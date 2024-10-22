If you’re looking for a job that offers meaningful work, career growth opportunities, and industry-leading benefits, the best option might just be hiding in plain sight.

As a top employer, Starbucks is committed to providing jobs where you can thrive and grow, whether you’re transitioning from a summer internship, seeking part-time work to balance alongside your studies, or thinking beyond a typical desk job.

Cassie is one of the many Starbucks partners (employees) who found their calling in unexpected places. She shares her story as an example of how pursuing non-traditional career paths in retail can lead to fulfilling, longer-term opportunities.

And of course, these five perks of the job certainly help sweeten the deal.

Financial perks, beyond wages

Working a part-time job is a reality for many university students, and Starbucks aims to make the load easier to carry with monetary benefits that go beyond hourly wage (which is increased annually, by the way).

This includes the fact that Bean Stock (shares of Starbucks stock) is awarded annually — and it’s the reason baristas are called partners. All employees also get a Future Savings Plan (RRSP/DPSP) with up to a 5% company match and a $1,000 tuition reimbursement for qualifying partners.

This was a huge help for Cassie, who was pursuing an undergraduate degree when she began working part-time at Starbucks in 2018.

“I thought it would be a short-term, part-time job to earn some extra money for school,” she explains. “I stayed for the benefits, flexibility, and support in balancing work and education.”

Community connection

Although her original plan was to pursue a master’s degree, Cassie found herself missing the hustle and bustle of the café and chose to instead continue her career journey at Starbucks, where she is now a full-time store manager in Edmonton.

“During my internships, I quickly realized that sitting at a desk all day wasn’t for me — I missed the atmosphere of the store, the movement, and the broader sense of community,” says Cassie. “Starbucks offers great opportunities to connect with local organizations and help give back to our community through volunteer initiatives year-round.”

Passion for sustainability

A contributing factor to Cassie’s decision to stay was Starbucks’s commitment to one of her core values — sustainability. This provided her with an opportunity to make a difference.

Starbucks has set a multi-decade goal to reduce carbon, water, and waste footprints by half by 2030. Part of this is a commitment to rescue 100% of available food from Canadian stores through FoodShare, a national food donation program in partnership with Second Harvest.

All Starbucks Canada partners also receive their own personal cup so that when they grab their free on-shift beverage, they can do so sustainably! Customers are encouraged to bring any clean personal cup and receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage, available through drive-thru, the Starbucks app, and in café.

Learning opportunities

As a proud partner for sustainability in her area, Cassie trained to become a Coffee Master, and was given the opportunity to visit the Hacienda Alsacia Starbucks coffee farm in Costa Rica to receive training around sustainability and ethical sourcing.

“Being able to pursue my passion for sustainability, continue my education and further my development are all things I would’ve never thought of as a possibility when I started,” says Cassie. “It’s not just about making coffee. Starbucks invests in us, and that’s why working here will always be my dream job.”

Health coverage

A dream job isn’t complete without health benefits. Starbucks offers full-time benefits for eligible part-time workers, including extended medical and dental plans, up to $5,000 toward mental health care, and a Partner Choice program that gives employees additional funds annually toward things like gym memberships, fitness equipment or even groceries.

Their Employee Assistance Program also offers 24-hour access to counselling for employees and their family members from day one.

And of course, life happens, which is why vacation, sick time, and bereavement are available.

Bonus: Free coffee

Oh, and did we mention that along with discounts at local and national retailers, partners can get a free one-pound bag of Starbucks coffee or box of tea every week? Score!

What’ll your story be? Learn more about Starbucks’s industry-leading benefits and apply online today.