Mother’s Day is on the horizon, and while spoiling Mom sounds like a great idea, in theory, it can be quite expensive. But fret not because we’ve found a bunch of budget-friendly options at different price points! So if you’re feeling up to it, take a peek at the best Mother’s Day gifts under $100 we think are sure to thrill any mama.

You can text her “ILY” all you want, but this cute heart charm bracelet will remind her just how much every time she looks at it. Reviewers love that, unlike traditional charm bracelets, this one doesn’t have too many dangly bits, making it perfect for everyday wear (it doesn’t hurt that it’s plated in a thick layer of 18K gold, so your mom can keep it on while she showers, gardens, or goes to the gym. Oh, and it has an adjustable length, which means you won’t have to stress about nailing the sizing.

Get it from Mejuri for $98

It’s called the “effortless” set for a reason — she won’t need to trim, measure, or fiddle with her lashes, and she’ll also get a helpful applicator to make things even easier. The lashes themselves are light as air for comfy wear (no matter how long she’s got them on), while the glue is non-irritating so things won’t end in tears if she messes up on the first try. The lashes can be used over 25 times, too!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38

After a long day of running around taking care of everyone, Mom will probably love slipping her sore feet into a pair of these pillowy slides. Dual-density foam means the top feels perfectly cushy, while the inner layer offers plenty of support where she needs it most. Add to that an adjustable (and cushioned) top strap, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a perfect gift.

Get it from lululemon for $68

Getting her a whole new bag might not be in the budget, but you *can* give her these wipes that’ll help her get her old faves back into tip-top condition. Bonus points if you offer to do the cleaning yourself! They’re all-natural, come individually wrapped (so! convenient!), and work on all kinds of leather — even suede. She’ll get a pack of 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.99

Sure, a full-on Dutch oven would make more of a statement, but reviewers say this petite cocotte is actually way more functional thanks to its diminutive size. Your mom can use it to roast garlic, store butter, serve snacks, or heat up frozen soup portions (or, truthfully, anything else she can dream up). And it doesn’t hurt that it’s most definitely an heirloom piece that’s built to last for years.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $57.98+

When Mom hits the road, she’ll be glad to have a safe ‘n’ cozy spot for all her fave pieces. There are plenty of slots for earrings, rings, and longer chains, while the snap closure will help ensure that everything stays where it should (rather than scattered throughout her bag) — no matter how tossed and tumbled her luggage gets at the airport.

Get it from Simons for $59

This slip-on headband will help lull her to sleep with over 100 different soundscapes, including bedtime stories, meditations, and nature sounds. The speakers inside are super thin (perfect for side sleepers) and removable, which means Mom can toss the band in the wash if it ever gets gunky. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfy to wear, too.

No matter what kind of fragrance she’s into — fresh, floral, gourmand, or spicy — you’ll find an option that suits you. Each one has an impressive burn time of about 50 hours, so she can keep the vibes going for ages, with a great scent throw that’ll fill whatever space she puts it in. Plus, whenever she lights it, she’ll think of you!

Get it from Simons for $50

These cult-fave hydrogel masks are popular for a reason: they deliver intense care to stressed-out skin while adhering to the face, so your mom can still putter around the house while she’s wearing it (though we give her full permission to just👏 sit👏 down👏 and enjoy it). This version deeply purifies and soothes skin, which is great if you wanna help Mom tackle any unexpected irritations and breakouts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.42

This travel-friendly set comes with everything she’ll need to get made up in a flash: a Hydro Grip setting spray, Lip + Cheek Cream Blush stick, Odyssey lip oil, and a Dewy Cream Highlighter stick. Every formula is packed with good-for-skin ingredients (and none of the icky stuff), and comes in recyclable packaging — great for the eco-friendly mama!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $67

She won’t need a full-on garden to enjoy fresh, homegrown herbs (and produce, if she’s so inclined). Reviewers report that it’s the perfect size for windowsills, so Mom won’t have to sacrifice precious counter space to grow her goods. Plus, if she decides to swap things around, the tray’s equipped with helpful handles to make that easier than ever.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.95+ ( $35.95 )

Tell your mom it’s time to ditch the crappy pencils and half-dry pens by gifting her this swanky set. Not only does it come with a sweet lil’ storage case, but the pen itself comes pre-loaded with an ink cartridge. Other cool features? Because it’s made of aluminum, it’s light as a feather, with a metal push button that’ll conceal the tip when she’s done using it.

Get it from Simons for $75

In case you’re like me and have trouble gauging size, 20L is *spacious*, y’all! This bad boy’s made of soft, water-repellant canvas, so Mom will be able to safely tote it from home to the grocery store to yoga to the park and everywhere else in between, with plenty of pocket space for all her daily essentials. The interior has a handy side pocket for small bits and bobs, while the outside features larger pockets she can use to stash wine bottles, flip-flops, and other daily necessities.

Get it from lululemon for $68

She won’t have to leave the house to get a coffee shop-quality bev! We love that for her. This gadget can make hot or cold foam (all-season usability, y’all!) and literally couldn’t be any easier to use — which is great if you have a mom who is less than tech-savvy. If you ask reviewers about their favourite features, they’d probably brag about how quiet and quick it is, so Mom will be able to get her caffeine fix in a snap.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.97 ( $79.99 )

Thanks to its many components (including pads for the under-eye area), your mom will be able to tackle puffiness and soreness wherever she finds it. Reviewers say it’s a dream for calming down inflammation and irritation, not to mention soothing inflamed sinuses during allergy season. She’ll get two eye gels, a full-face mask, eye mask, eye pads, and undereye gels, plus a handy storage bag. Just make sure she stores these in the fridge to reap those sweet bennies!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $29.99 )

Mom loves getting her pump on, and she deserves the swankiest accessories to do it with. These have three main components: recycled steel ends, a soft silicone grip, and etched marble ends. Reviewers say the weights are even more beautiful in person, but don’t skip on functionality — the edges are even chip-resistant! Plus, they’re designed in Canada.🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

Get it from Lifted Movement for $96+

These cult-fave mists are sure to become a mainstay in Mom’s fragrance wardrobe, and now she’ll be able to swap between them depending on her mood. She’ll get five to choose from in this set, and every formula can be worn solo or layered to create a bespoke blend. If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll even be able to convince her to share.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $54