It’s Day 2 of Amazon Canada’s second big Prime Day, and we’re back with the best Prime Day deals under $100. That means you won’t need to fork over big cash to get yourself some big treats, like beard trimmers, fancy-schmancy skincare, kitchen gizmos, and everything else you could imagine.

These sweet discounts are here for a good time, not a long time, so snap ’em up while the going’s good!

We can’t say for certain, but we’re pretty sure this is the cutest oil diffuser on the market. It’ll scent up to 300 square feet and is equipped with two timers so you can set it and forget it. You can even use it as ambient lighting (or a nightlight), but it’s easy to switch off that option if it’s not your vibe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.60 ( $68 )

Adding this to my nighttime routine has been an actual game-changer (and I was skeptical). It feels ah-mazing on the skin: rich and creamy while absorbing in seconds, so I don’t have to stress about leaving a greasy smear on my bedsheets. But it’s the smell that really got me. It’s scented with lavender and a touch of vanilla, which is normally not my vibe at all but it somehow works here?! The fact that it basically eliminates dry skin overnight is really just a bonus at this point.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.99 ( $13.99 )

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $63.99 ( $99.99 )

First-time air fryer users love that this option is easy to use, with all the options they could ever need to cook everything from sweet potato fries to rotisserie chicken. Thanks to its extra-large 10L capacity, you can cook a meal for your entire family, while the large display window will let you monitor your dishes during the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $191.58 )

Dark spots? We don’t know her — especially after using this radiance-boosting serum. It’s oil-free, which means you won’t risk clogging your precious pores whenever you slather it on. Reviewers love that it absorbs in a flash and say it works so well, it’s convinced them to ditch their much-loved vitamin C formulas entirely.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $88 ( $110 )

Maintaining your facial hair can feel like a chore, but I promise it’ll be a heckuva lot easier once you snag yourself this genius trimmer. It’s sharp enough to cut through the thickest hairs, with 20 different blade lengths so you can customize your beard sitch with just the twist of its adjustment wheel. Reviewers say it gives them a neat, even trim and doesn’t require them to pore over instructions before getting started. You’ll get the trimmer, AC adapter, USB-C cable, comb attachment, and a hardshell carrying case.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $90.99 ( $129.99 )

With Y2K fashion making a comeback, it’s only a matter of time before we start putting fondue at the forefront of every dinner party. Because it’s electric, you won’t need to fiddle with any flames during the setup or stress about running out of fuel mid-dip. You’ll also get eight colour-coded fondue forks. The only question left to ponder is: cheese or chocolate?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $119.99 )

This hair treatment is just the ticket for combating dry, parched strands. Instead of weighing things down, it melts right into hair, leaving it *so* much softer than before. Best of all, it works while you sleep to tame frizz, hydrate, and smooth, so you can wake up to better (and more manageable) hair. It also protects from pillow friction, which is great if your mane is prone to breakage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $71.40 ( $84 )

Sure, they’re aesthetic as heck, but the star feature here is the silicone-rimmed lids. They’ll help keep your goods fresher for longer, and the transparent glass will save you the guesswork of trying to figure out how much stuff is still inside (is it time for a restock?). Reviewers say they’re just the ticket for keeping pests out of your pantry! You’ll get a set of six.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 ( $69.99 )

Reviewers are obsessed with this mouse. They say it’s not only perfectly shaped to prevent hand and wrist pain during long work days, but it also has an impressive battery life (up to 70 days on one charge). In terms of tech specs, you can use it on all kinds of surfaces — including glass! — while the speed-adaptive scroll wheel will help you fly through long documents in a snap.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 ( $99.99 )

Irritated, inflamed, and sensitive skin will *love* this calming cream. It’s super rich, which translates to plenty of hydration, and you can even use it as a targeted treatment for your body, too. Reviewers say it visibly calms down redness, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $86.80 ( $124 )

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but it only makes sense to work smarter, not harder — at least when it comes to juicing up your tech. If plug space is at a premium in your space, you’ll be glad to know you can power up to three devices in one place (iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch), with the MagSafe phone charger doubling as a stand so you can still watch videos, FaceTime your friends, or just scroll the web hands-free. Reviewers love that it folds up nice ‘n’ small for travel, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $89.99 ( $149.99 )

This lil’ hub will let you control your smart devices (like speakers, thermostats, and lights) while giving you a spot to stream your fave TV shows. If you’re not exactly tech-savvy, you’ll be glad to hear reviewers say it’s easy to set up. You can also ask it to do all the usual Alexa things, like checking the weather, setting a reminder, or checking your calendar.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $119.99 )

In case you’re unfamiliar, this stool will prop up your bod while you’re doing your business, helping you make some ~smooth moves~ while you’re in there. Though there are lots of similar styles on the market, reviewers say this is the best one they’ve tried, thanks in large part to its ergonomic shape, aesthetic design, and functionality (it tucks right under your toilet when you’re finished).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $67.95 ( $79.95 )

TikTok was onto something with this one! This upgraded style is equipped with a kneading function that’ll massage not only around your orbital bone but also around your tired peepers. You can also set it to heat up or play some music if you’re in the mood for a full-on trip to relaxation station.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $89.99 )

Why buy an overpriced plastic clamshell of basil that’s just gonna wilt in your fridge when you can grow your own herbs and snip the fresh stuff whenever you want? This starter kit comes with everything you’ll need to make that happen, including herb pods and a grow light that’ll ensure your wee little babes get the TLC they require to grow up big and tasty. The whole kit ‘n’ caboodle is small enough for even the tiniest spaces and is even self-watering, so you won’t have to spend all your free time tending to your garden.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $68.22 ( $129.95 )

Fellow greasy-haired peeps will wanna add this to their repertoire ASAP — take it from someone who uses dry shampoo almost daily (SUE ME, OKAY). The nifty nozzle will make it easy to apply the gently exfoliating formula right at the root so you can lift away buildup, oil, and anything else hiding on your scalp.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30 ( $40 )

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has a one-touch operation, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.98 ( $39.99 )

It’s the upgrade your basic foam roller desperately needs. You can choose from a trio of vibration settings to target all your sore spots, or you can use the companion app to figure out which technique will help the most. A grooved, non-slip coating will keep you from sliding around while you’re rolling (while doubling as sound insulation). Reviewers were surprised how quickly it eased their aches and pains!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $78.99 ( $99 )

Slipping this over your existing mattress will transform it into a cloud of comfort. Thanks to deep pockets, it’ll fit over just about any mattress while also protecting it from spills and other messes. It’s moisture-wicking and cooling to boot (hot sleepers rejoice!), but if it ever gets gunky, you can toss this bad boy right in the washing machine. Reviewers say they were surprised by how much it improved their sleep quality, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.24 ( $62.99 )