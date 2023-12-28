Canadians will start seeing ads on Amazon Prime Video soon

If you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, your binge-watching will no longer go uninterrupted next year.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Amazon Canada confirmed that starting February 5, 2024, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements in Canada.

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than traditional TV and other streaming TV providers,” said a company spokesperson.

The streaming service says this will not change the current price of Amazon Prime Video memberships.

However, if Canadians do want to go ad-free, they’ll have to pay an additional $2.99 per month.

This comes after Amazon’s initial announcement in September, where it detailed the process for subscribers.

According to the release, weeks before the ad tier kicks in, Amazon Prime members in Canada will be emailed information on how to sign up for ad-free streaming.

Subscribers in the US have already received emails notifying them of the launch of ads in January, and they are not impressed.

I pay $139 a year for Prime, and you mf-ers want MORE money from me. Fuck you, @amazon. pic.twitter.com/lzzl5pawEt — Kim Wexler’s Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) December 27, 2023

Seriously? @PrimeVideo gotta be honest with you guys, this may be the last straw with Amazon. An added fee to keep from getting ads despite being a Prime member for years. @amazon’s quality of service and product has been going downhill. All while you keep raising the Prime… pic.twitter.com/OX9CvUSxNR — Chris Hohnholz (@ChrisHohnholz) December 27, 2023

These ads will be introduced in Canada, the UK, the US, and Germany. Later in the year, they’ll also come to Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Australia.

Last year in April, Canadians huffed and puffed in frustration when Amazon raised its Prime membership fees by a whopping $20, going from $79 to $99 annually. Student Prime memberships also increased from $39 a year to $49.