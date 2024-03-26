"A mass casualty event": Entire Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship strike

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has crumbled after being struck by a cargo ship passing under it, and authorities fear several people may have died in the collapse.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Baltimore Fire Department spoke to the media on Tuesday, calling it “a mass casualty event.”

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed that the ship was Singapore-registered and had 22 crew members on board at the time of the incident.