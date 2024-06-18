NewsWeatherCanada

"Christmas in June": Snow blankets parts of Alberta

Jun 18 2024, 4:47 am
The summer solstice may just be around the corner but some spots in Alberta saw snow Monday evening, despite the calendar showing June.

Videos shared on social media showed snow falling in some western parts of the province including Banff, Bragg Creek, and Canmore.

A large chunk of the province was also placed under a frost advisory Monday evening, including Edmonton and Calgary, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying “clearing skies overnight, combined with a cold airmass, will give temperatures near or below zero.”

The wild June snow in Alberta is a stark contrast to what Canadians in eastern portions of the country are enduring, with large sections of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick all under heat warnings.

Daytime highs through much of the week in areas like Toronto are expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 40 to 45. “There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” ECCC added.

