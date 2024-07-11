Mid-week wins: Lottery player becomes a millionaire, plus 20 Canadians nab $10K each

Plenty of lottery players have something to celebrate after last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Not only was there the $22 million Gold Ball prize and the $1 million White Ball prize up for grabs, but there were also 20 guaranteed $10,000 prizes.

Unfortunately, no one won the Gold Ball jackpot, but someone in Delta, BC, matched all of the winning lottery numbers (13040044-01) to win the White Ball prize of $1 million.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 07, 11, 18, 37, 38, 45 and the bonus number 31.

While the $5 million jackpot went unclaimed, three lottery players matched five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus, winning the second prize. One player from Alberta, one from Ontario, and one from Quebec split the second prize to get $64,340.10 each.

The Classic Draw Extra winning numbers were 4, 40, 63, and 65. There were no exact matches, so the $500,000 windfall goes unclaimed.

Last, but certainly not least, 20 lucky lottery players from across Canada won a guaranteed $10,000 prize each with exact matches of the winning numbers.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

12371019-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 38263809-02 1 – Manitoba $10,000 38455697-06 1 – Alberta $10,000 38603509-03 1 – Edmonton $10,000 52954099-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 53159512-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 53227645-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 53248073-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 53451634-03 1 – Ontario $10,000 53493675-10 1 – Ontario $10,000 53526663-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 53704534-03 1 – Ontario $10,000 53745149-05 1 – Ontario $10,000 53767446-07 1 – Ontario $10,000 63010805-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 70054524-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 72461109-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 77310042-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 87491565-01 1 – The Atlantic Provinces $10,000 87757885-02 1 – The Atlantic Provinces $10,000

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time around, make sure to grab a ticket for the Lotto Max draw for Friday, July 12. The jackpot is at a whopping $55 million with an estimated four Maxmillions.

And don’t forget to check your Lotto Max ticket from Tuesday’s draw.

After they matched six of the seven winning numbers, several lottery players came quite close and won the third prize. According to PlayNow, 46 winners will split the third prize, each receiving $4,015.30.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.