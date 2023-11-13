A week at Sun Peaks: How to have an unforgettable winter getaway

The snowy season is fast approaching. This year, why not escape to one of BC’s most beautiful winter wonderlands?

Just 45 minutes north of Kamloops, Sun Peaks is Canada’s second-largest ski area and it’s got an abundance of winter activities — both on and off the slopes.

Each day, you can pick a new adventure to try, a different mountain to ski, a favourite chairlift to ride, a unique winter activity, or a tasty culinary experience. With so many possibilities, it’s hard to know where to start!

With this in mind, we’ve put together a guide on how to get the most out of a week-long winter trip to Sun Peaks.

Day 01

Get to know Sun Peaks

There’s no better way to kick off your trip than by exploring your Sun Peaks home base. Luckily, there are a few exciting ways to do so.

Hop on a horse-drawn sleigh tour with Sun Peaks Stables for a leisurely ride through the village and surrounding area as you listen to the clatter of hooves and the ringing of sleigh bells. You can opt for a daylight, sunset, or evening tour.

Or, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, rent a pair of snowshoes and explore the extensive snowshoe trail system. There are several snowshoe tours to take part in, or you can venture out on your own.

Check out the gorgeous mountains and trails

You’re undoubtedly going to be spending a lot of time on Sun Peaks’ three mountains, so head on up and check them out.

As Canada’s second-largest ski area, Sun Peaks has the perfect conditions for dry snow and consistent temperatures, making it a favourite skiing destination. It’s also a member of Ikon and Mountain Collective Pass.

There are 4,270 acres of skiable terrain spread across the three peaks, and each mountain is easily accessible from the central village. Ride all three on the same day or stick to the area that you love most — the choice is all yours!

With 139 trails and 19 gladed areas, you can mix up your adventure with deep steeps, powder-choked glades, and long cruising groomers. Experienced Nordic skiers can also hop aboard the Morrisey Express chairlift for access to impeccably groomed trails with scenic mountain views.

Day 02

Ski with Olympic champ Nancy Greene

Legendary Olympic champion and Sun Peaks ambassador Nancy Greene Raine calls Sun Peaks her home — and she loves sharing the slopes with guests.

You’ll have the incredible opportunity to ski with Greene most Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays starting January 1st, plus some additional holiday days in December (you can always check the schedule just to be sure).

Alpine Fondue and Starlight Descent

After dark, take the Sunburst Express chairlift to the Sunburst Bar and Eatery for Alpine Fondue — a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience. Design your own customized plate by choosing from a display of gourmet specialties, indulge in the different pots of fondue, and try some of the hand-selected wines and beverages from the local area.

But the best part happens after dinner. As you step out into the crisp evening, you’ll be greeted by the breathtaking beauty of the freshly groomed 5-mile run and given a headlamp. An expert will then guide you and your group on a stunning descent down the mountain towards the inviting glow of the village lights.

Day 03

Go dog sledding

It doesn’t get much better than enjoying the beauty of the great outdoors and breathing in the crisp winter air alongside a team of friendly, energetic dogs.

Dog sledding is a truly exhilarating experience, and it’s fun for the whole family. Mountain Man Dog Sled Adventures offers guided tours through the Sun Peaks backcountry on private trails. You’ll get to enjoy beautiful scenery and maybe even spot some wildlife as the dogs pull your sled through the snow.

Indulge in a spa treatment

Whether you’re looking to relax between ski sessions or just feel like treating yourself to a pampering session, check out Sun Peaks Massage and Spa. With an abundance of treatments available, from deep tissue massages to soothing facials, you’ll feel brand new and ready for another day of adventure.

You can also opt for a massage in the comfort of your own Sun Peaks accommodation with Hands on the Move, a team that’ll come right to you and can create a customized massage for your specific needs.

Day 04

Try a unique activity

You’ll undoubtedly be spending a bunch of time on the mountains, but Sun Peaks offers a whole host of fun activities that you might not expect at a ski resort.

Need a little break from winter sports? Try your hand at axe throwing with Cleavage Axe Co. Skilled coaches will teach you the basics in less than 10 minutes. Then, you aim for the bullseye and get competitive with your friends and family.

If you’re a true crime fan, you can play an interactive murder mystery game with Blue Chest Games. This company offers a mobile service that brings the mystery to you! All you need to do is provide your location, and they’ll bring everything you need for a night full of mysterious fun.

Eat at Mountain High Pizza

After a day of activities, you’re sure to have worked up an appetite. Head down to Mountain High at Hearthstone Lodge, located near the base of the slopes, for the best pizza in Sun Peaks.

Mountain High is a small restaurant that serves up pizza by the slice or as a scrumptious pie — all made using the freshest ingredients. Their unique pizzas are named after mountain runs, adding an extra touch of fun to your ordering experience. They also provide takeout and delivery services.

Day 05

Try ice fishing

For a uniquely Canadian experience, embark on a guided ice-fishing adventure on the nearby Heffley Lake. Try your hand at catching a few wild rainbow trout with Elevated Fishing Adventures and enjoy your catch for dinner.

No experience is required — in fact, your guide will teach you everything you need to know. You’ll also be provided with door-to-door transportation to and from the lake, a heated ice fishing tent, a hot beverage, and fishing gear.​

Book a photoshoot for lasting memories

Make sure you have something to remember your incredible trip by with a professional photoshoot on the mountain!

Whether you’re looking for an action shot of you on the slopes or the perfect family photograph, one of Alpine Images’ professional photographers can deliver what you desire.

Make sure you have something to remember your incredible trip by with a professional photoshoot on the mountain!

Whether you're looking for an action shot of you on the slopes or the perfect family photograph, one of Alpine Images' professional photographers can deliver what you desire.