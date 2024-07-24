“Now he can stay home and look after me!” Canadian couple nets $5M lottery prize

It seems dreams really do come true. In a heartwarming twist of fate, an Alberta couple woke up the winners of a $5,000,000 lottery prize and they have some big plans for their winnings.

Murray and Darlene Timmins won the June 26 Lotto 6/49 draw with the numbers they inherited from Darlene’s father.

This couple’s lottery routine has been a steadfast tradition since the 1980s, and their numbers finally aligned to deliver an unexpected fortune.

“We’ve been playing the same numbers since the ’80s,” Darlene said. “They were the same numbers my late father played, as well.”

Their morning ritual of checking tickets over coffee took an unforgettable turn when Darlene noticed their familiar digits among the winning combination.

“I said, ‘I think we won! Look, look!’” she laughed.

“I was expecting a free play or something,” admitted Murray. “I couldn’t believe it.”

For the two, the windfall represents more than just financial security; it’s a ticket to the retirement they’ve long dreamed of sharing together.

“My husband doesn’t need to work anymore,” Darlene beamed. “Now he can stay home and look after me!”

“We’re going to Montreal to see family,” Murray added. “I haven’t seen my mom in 20 years.”

Darlene expressed profound gratitude, reflecting on the sentimental connection to her late father through the winning numbers.

“[When I saw the win] I just said, ‘Thanks, Dad.’”

The couple purchased the ticket at Canco located at 1620 20th Street in Didsbury with the winning numbers 2, 7, 10, 23, 25 and 29.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.