"Christmas in June": Snow blankets parts of Alberta

The summer solstice may just be around the corner but some spots in Alberta saw snow Monday evening, despite the calendar showing June.

Videos shared on social media showed snow falling in some western parts of the province including Banff, Bragg Creek, and Canmore.

Christmas in… June? Snow coming down in Bragg Creek, Alberta! #abstorm pic.twitter.com/JtCChYtJP1 — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) June 18, 2024

A little snow going on in Banff . pic.twitter.com/ugSevs0uho — Cordell A. (@CordellAllers) June 18, 2024

@BlackheathWx It’s hard to find snow in Blackheath so far this year Lindsay – but here in Banff – in mid June!! it’s snowing – still?! pic.twitter.com/2GdJVeL4Xj — Matt Ward (@mward1246) June 18, 2024

Snow in summer is so much more magical ✨❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/GJJQJNQUDv — Mhairi McDonald (@MhairiAMcDo) June 18, 2024

A large chunk of the province was also placed under a frost advisory Monday evening, including Edmonton and Calgary, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying “clearing skies overnight, combined with a cold airmass, will give temperatures near or below zero.”

The wild June snow in Alberta is a stark contrast to what Canadians in eastern portions of the country are enduring, with large sections of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick all under heat warnings.

Daytime highs through much of the week in areas like Toronto are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 40 to 45. “There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” ECCC added.