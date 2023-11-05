A Canada-wide search warrant has been issued for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house, according to Vancouver Police.

“Randall Hopley, 58, was last seen [Saturday] at 3 pm, and VPD has released his picture with hopes that someone will recognize him and call 9-1-1,” reads a media release from VPD.

According to police, Hopley has a history of sexual assault, assault, and property crime convictions.

“He has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past,” states the release.

Hopley had received a six-year sentence for abducting three-year-old Kienan Hebert from his home in Sparwood, BC, in 2011.

Hopley has since fully completed his sentence police issued a warning to the public that a convicted child abductor was living in the city. He’s required to complete a 10-year supervision order to help him manage his “risk factors.”

He’s described as 5’9 tall and 176 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and a black hat.

Police stated, “Anyone who sees Randall Hopley, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.”

With files from Simran Singh