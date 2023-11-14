72 hours in Paris: Where to eat and drink in the City of Lights and beyond

For someone heading to France for the first time, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport solo can be a lot.

The international airport is sprawling and a bit confusing for someone who has a hard enough time finding their seat on a plane, let alone the correct airport transfer.

But let me tell you, once I got my head on straight, situated myself in the passenger’s seat of a taxi van, and inched towards the centre of Paris in stop-and-go traffic for a while, the excitement was beginning to feel real.

You don’t need to study a travel guide to know that this city has so much in store for visitors: history, fashion, music, and culture; but for me, the name of the game for this quick trip was food and drink.

Naturally, I was excited to dive into the world of croissants and pastries, but I had also heard of the exceptional cocktail culture.

It also happened to be happy hour around the time I was ready to hit the town, fancy that.

Day One: Sip your way through jet lag

Paris surely lived up to its reputation for having amazing sips. Any travel woes I had quickly vanished upon sitting down at our first destination, the acclaimed Little Red Door.

Landing at number six on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, this concept was an exceptional place to start our three-day food and beverage crawl.

From there, we popped to L’Annexe in Montmartre and enjoyed some classic French bistro eats. The menu here features a curated selection of classic bites that rotate based on the seasons.

A nightcap can mean different things to different people, for me on my first night in Paris, it meant going wherever the wind (and the killer cocktails) took me.

The next stop, Candelaria, was probably my favourite of the entire trip when it came to drinks and atmosphere.

What appears to be a run-of-the-mill taco spot from the street, is the entrance to a sexy, dark cavernous cocktail bar that’s packed to the brim with thirsty patrons.

Day Two: Day trip to Champagne

If you’re keen to explore what’s outside of Paris, namely, the historical province of Champagne, this part’s for you.

Located in the northeast of France, this area known for the production of champagne is just under two hours away from Paris. We took the train.

We came to Champagne with one destination in mind: Telmont.

Telmont’s vineyard spans over 20 hectares and includes the three main varieties of Champagne (Pinot Noir, Meunier, Chardonnay) and eight crus, aka vineyards.

The house also sources grapes from over 30 other crus.

This name might ring a bell as the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor, which makes sense as Telmont’s goal is to create 100% organic champagne using electricity from renewable sources.

But the brand does more than that to ensure it’s sustainable.

Telmont has a signature policy, one that’s a first in Champagne: to minimize its carbon footprint, the brand will not produce or use gift boxes. Just the good stuff, no wasteful boxes necessary.

While it’s rooted in history, (did we mention the Maison Telmont was created in 1912?) the house’s goal to convert its cultivated area to 100% organic agriculture by 2023, is very much future-thinking.

Currently, 49% of Telmont’s agriculture is organic certified. So again, a hefty goal.

If you find yourself in Champagne, we recommend visiting Telmont to learn more.

Telmont Champagne is available in limited quantities at select partner locations worldwide, and it will be on some shelves in Canada soon.

While we found ourselves engrossed at this one specific spot during our quick day trip to Champagne, there are plenty of destinations to explore in the area and there are even special tourist trails you can check out.

Day Three: Pastry tour and beyond

The final day means big eating energy, people. This was a must as I had a lot to cover.

Starting the day with a pastry tour was nothing short of incredible. We had a knowledgeable guide leading the way, but this trail of treats could easily be embarked upon in a self-led adventure after a bit of coordination.

The stops included Fou de Pâtisserie, Odette Paris, Stohrer, BO&MIE, and PLAQ Chocolat.

For all the history buffs, pack your patience for Stohrer. This spot had a lengthy line but what else would you expect from the oldest pastry shop in Paris? It was founded back in 1730.

Other Paris highlights we couldn’t go without mentioning include the elevated French brasserie Terminus Nord, and modern innovative tapas restaurant ChoCho, which happens to be a part of the Michelin Guide.

Unsurprisingly, our trip to Paris was outrageously delicious. I found myself planning my next visit before I even left.

These 72 hours just scratched the surface of an expansive and diverse culinary and drink scene in Paris and beyond.

Let’s just say the next time I land at Charles de Gaulle, I’ll land a bit less intimidated and a bit more hungry in preparation for my gastronomic adventures.