X paying anti-lockdown Canadian doctor's legal bills after $12M defamation suit backfired

Mar 25 2024, 8:34 pm
Dr. Kulvinder Gill/X | Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Elon Musk’s X has announced that it will help a Canadian doctor pay legal bills after she was warned over her tweets during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a physician based in Brampton, Ontario, set up a fundraiser on GiveSendGo.com after realizing she had “just weeks to pay” a $300,000 legal bill.

Her supporters, many of whom identify themselves as doctors and nurses in their publicly visible donation messages, have raised over $195,000 so far.

“X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech,” reads a statement published to X on Sunday.

“Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter (now X) in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments’ COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates, she was harassed by the legacy media, censored by prior Twitter management, and subjected to investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario that resulted in ‘cautions’ being placed on her permanent public record,” it continues.

But what got the physician into legal hot water in the first place?

A $12 million defamation lawsuit

In 2020, Gill and co-plaintiff Dr. Ashvinder Kaur Lamba launched a lawsuit against multiple defendants — including Canadian journalists and physicians — seeking damages of approximately $12 million for defamation, conspiracy, and negligence, according to court documents.

Gill alleged that the group defamed her for her “unorthodox” views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the court documents, some of Gill’s claims included questioning the need for the COVID-19 vaccine and claiming that “society could safely return to normal life” during lockdowns.

The defendants struck back by filing an anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) motion, which allows individuals who have a lawsuit against them to be dismissed at primary stages if it qualifies as a SLAPP. In 2022, Gill’s lawsuit was dismissed.

But that wasn’t the end of Gill’s fight.

According to an online summary of her ordeal, Gill and Lamba launched a notice of appeal in the spring of 2022.

Gill was also ordered to pay the defendants $1.1 million in legal costs, which the doctor appealed.

Court documents stated that Lamba felt “she should not bear costs in connection with the COVID-19 issue on a joint and several liability basis with Dr. Gill.”

That left Gill to pay the majority of the fees. The amount she owed was lowered to $300,000 in February 2024, with a payment deadline of the end of March.

Canadian doctor asked Musk for help

With a hefty bill and only weeks to pay, Gill acknowledged she was struggling to afford the fee.

In an interview posted on X this month, Gill said it was “$300,000 that [she didn’t] have after four years of being entangled in multiple legal battles.”

Aside from starting her fundraiser to help cover the costs, Gill also tried to reach out to Musk publically on X on March 21, and it appears that he caught wind of her story.

The social media platform officially shared that when Musk learned of Gill’s crowdfunding campaign, he felt compelled to step in and help.

“X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills,” the platform said.

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defence against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X, we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely.”

Musk also posted about the decision. “In support of your right to speak,” he wrote.

In response to the news, Gill confirmed that X contacted her directly regarding Musk’s financial pledge and his offer to assist her appeal in her ongoing court cases.

“May Waheguru bless you,” Gill tweeted, referring to the term for “god” in Sikhism.

News of X’s decision to support the Canadian doctor was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some thanked Musk for “supporting free speech.”

Others took issue with the social media platform stepping in and argued that these legal bills came from Kaur’s own doing.

X has been under fire for the spread of misinformation in the past, mainly due to the platform’s change in its verification system.

