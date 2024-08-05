The SIMS, luxury mode: $5.5M Alberta mansion is customizable while being built

A $5.5 million mansion in Alberta is still available for customization by its new owners. The option to choose the home’s colours is on the table.

Located at 178198 Tournament Lane in De Winton, just east of Calgary, the home is nestled on three-and-a-half acres backing onto the Spruce Meadows Equestrian Center and offers seven bathrooms and five bedrooms across its nearly 7,000 square feet of living space.

Features of this home, still in the building stage, include a centrally located inner courtyard oasis with fireplace accessed through the front entry, dining room french doors and a master bedroom Romeo and Juliet balcony.

Inside the mansion, it’s set to have 24-foot ceilings, a custom second-story bridge connecting the upper living spaces, a grand designer staircase, and a custom residential elevator.

If you aren’t already sold on all the bells and whistles of this home already covered, the basement holds a large designer wine cellar, a tiered, themed movie theatre and a large fitness room. We need!

The listing adds that “final selections and colours can still be made until November 2024.” The lot has a private gate-accessed tree-lined road right on the City of Calgary limits and offers the chance to have three horses on the property.