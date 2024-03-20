From March 20 to 25, Amazon Canada is having a 🌸Big Spring Sale🌸 and that means deep, deep discounts on *tons* of things (that you actually want, BTW). Luckily, you won’t have to sort through dozens of product pages to find the best ones because we’ve done our research and found ’em for you. Our advice? If you see something you like, snatch it up — because there’s nothing worse than “sold out.”

At the push of a button, you’ll have a tasty cuppa whenever your caffeine cravings hit. You won’t need to fiddle with settings, frothers, or wands — this baby works by reading the special code on each pod, giving you a perfect cup every time (and with a dense, creamy crema to boot).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $125.70+ ( $229.99 )

Whether you’re tight on bathroom rest estate or just need something to tuck neatly into your carry-on, this petite shaver can handle all your grooming needs. It’s waterproof for easy rinsing, has a magnetic cap to keep it protected in your bag, and boasts a 60-minute shave time on a full charge (though there’s a five-minute quick charge option if you just need to quickly tidy things up). Reviewers say it’s the best shaver they’ve ever used, tackling thick, coarse hair without issues or irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $82.49 ( $109.99 )

These will run for over 80 hours on a single charge, making them perfect for travel or long work days when you need to be distraction-free. You’ll find a multidirectional control knob right on the headphones that’ll let you change songs, turn up the volume, or even answer phone calls without having to juggle multiple devices. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly comfortable and deliver major bass, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $156.26 ( $219.99 )

Turns out, you don’t need to blow your budget to score a great mattress — who knew?! Reviewers are raving about this cushy version, saying it’s not only given them the best sleep of their life but also offers plenty of support to keep aches and pains at bay. The combo of layered foams is durable but comfy, and it even has cooling properties that’ll help you bid an enthusiastic adieu to night sweats. Full and king sizes are also on sale!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $348.75 ($465)

After giving this stuff a try, reviewers say they were shocked by how great it made their skin feel (even compared to their more expensive moisturizers). It softens and soothes dry skin, leaves eczema flare-ups noticeably calmed and absorbs quickly, so you won’t have to stand around waiting for it to sink in. Because it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, those of us prone to breakouts won’t have to stress about it causing any pesky pimples to appear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.60 ( $22.97 )

In just 15 seconds, it’ll heat up enough to steam away wrinkles wherever you find them. It comes with two steam pads, with one specially designed for removing lint so you can de-fuzz and de-wrinkle your ‘fits in one go. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel, which means you can get your stuff looking *chef’s kiss* even after hours in your suitcase.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.97 ( $58.99 )

This moisturizing gloss stick is a great dupe if you’re not keen on forking over big bucks for Hourglass or Tarte but are still looking for click-and-go convenience. Reviewers really love that the balm strikes a perfect balance of firm but creamy, making it easy to apply without smearing or breaking while you’re applying it. And a trio of avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils deliver major moisture, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.59+ ( $15.96 )

Reviewers really put these through the wringer, loading them up with plenty of groceries (even more than the recommended amount) and said they held up like nobody’s business. They collapse flat when you’re not using ’em, so you can store them in your trunk without sacrificing precious cargo real estate. Other cool features include their dual handles (one short, one long) and the fact that they’re stackable.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $52 ( $85.23 )

Reviewers are *obsessed* with this set, saying the pieces are not just properly non-stick (like, even sauces don’t cling) but also durable and easy to clean — no matter what stuff you’ve caked on there. They’ll work on all kinds of cooktops, including induction, and heat up in a jiff, so you can spend less time waiting for things to pre-heat and more time making tasty meals. You’ll get two frying pans in different sizes: a saute pan with a lid, a casserole pan with a lid, a saucepan with a lid, and steamer with a silicone turner.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129.98 ( $219.99 )

Swap your rich gourmand winter candles for this fresh green iteration that reviewers say delivers major scent throw. It may not look it, but it has a veeeery long burn time (50-60 hours), and the pretty glass vessel can be reused as storage for your small bits and bobs. It has notes of jasmine, hyacinth, and white lotus.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.84 ( $64 )

