swipe of this stick serum feels instantly refreshing on the skin and, thanks to a hefty infusion of caffeine and seawater, actually works to de-puff and energize, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38.

Colloidal oatmeal is the hero ingredient in this rich cream that’s somehow, magically, still gentle enough for the most sensitive skin. You can use it from top to bottom, so dryness, itchiness, and irritation won’t have anywhere to hide. Personally, I love that it manages to do all that without ever feeling greasy or causing breakouts (my nemesis).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $24.50+. Available in three sizes.

Because they’re much thinner than other styles, these patches are perfect for slapping on under your winter layers (you won’t accidentally peel it off wrapping and re-wrapping your scarf a bazillion times). In the meantime, they’ll work hard to suck all the gunk out of your zits, leaving the entire area less swollen and red so you can go ahead and snap another holiday selfie. This set comes with two sizes of patches.

Get a pack of 96 patches from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

According to reviewers, their skin feels *instantly* soothed and hydrated after applying this cream. It’s unscented, which makes it perfect for skin that’s sensitive and eczema-prone, while being absolutely stuffed with oatmeal and shea butter to keep your dermis from turning into a flake monster when the mercury dips below freezing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.97.

We are talking serious moisturizing powers here — a layer before bedtime will give your hands an overhaul while you’re snoozing, so you can wake up hydrated and happy. If you have persistently cracked hands (please make sure you’re wearing gloves and mittens out there), you’ll be glad to know you’re the target for this product. The formula is free of irritants like essential oils, so you can slather on layer after layer without risking irritation.

Get it from Paume for $46.

You may be familiar with this K-Beauty’s famous snail mucin-infused skincare, but this essence is not to be slept on. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly light and absorbs quickly but makes a humongous difference in their skin’s hydration levels. It’ll never pill under your other products but delivers major moisture that won’t make you break out in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.58.

Suffering from chapped, irritated skin? Slap on one of these aloe-infused sheet masks and let it work its soothing magic. Reviewers say it leaves them looking *glowing* and love that each sheet is absolutely saturated with serum, so it won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to reap its moisturizing rewards. Though they’re fab for use in the winter, they’re also amazing at soothing sunburnt skin in the summer, too.

Get a pack of five from Amazon Canada for $23.99 (originally $26.64). Available in seven other formulas.

It moisturizes instantly, but reviewers really love that it gives lasting hydration, too, which means your skin won’t feel tight and dry by the end of the day. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores if you layer it on during those extra frosty winter eves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.47 (originally $22.97).

Perfect for when your peepers feel parched, these jelly patches will smooth out your under eyes and tackle dryness like a pro. They’re phenom for reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, too, which is the kind of multi-talented skincare we can get behind. Oh, and their unique apostrophe-like shape means you can wear them two ways, depending on what effect you’re looking to achieve.

Get a pack of 60 patches from Sephora Canada for $75.

There’s a reason this mask appears on just about every “best of” list — it’s just that good. Slather it on before bedtime to wake up to a softer, flake-free pout, or pop on a light layer before you head out into the elements to keep your smoocher protected from wind and harsh indoor heating.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.30+. Available in six scents.

This is a great option if you’re looking for something less glossy. It still has all the uber-hydrating ingredients you’ll want (like hyaluronic acid, Manuka honey, and chamomile butter), but won’t feel waxy or drying like traditional stick balms. It doesn’t hurt that you won’t need to use your fingers or a spatula to apply it, making it perfect for travel or on-the-go use.

Get it from Simons for $15.

What’s buttery, thick, and delivers mega moisture? This body cream smells like a luxe vacation. Thanks to a trio of hydrators (squalane, capuaçu butter, and coconut oil), dry skin won’t stand a chance — and it leaves behind a gorgeous glow, too. Reviewers with sensitive skin say it doesn’t cause any irritation, either.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $51.50.

We *love* a multi-use beauty product (can you say “money-saving”?) and this one’s meant to be used wherever you’re feeling a bit parched — face, bod, and hair included. Because it’s a dry oil, it won’t feel greasy, sticky, or goopy. And its spray bottle design means you can spritz it on right where you need it and save yourself the trouble of dribbling it all over your hands. Reviewers say it absorbs in a flash and that it works so well, that they’ve gifted it to all their friends (and they’re obsessed now, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.85 (originally $37.05). Also available in neroli and original scents.

This single-ingredient face mist is all about two things: reducing redness and moisturizing skin. Perfect for spritzing on when your regular cream just isn’t doing the trick or you need a hit of hydration when you’re out and about, it’s uber gentle and completely vegan. Reviewers report using it as a toner or makeup setting spray, so its applications are virtually endless.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $14+. Available in two sizes.

Who doesn’t love a toasty bath on a cold night? These Epsom salts will not only ease sore muscles (like after shovelling the driveway) but will also nourish your skin while you’re soaking, leaving it soft and hydrated.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $7.99.

Just because the sun’s in hiding doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear SPF!!! Keep your face protected with this gentle sunscreen that’s actually chock-full of skincare ingredients (like niacinamide and aloe). You’ll be treated to a fresh glow while it works hard to reduce dark spots, soothe irritation, and boost radiance. Reviewers say it’s completely non-irritating, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $47.50.

Unlike other cleansers that can leave your face feeling dry and tight, this one keeps things soft and mega-moisturized. Reviewers love that it’s gently exfoliating (meaning you can skip potentially irritating scrubs) and say it cleared up their breakouts and eczema in a snap, without drying out their skin in the process. Plus, you only need a teensy bit to clean your whole face, so you won’t have to splurge on a new tube every five seconds.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $52 or from Sephora Canada for $54.

Reviewers say a lil scoop is enough to melt off the most waterproof and long-wearing makeup, which is just fantastic if you ask us. Plus, it’s infused with plenty of moisturizing ingredients, so your clean face will feel soft and plump (instead of parched).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.99.

If you’re looking for a product that moisturizes, smooths, de-puffs, and illuminates, look no further — the cooling ceramic tip is *fab* for spreading around the goods, while the formula has a pearlescent finish that’ll brighten up dark circles. Because it’s relatively lightweight, it won’t pill or crease under your concealer, but it keeps flakes and dryness at bay.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $62.

If nothing else seems to be doing the trick, consider giving your face a good steam — it’ll help hydrate your skin while encouraging your skincare products to absorb better (reviewers swear it helps with dry eyes, too). It comes with several extraction tools for breakouts and can also function as a great humidifier for your living space if you’re in a pinch, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.95 (originally $59.95).

No list of moisturizing skincare is complete without this mask. I’m convinced it’s the holy grail of hydration, not just because it’s thick and luscious but also because it soothes any skin that’s been irritated by external stressors (*cough* winter winds *cough*). Depending on your needs and preferences, you can slather on a thick layer and wear it overnight, or use it as a face cream before you head out for the day. It’s unscented, non-irritating, won’t clog pores, and lasts forever — what’s not to love?

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35+. Available in three sizes.

Chances are you’ve fallen victim to a hangnail or two in your life. If you’re looking to skip the pain and suffering (and keep your nails in tip-top shape all season), then cop a tube of cuticle oil to keep dryness at bay. Things reviewers love: you only need a drop or two per hand, it absorbs in a flash, and prevents nails from peeling, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.80.

If your skin’s feeling unsettled in, like, literally any way, a quick spray of this liquid magic will help set things right. It has tons of calming ingredients (think aloe, comfrey, and oat kernel extract), and since it’s a spray, you’ll be able to easily apply it to all those hard-to-reach spots. Reviewers say it’s fantastic for soothing rashes and burns, too.

Get it from The Detox Market for $50.