A coalition of BC First Nations is demanding William Shatner and fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds apologize for an “offensive” video released last week.

Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek, was featured in a comedic, profanity-laden video on social media speaking out against open-net salmon farms.

🤔 You know, we Canadians are the nicest, politest people on Earth…😇

…things change. however when you threaten our f***ing wild salmon!!! 🤬

You get THIS! 👉🏻🖕🏼.

Don’t be a 🍆 be an 😇 and say #FckOffFishFarms #FOFF!

Much Love, Bill the proud Canadian ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jhUcG3CM7a — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 20, 2024

“You know, for almost a century, I’ve been a kind, decent Canadian. It’s the Canadian way,” Shatner says calmly at the beginning of the video as the national anthem plays in the background.

“But when I see what open-net salmon farming is doing to the environment and wildlife, I just can’t be Canadian about it any longer. So repeat after me,” he continues.

“F*ck off, open-net pen salmon farms! Your a**hole salmon farms are f*cking up our wild salmon population. It’s a sh*t stain on our nation!” he yells as he tells other Canadians to “have a go” with their open-net salmon farm disses.

The video is part of Pacific Wild’s “Un-Canadian” campaign, which aims to hold Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) accountable for its commitment to remove open-net salmon farms by 2025 and was reportedly created by Reynolds’ production and digital marketing company, Maximum Effort.

Coalition of First Nations responds

On Friday, the Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship released a lengthy response to the video, calling it an example of “rich, elite, removed urban white men overriding the wishes of vulnerable Indigenous communities.”

“We have been the stewards of our lands, waters, and elements for over 10,000 years, including wild Pacific salmon, the lifeblood of our people,” reads the statement.

“Due to the impact of colonization on wild salmon stocks, we have had to include salmon farming alongside salmon stewardship to fill the economic gap caused by the decline of wild salmon.”

STATEMENT: BC First Nations demand apology from William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds with regards to offensive video attacking the dignity of our Nations and their members who choose to host salmon farming in our waters. @WilliamShatner @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/dz0Ucp4LTk — First Nations for Finfish Stewardship (@FNFFSBC) June 22, 2024

According to its website, the coalition is composed of 17 First Nations and works alongside the DFO, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the province of BC to develop a framework for the modernization of salmon farming in their traditional waters.

It added that it was “most disappointed” in Reynolds’ part in the video.

“He, being a British Columbian, should have realized how hurtful, shameful, and impactful these words and this video would land on impoverished, struggling Indigenous communities that are striving to achieve the fraction of wealth Mr. Reynolds and Mr. Shatner have amassed.”

The group said it is demanding an apology from both actors for their involvement with the video.

As part of its campaign, Pacific Wild asked Canadians to send their elected representative an “un-Canadian” pre-written letter they’ve posted on their website.

Taking after Shatner’s video, the letter also features a lot of eyebrow-raising f-bombs.

“Time is up! Get the open-net pen salmon farms the f*** out of Canada once and for all!” reads the message.

“Asking our government politely to put an end to the destructive practice has gotten us nothing but broken promises,” added Pacific Wild on its website.

“So, let’s try telling them to shut down the farms NOW in the most un-Canadian way possible.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Pacific Wild for further comment.