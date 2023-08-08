David Beckham, "Elvis" star Austin Butler spotted clearing fallen tree in Muskoka

David Beckham might be one of the world’s most famous former athletes, but he isn’t immune to the realities of mother nature.

The former England national team star and current president and co-owner of the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami was vacationing this past weekend in the Ontario cottage country region of Muskoka when he was faced with a challenge of a literal roadblock.

Beckham appeared to be hanging out with Elvis lead Austin Butler when the pair of celebrities were dealt the unfortunate problem of a large tree branch blocking off what looked like a dirt road or driveway.

While the group could’ve surely hired a local arborist to do the work for them, it seemed like they opted for the “we’ll do it ourselves” method.

In a video posted by Spice Girls royalty and Beckham’s wife Victoria, David, his son Cruz, and Butler lifted the tree branch to clear the road.

“Did u ever think u would see Elvis and David Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka,” Victoria’s post on TikTok read.

This isn’t the first time the soccer star has been spotted in Muskoka recently, as he held a party attended by Mark Wahlberg and former Leafs enforcer Tie Domi in 2022.