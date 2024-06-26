Daily Hive's parent company acquires tech website MobileSyrup

Mobile SyrupDaily Hive’s parent company, ZoomerMedia Limited., continues to make big moves in the publishing space in Canada with the acquisition of MobileSyrup.

In a release, Zoomer says it acquired MobileSyrup from Blue Ant Media — an international production studio, rights business and channel operator — for an aggregate purchase price of $950,000 in cash.

MobileSyrup is referred to as “Canada’s News Source for all things Tech” and publishes tech news and reviews, the latest on streaming, gaming, and AI, plus consumer guides and deals.

ZoomerMedia, which was founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008, has been bolstering its reach over the last few years with several acquisitions, including blogTO, Daily Hive, The Peak, and Curiocity.

Omri Tintpulver, ZoomerMedia’s COO, says, “MobileSyrup complements our business-focused digital publication called The Peak, and its newly launched Peak Tech newsletter. Together, they’ll amplify our technology content and create new opportunities for like-minded companies to reach new audiences, particularly those in the telecommunications, computing, gaming, and AI industries.”

MobileSyrup marks ZoomerMedia’s eighth acquisition in two years.

Jamie Schouela, president of global channels and media at Blue Ant Media, says this acquisition signals big things ahead for MobileSyrup as, “ZoomerMedia is a proven leader in Canadian digital publishing and we know that, as part of their portfolio, MobileSyrup is well positioned to grow to new heights.”