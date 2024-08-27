Beckham family spotted enjoying Canadian cottage country

If you’re on a cottage trip in Muskoka, Ontario, you could run into the Beckham family.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared several photos on Instagram of her and her family enjoying the Canadian vacation destination.

“Special family moments in Muskoka 🇨🇦” reads the caption.

The post shows shots of the fashion designer and husband David with their children Romeo, Harper, and Cruz chilling on a Muskoka dock.

Canadians were filled with pride that the UK style icon chose Ontario for a summer getaway.

“Love that you spend time in our beautiful province,” reads one comment.

“I was just there visiting family, I grew up there. Cottaging is a tradition in the area, excellent choice for a family retreat,” added another.

Another fellow Brit who loves Canada chimed in.

“Muskoka is gorgeous. We just spent a long weekend there on lake rosseau,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time the family has been spotted in Ontario cottage country.

David might be one of the world’s most famous former athletes, but he isn’t immune to the realities of Mother Nature.

Last year, the former England national team star and current president and co-owner of the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami was vacationing in Muskoka when he was faced with a challenge of a literal roadblock.

David appeared to be hanging out with Elvis lead Austin Butler when the pair of celebrities were confronted with the unfortunate problem of a large tree branch blocking off what looked like a dirt road or driveway.

While the group could have surely hired a local arborist to do the work for them, they seemed to opt for the “we’ll do it ourselves” method.

In a video posted by Victoria, David, Cruz, and Butler lifted the tree branch to clear the road.

“Did u ever think u would see Elvis and David Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka,” Victoria’s post on TikTok read.

With files from Adam Laskaris