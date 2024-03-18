Woman hospitalized after she says Bath & Body Works car freshener exploded in her face

You might want to consider moving your Bath & Body Works car air freshener to the back seat.

A woman in the US says she was hospitalized after the popular retail chain’s air freshener exploded in her face.

Tennessee resident Kyndal Chandler shared a video of her last week at the hospital on TikTok.

“POV: a bath and body works car air freshener overheated and exploded in your face so now you have OCULAR DAMAGE AND CHEMICAL BURNS,” reads the caption. “AND NOW I HAVE A FAT ER BILL 🥲”

In the TikTok, you can see Chandler patting her eyes with cotton rounds. Her face is visibly red from what looks to be chemical burns. She even shows a photo of the roof of her car bleached from the supposed explosion.

The viral video now has over 42 million views with tens of thousands of replies from concerned drivers.

“Me side eyeing my bath and body works air freshener in my car,” reads one comment.

“Bath and body works? more like..eyes and body hurts, amirite?🫤” joked one commenter.

Another TikTok user replied, saying a similar incident happened to them a couple of years ago.

“No seriously couple years ago my bath and body car freshener exploded and melted my seat !!!!!! They quickly paid me $800 to replace my whole front seat. Sorry girl must hurt :(,” they replied.

Other Bath & Body Works car air freshener owners are taking this as a cautionary tale and moving theirs to the passenger seat.

Chandler posted an update a couple of days later, and thankfully, it looks like the injuries weren’t super severe.

“Update: going back to doctor tomorrow (thank you all for the prayers and support🤍),” reads the caption.

Still, people are urging her to take legal action.

“I would DEF be contacting a lawyer if this happened to me. Hospital bill, damages to my car and if you have permanent damage to your face/eyes. All in all, I hope you’re okay!” reads one comment.

“Get a lawyer don’t just settle for $600 from bath and body works,” added another.

Daily Hive has reached out to Bath & Body Works for comment.