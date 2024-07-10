We did some digging last week and found you *tons* of early Prime Day deals, and now we’re back with even more — because we take saving money very, very seriously. That means you can expect steep discounts on things like beauty products, home decor, and tech gadgets, so you can stock up on essentials (or just get a little treat) without breaking the bank.

Thanks to its special coating, it’ll be right at home in places like kitchens and bathrooms, so you can finally create some under-cabinet lighting right where you need it most. You’ll also be able to customize 50 colour zones and control things via the app or your preferred voice assistant. You can also set schedules if you want to automate the whole process.

Reviewers prefer these over other brands’ versions, saying they’re both easier to hold and grab way more peach fuzz and dead skin. If you’re new to dermaplaning, here’s the deal: regular exfoliation will help keep your pores clear while improving the absorption of your fancy lotions and potions. You can also use them to reshape your brows or trim away unwanted hair in nooks and crannies that are too small for a regular razor or trimmer to fit.

It heats up in 30 seconds and lets you make five different sizes of java at the push of a single button! No matter how you like (with crema, pour-over, espresso, you name it), you won’t have to fiddle with settings to get things *just* right. Reviewers call it the best coffeemaker on the market (and even say it’s worth ditching all your other appliances for).

These are hypoallergenic, reusable, and fluff up laundry like nobody’s business. Reviewers love that they also eliminate static while reducing drying time (which is great if you’d like to save a few bucks on your hydro bill). You’ll get a set of six.

This nightstand essential will let you leave blaring alarm clocks behind and opt instead to wake up to a gentle sunrise. It’s equipped with several sleep sound options (like white, pink, and brown noise) and is completely dimmable, so bright lights won’t keep you from dreamland.

Tackling persistent skin issues like keratosis pilaris doesn’t have to be a costly endeavour, which is where this lotion comes in. Unscented and packed with vitamin B3, prebiotics, and oat extracts, this stuff is specially designed to soothe and soften even the roughest patches. Reviewers with sensitive skin say they haven’t experienced any irritation and love that it soaks in pretty quickly.

Give yourself some peace of mind the next time you’re whipping up a meal. These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Juggling your bathtime accessories (or perching them precariously on the edge of your tub) is a no-go, folks. This tray has spots for it all, including a notch for your glass of vino. It’ll extend to fit over any tub, so you can take it with you when you move or remodel. Clipping the coupon will get you an extra $7 off, too!

This lil’ hub will let you control your smart devices (like speakers, thermostats, and lights) while giving you a spot to stream your fave TV shows. If you’re not exactly tech-savvy, you’ll be glad to hear that reviewers say it’s easy to set up. You can also ask it to do all the usual Alexa things, like checking the weather, setting a reminder, or checking your calendar.

Please don’t hate me, but I’m just going to say that your current set probably needs an upgrade. Each piece has a solid steel core wrapped in soft silicone, giving them a level of sturdiness that reviewers are positively raving about (while still being gentle as heck on all your fancy cookware). And if that doesn’t already sound pretty awesome, everything’s dishwasher-safe, too. You’ll get a 15-piece set.

This thing is so darn versatile (and comfy) that reviewers say it’s the best duvet they’ve ever purchased. Even though it’s lightweight, it still delivers on the warmth and coziness while being *incredibly* easy to take care of. Once it gets dingy, just toss it into your washing machine, fluff it up once it’s dry, and you’ll be GTG. As a bonus, it’s also thermoregulating, so hot sleepers won’t wake up in a pool of their own sweat.

Thanks to its dual rows of hair-grabbing teeth, you’ll be able to give your pet a proper brush-down during shedding season. It’s gentle enough to tackle tangles, knots, and snags while reaching into their undercoat to grab anything trapped down there. Reviewers say it worked so well they no longer have to shave down their pets every few months.

Pop this gizmo over your tub overflow drain to gain a precious few inches of water and give your standard tub a spa-level upgrade. That’s it. That’s the tweet. It’s such a brilliantly simple invention, I’m honestly mad I didn’t come up with it myself. Installation is almost laughably easy: just press it on and let the extra-strong suction cups do the rest.

This waterproof trimmer will let you get up close and personal with all your bod’s hairiest bits (sans the nicks). It has two blade guards to prevent cuts and snags, and reviewers say it’s extremely gentle on sensitive or easily irritated skin. It’s USB-rechargeable, but it can run for 90 minutes before you’ll need to juice up again.

Give your hand a rest by swapping out your old mouse for this one — your wrist will thank you! Reviewers were surprised by how lightweight it is, which is awesome if you spend most of your day working on a computer. Because it’s wireless, you won’t feel tethered to your device, either. Make sure to clip the coupon to get an extra $10 off!

Regularly steaming your pores helps loosen dirt and gunk, resulting in fewer breakouts and a smoother complexion. It’s also really effective at boosting hydration (because we know the combo of cold air and harsh indoor heating can be incredibly drying) and improving the absorption of your fancy-schmancy skincare. Reviewers say it not only lets them skip regular facials but also soothes dry eyes and works wonders as a humidifier, too. Don’t forget to clip the coupon to get an extra 20% off!

Better sleep is on the horizon at the push of a button because this little gadget is all about helping you tune out and snooze soundly. Unlike sound machines, which can be looping, loud, or just plain annoying, Snooz uses a real fan to fill your space with white noise (it’s hidden inside!). It’s got all the bells and whistles you might want for customization, too, like sleep timers, noise calibration, adjustable tone, and a nightlight function.

Regular visits to the groomer can be 💸pricey💸 so consider nabbing this at-home grooming station. It comes with everything you might need to give your fur baby a total makeover, like a grooming brush, hair clippers, nail grinder, de-shedding tool, paw trimmer, cleaning brush, and nozzle. The motor runs so quietly that reviewers say their pets are totally at ease during the grooming process, while the vacuum efficiently sucks up hair, dander, and other fluffy bits so you can kiss hairballs goodbye. On top of its already-steep discount, you can get an extra $10 if you clip the coupon.

