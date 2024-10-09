Day two of Amazon Canada’s second big Prime Day sale is blessing us with more than enough discounts ‘n’ deals on all kinds of goods — but the ones we’re most excited about right now are the ones on electronics! So we scrolled through and found you a bunch of the best Prime Day tech deals for your shopping pleasure.

Despite its petite size, this speaker delivers serious sound (deep bass, no tinny-ness). Because it’s waterproof *and* comes with a tear-resistant strap, you can bring it along on all your adventures and attach it to your bike, kayak, or just about anywhere else. Reviewers really love how easy it is to set up, and the battery life makes this a must-get for anyone who doesn’t love having to juice up their tech every five minutes. Oh, and it even works as a speakerphone in case you wanna take calls on the go.

Lost your luggage? No, you didn’t, because you slipped this genius tracker into your bag, and now you can pinpoint its exact location right from your phone. Using the companion app, you can ping the Tile to locate missing items, or you can go reverse and double-press the Tile to make your phone ring when it’s lost. My favourite feature? It’ll even give you a nudge if you accidentally leave your Tile (and whatever it’s attached to) behind.

Take the guesswork out of roasting, baking, and grilling by simply popping this handy device directly into your protein. Using the companion app and dual sensors, you’ll be able to check both internal and external temperatures so your goods come out perfectly cooked every single time. Reviewers love that it can even tell you when it’s time to remove your food, too.

No matter what hair you’re dealing with, this groomer will help you tackle it. Use it wet or dry, keep it long or go down to the skin, trim in the shower — this thing does it all. It’s interchangeable shave heads are skin-safe, which means you won’t break a sweat while trimming downstairs (or other sensitive bits). Each charge lasts for up to 60 minutes, and there’s even a nifty headlight so you can see what you’re doing. You’ll also get three trimming combs, a power adapter and a cable, plus a travel pouch.

We are leaving blaring alarm clocks and instead opting to wake up to a gentle sunrise — and that’s exactly what this nightstand essential provides. It’s equipped with several sleep sound options (like white, pink, and brown noise) and is completely dimmable, so bright lights won’t keep you from dreamland.

Ditch the dozens of adapters and plugs and opt for one instead — this one. It’ll let you plug in in over 150 countries while charging up to five devices at once. Reviewers say it powers up their tech in a flash and love the handy light that lets them know it’s working.

Aches and pains? We don’t know them — especially when you nab yourself this sweet percussion gun. Reviewers love its deep, powerful vibrations that ease muscle tension on every inch of the body, while an extra-long handle gives you the option to tackle hard-to-reach spots with ease (and without having to ask your partner to do it for you). It has five modes to choose from, along with four interchangeable heads to customize the experience.

Food waste goes in, and all-natural plant fertilizer comes out! One-touch operation makes it easy to use (great if you don’t want to spend your weekend deciphering complicated instructions), while powerful carbon filters prevent unpleasant odours from permeating your living space. When it’s time to grind, you’ll be glad to know it does it quietly, and reviewers add that its small size makes it incredibly convenient for compact living spaces like condos or cottages.

This thing will stick to nearly any surface — tile, ceramic, mirrors, glass, you name it. Its 10x magnification will make tweezing errant brow hairs or doing detailed makeup work a total breeze, and that’s before we even talk about its amazing backlit function that simulates natural daylight. Reviewers especially love it as a travel accessory since it can fold up nice and small and not monopolize their suitcase.

Give your pilling sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Lightning-fast refresh rates, vivid colours, and 1ms response times give this monitor an edge over the competition. Reviewers love that it’s plug-and-play, saving them from fiddling with complex instructions (hello, more time for gaming!). It doesn’t hurt that it’s wider than a classic style, giving you a 178º field of view.

You won’t have to leave the house to get a coffee shop-quality bev! We love that for you. This gadget can make hot or cold foam (all-season usability, y’all!) and literally couldn’t be any easier to use — which is great if you’re a hair less than tech-savvy. If you ask reviewers about their favourite features, they’d probably brag about how quiet and quick it is, so you’ll be able to get your caffeine fix in a snap.

Think of this as your ideal digital notebook. You can doodle, draw, make lists, and even convert handwritten notes into digital assets so they’re easier to organize and reference when you need ’em. You can also import files and PDFs to annotate them or make quick edits, all while still being able to read your favourite novels. Reviewers say they’ve ditched their other e-readers entirely!

Equipped with over 100 lamp beads, colour temperature control, and tons (and tons) of lighting effects, you’ll be able to create some pretty cool masterpieces using just your phone — and this light, of course. Even though it’s primarily designed for content creators, reviewers have also used it to illuminate their artwork in the evenings and for product photography, saying it’s outperformed other, more expensive lighting options on the market. Your old ring light could NEVER!

We’re all about working smarter, not harder, so if you have a random mess that needs cleaning, save yourself from dragging out your whole cleaning kit and use this option instead. It weighs just over a pound, meaning you’ll be able to easily maneuver it around corners and in tight spaces. Since it’s USB-rechargeable, some reviewers even keep and charge it in their vehicles (talk about convenience).

Its small size means this puppy doesn’t need FAA or Remote ID registration, while a 3-axis gimbal gives you steady, seamless footage — even in windy conditions. It also has a ton of cool features, like visual tracking and quick-shot settings, so that you can get creative with your filming. Reviewers say it also has great signal strength, meaning things won’t drop off right when you’ve gotta get The Shot.

If you’ve ever been impressed by plumes of smoke escaping a glass cloche at a fancy resto, you’ll probably love knowing you can achieve that *exact* effect in the comfort of home. Simply fill the gun’s compartment with wood chips (you can choose your flavour) to give your food a lightly smoked flavour. Reviewers love using it on things like cheese and cocktails. In addition to the cloche, you’ll also get two wood chip samples, replacement filters, and a pack of batteries so you can get going right away.

Folded down, it’s compact and travel-friendly, but unfurl this fancy tech and you’ll have a full-sized keyboard you can pair with tablets or other devices (up to three, actually) when you’re working remotely. Because battery life is always a factor, you’ll be glad to know both the keyboard and the mouse have stand-by functions, so they’ll last up to 200 days on a single power-up. Reviewers love that they still get the “click” feeling from the keys and are especially fond of the keyboard’s pads that keep it in place when they’re tapping away.

This gadget will dole out as much food as you want, when you want, so you can sleep in, go away for the weekend, or just have some peace of mind. It has a ton of smart details, like an airtight seal around the food tank, a covered control panel so your catto can’t access the buttons, and light signals that indicate low food and potential clogs. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, reviewers say this is the best one.

Plug this gadget into your car’s lighter, and you’ll have a full-on charging station conveniently located in your ride. In addition to two ports (USB and USB-C), you’ll also have two retractable charging cables, meaning you won’t need to keep a stash of cords hidden in your glove compartment. The cables are pretty dang long, too, so passengers in your backseat will be able to juice up, too.

With serious bass, a waterproof and dust-proof casing, and 12 hours of playtime, this is the portable party speaker of your dreams. You can even pair a couple together to create a total soundscape or DIY some surround sound during your next movie night. Reviewers love it so much, they’re calling it one of their best Amazon purchases to date!

