If you’re passionate about tech and working with like-minded people, a job at Best Buy Canada might just be perfect for you.

The company is ranked as one of Canada’s top employers, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only does Best Buy boast a fun work environment, but there are also multiple options for growing your career and skillset.

With the busy holiday season on the way, Best Buy Canada is set to hire for 3,000 positions across the country. National Hiring Week takes place from September 25 to October 4, and the company will be devoting extra time to interviewing so candidates can have a speedy turnaround.

With this in mind, here are some of the perks of working at Best Buy Canada.

A supportive work culture

Best Buy Canada values a supportive and fun team culture very highly. In fact, one of its core values is “having fun, while being the best.”

It’s the kind of workplace where your voice is heard, where you’re teamed with like-minded individuals who are as passionate as you, and where you’re surrounded by incredible tech.

The company also fosters friendships and relationships amongst staff.

Skill development

No matter what your desired career path is, there is an opportunity to grow with Best Buy Canada.

You can expect to learn every day and get great experiences while taking on new challenges. Rest assured, you’ll always have access to the space, tools, and leadership you need to grow.

The chance to make a difference

Best Buy Canada encourages employees to make a difference both within and outside the workplace and provides staff with opportunities to do so.

Through programs like Blue Gives Back and Geek Squad Academy, staff members can support projects that matter to them and make a lasting impact on local communities.

There is also the option to participate in “Inspire Talks” or “Continue the Conversations” — platforms where employees from all walks of life speak about important topics like race, gender, mental health, discrimination, and more.

Diversity and inclusion

Best Buy Canada is committed to inclusive hiring and developing opportunities for all employees. It also provides a safe work environment that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and respect.

Team members always have access to a wide array of resources such as mental health support, and other life-solution services.

Staff discounts

Last but not least, who doesn’t love a great discount? As part of the Best Buy Canada team, employees are treated with access to something special — amazing staff discounts on nearly everything they sell.

In addition, employees can enjoy special promotional pricing on everything from top-of-the-line TVs and major appliances, to luggage and furniture.

For more information, or to apply for a position at during Best Buy Canada’s Hiring Week now, click here. Good luck, we’re rooting for you!