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has a one-touch operation, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.99 ( $39.99 )

Slippage and curling edges are about to be a thing of the past! Rather than goopy adhesive, these actually have tiny suction pores on them that’ll keep your rugs locked in place, all without damaging your floors or leaving behind sticky patches. When it comes time to wash your floors, you can do it without taking them off (they’ll stay attached during a cycle in the machine). Reviewers swear these work better than other styles they’ve tried, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.96 ( $19.99 )

Strong control *and* a non-greasy formula? Yes, please. Reviewers say this stuff has serious hold and blends right into their hair (no white residue!), making it perfect for defining your natural curl or simply locking your style in place. You can use it on dry or damp hair, and it can even be used when you’re looking for that perfectly unkept diffused effect.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.98 ( $32.50 )

Powered by an all-natural blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytoplankton, this stuff will transform your soil into a nutrient-rich growing medium. You can use it however you like — soil drenching, foliar feeding, or hydroponics — and since it’s 100% natural, it’s safe for veggie patches, too. Reviewers say they’ve noticed faster and improved growth and health on every plant they’ve used it on and that it even revived greenery on the verge of death.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.68 ( $29.90 )

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 ( $99.99 )

Looking to upgrade your salad game? This handy guide will give you all the secret sauce you might need to craft tasty creations right at home. It has recipes for the restaurant’s bestsellers and even their cult-fave dressings that reviewers say are surprisingly quick and easy to whip up. And if you love finishing your meal on a sweet note, make sure to browse through the tome’s smoothie and sweets section, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.55 ( $35 )

While we all have pores, sometimes it’s nice to make ’em (almost) disappear for a while. This cream is perfect for that, working as both a cream and a primer to reduce their appearance, smooth out your skin, and get it prepped for whatever you decide to layer on top. Ingredients like salicylic and agaric acid work in tandem to exfoliate and smooth while reducing oiliness and protecting from environmental stressors. Reviewers say it’s great for people with sensitive skin, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.74 ( $28.98 )

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.59 ( $21.99 )

Toeing the line between modern aesthetics and classic design, this minimalist wall sconce is the perfect excuse to ditch tabletop lamps. It’s fully dimmable (with a built-in dimmer switch, too), making it perfect for bedrooms, and it comes with all the mounting hardware so you can get it set up in a flash. Reviewers say that despite its accessible price, it looks much more expensive in person. You can even adjust the articulating head if you feel like getting fancy with directional lighting.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.99 ( $47.99 )

This stuff is a *dream* for anyone with oily or congested skin, helping suck out goop and gunk hiding in your pores while absorbing any oiliness. That means your complexion will be left soft, smooth, and gently exfoliated. Reviewers with self-described finicky skin say it’s the best product they’ve ever used and love that it doesn’t leave their face feeling tight and dry after. And it washes off easily, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.60 ( $22 )

If you’ve ever worked up a sweat pumping up an air mattress, consider a self-inflating camping pad instead. Using the special pump sac, you’ll be able to get this baby ready to go in less than five minutes. It’s water-resistant and thermo-insulating, translating to a warmer sleep (even if you’re set up on bare ground). Reviewers add that it’s also incredibly compact and lightweight, so it won’t weigh down your pack or take up precious cargo space.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 ( $128 )

In case you’re unfamiliar, this stool will prop up your bod while you’re doing your business, helping you make some ~smooth moves~ while you’re in there. Though there are lots of similar styles on the market, reviewers say this is the best one they’ve tried, thanks in large part to its ergonomic shape, aesthetic design, and functionality (it tucks right under your toilet when you’re finished).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $63.96 ( $79.95 )

Dreaming of an organized pantry? Consider this set of borosilicate glass canisters equipped with airtight lids to keep your goods fresh ’til the last crumb. Reviewers love using them to protect things like pasta and flour from pests, but there are no laws prohibiting you from stashing candy, spices, or other tasty treats inside. While the canisters themselves are dishwasher-safe (hooray!) it’s best to wash the lids by hand to preserve their silicone seals.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $48.99 ( $57.64 )

