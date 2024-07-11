The best deals on electronics to check out on Amazon Prime Day

Are you looking to upgrade your laptop but don’t want to break the bank? Amazon Prime Day has some amazing discounts on electronics that you should definitely check out.

The annual day of deals is returning for the 10th year in a row on July 16 at 12:01 am PT, running through July 17.

Amazon says that this year, Prime members will have exclusive access to shop over five million deals worldwide across multiple categories from top brands like Dyson, Samsonite, Peloton, Moroccan Oil, and Shark.

Of course, there will be major sales on electronics during Prime Day, and Amazon shared a sneak peek of the top deals available.

Here are some of the amazing discounts you can get on electronics on Prime Day.

All-new Amazon devices

You can save up to 50% on select new Amazon devices, including the Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

Device bundles

Save up to 66% on select devices and bundles, including Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 Bundle, Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle with an Xbox Controller and Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, and Fire 10 Kids tablet.

Smartwatches

Save up to 50% on select Garmin smartwatches.

Laptops

Save up to 40% on select HP laptops.

Headphones and speakers

Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones and speakers.

More Prime Day deals

