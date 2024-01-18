Alberta man's cold weather tricks garner international attention

An Alberta man is making headlines across Canada and the United States for his cold weather tricks that went viral when Alberta plunged into a cold snap last week.

Joe Chowaniec, a photographer well known for his Abandoned Alberta books, took advantage of the province’s brutally cold weather to create videos showcasing everything from eggs “frozen in time” and noodles suspended in the air to a frozen roll of toilet paper supported by the strongest two-ply you’ll ever see.

His videos of frozen-solid objects and boiling water instantly turned into steam have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram, TikTok, and X. They also caught the eye of Canada’s national news networks, including an appearance on CBC’s The National and, even more recently, on CNN.

In the interview with CNN, Chowaniec told national correspondent Jeanne Moos that he “got a kick out of seeing what other people were doing” during Alberta’s cold snap, with some regions of the province seeing temperatures plummet to -46°C late last week.

“People should make the best of the conditions they’re in,” he told Moos.

Among others who made the best of the conditions was freelance videojournalist and weather specialist Kyle Brittian, who proved that if the temperature is low enough, you can turn a frozen banana into a hammer.

Banana hammer blues It's so cold in Canada that you can pound nails with a frozen banana pic.twitter.com/gL4UxrDTzK — Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) January 12, 2024

The weather has slowly begun to warm up in Alberta, with positive temperatures set to bring much-needed relief next week. But should temperatures take another nosedive before winter ends, Chowaniec filmed a how-to video on creating your own hovering eggsicle.