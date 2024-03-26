NewsCanada

"A mass casualty event": Entire Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship strike

National Trending Staff
Mar 26 2024, 1:46 pm
WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore/YouTube

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has crumbled after being struck by a cargo ship passing under it, and authorities fear several people may have died in the collapse.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Baltimore Fire Department spoke to the media on Tuesday, calling it “a mass casualty event.”

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed that the ship was Singapore-registered and had 22 crew members on board at the time of the incident.

“The [Authority] is in contact with the US Coast Guard and the ship management company to provide the necessary assistance,” officials wrote.

Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld spoke to the media in Baltimore on Tuesday morning, noting that the US Coast Guard was looking for at least seven missing people. He shared that the number of cars falling into the Patapsco River below was unknown.

“We know there were individuals on the bridge at the time of the collapse, working on the bridge, contracted for us,” he added, according to a WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore video.

Photos and videos of the tragic incident are circulating on social media.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended, and drivers are being rerouted.

