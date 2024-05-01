Easy money: Alberta is calling again and you could net $5,000 if you move there

If you have a job in the skilled trades and are thinking about relocating to Alberta, you could net yourself a cool $5,000 by making the move.

The Alberta government launched the third phase of its Alberta is Calling campaign, which is now being advertised in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

The newest addition to the campaign might be one that has many people clamouring to answer the call: a moving bonus is being offered in the form of a one-time, $5,000 refundable tax credit aimed at luring skilled trades workers to come to Alberta.

“The Alberta is Calling campaign and moving bonus reaffirm our government’s commitment to attracting top talent and addressing labour force needs for sectors that are crucial to sustaining our province’s prosperity,” said Matt Jones, minister of jobs, economy and trade, in a news release.

“It also demonstrates we are serious about filling productive jobs with productive workers to support our expanding infrastructure needs.”

The bonus was announced earlier this year as part of the 2024 budget, which put aside $10 million for it.

The Province added that the bonus will support 2,000 workers in the trades to move to Alberta, with an eligible trade list available on the Alberta is Calling website.

According to the website, you could be eligible for the refundable tax credit of $5,000 if you move to Alberta between May 1 and December 31, 2024, live here for 12 months, and work in a high-demand skilled trade.

Phase three of the campaign will be “much narrower in scope,” according to the Province, and will include advertising on post-secondary campuses, restaurants, bars and gyms; radio, streaming and social media advertising; and an updated AlbertaisCalling.ca website.

This phase of the campaign is expected to cost approximately $2.5 million.