Travel lighter by swapping your bulky wallet for this MagSafe style you can snap right onto the back of your phone — you’re bringing it everywhere with you anyway! Reviewers say it never falls off, no matter how much it gets jostled around, and it even has a handy cash pocket for bills. It can fit up to four cards.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99 ( $54.20 )

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forgo harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints), and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.03 ( $24.20 )

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99 ( $79.99 )

Its universal design means it’ll work with all phone cases, so you won’t have to swap things around when you want to pop it on. Reviewers love the detachable clasp, letting you change up your ~lewk~ in a literal snap. Psst — it also makes a great gift😍

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.74 ( $24.99 )

In addition to recharging in a flash (via a USB-C fast-charging port), this flashlight’s zoomable and equipped with two emergency modes — SOS and strobe — that’ll help you attract attention if you’re in trouble. You can quickly flip between spotlight and floodlight and the base has a carabiner clip to let you mount it on car hoods, tent hooks, and the like. Reviewers say it’s also awesome at delivering diffused light, so you can use it for ambient lighting when you’re camping or doing other outdoor activities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $109.99 )

Reviewers love that, unlike other hardshell suitcase styles on the market, this one doesn’t open like a clamshell (which means your stuff will stay securely in place). It’s plenty capacious while fitting neatly into overhead bins and rolling easily on its four multi-directional wheels. And if you’re looking for ease of transport, you’ll love that it’s got a trio of handles — a telescoping top one and two durable standard handles on the top and side.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $189.99 ( $259.99 )

This one goes out to everyone with dry skin: this gel’s ultra gentle and won’t leave your poor dermis parched and tight after your morning shower. On the contrary, it actually helps soothe irritation, with reviewers saying it works wonders for those with sensitive skin (while smelling pretty damn great).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.24 ( $26.99 )

It’s adjustable, can be used both indoors and outdoors, and looks pretty dang cute — what’s not to love? Reviewers add that it’s a breeze to install, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.48 ( $45.98 )

It has both the look and feel of real paper, but don’t be fooled — you’ll be able to easily transfer your notes to just about any cloud storage, so you can always look back on previous weeks or months once they’re erased. Reviewers really like its eight different templates, which means you can customize things just the way you like ’em. Once you’re ready to start fresh, just give the pages a wipe-down with a damp cloth.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.20 ( $54.81 )

If you still, somehow, have not tried this viral primer, there’s no time quite like the present. Reviewers say it creates a perfect canvas for their makeup looks, locks things in place, and gives their matte foundations a gorgeous dewy finish (while outperforming other cult-fave brands like MAC and Smashbox).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.19 ( $22.52 )

It’s not surprising they’re a cult fave! Hydrating, cooling, and de-puffing are just a few of the words reviewers used to describe these hydrogel patches. They’re infused with *tons* of serum, meaning they won’t dry out before you’ve had a chance to properly relax. Thanks to niacinamide, they also help fight dark circles. You’ll get 48 pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.76 ( $35.95 )

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, for those who are counting), this power bar also boasts a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99+ ($29.99+)

You can easily adjust both its angle and height, so you can sit comfy no matter how tall you (or what your personal preferences) are. Reviewers call it a must-have for anyone working at a desk, and you can even rock it back and forth if you’re the fidgety type.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $51.99 ( $66.99 )

Pollen, pollutants, and other allergens don’t stand a chance against this slim, ultra-powerful purifier. In 30 minutes, it’s able to clean over 800 square feet of living space so you can breathe easily. Reviewers love that they can control it via the companion app and say the lower settings are, quite literally, whisper-quiet — great news if you’re a light sleeper! It’s also very responsive to changes in the air, like when you blow out a candle or cook something pungent. All that is on top of a genius horizontal design that’ll make tucking it amongst your furniture a heckuva lot easier.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $239.25 ( $319 )