Partial system outage impacting airports across Canada: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has confirmed that the partial systems outage at airports across the country has been resolved.

In an email statement this afternoon, the agency said service has now been restored.

Earlier today on X, the CBSA said the outage was “impacting airports” and it was working with partners to fix the issue.

Earlier today on X, the CBSA said the outage was "impacting airports" and it was working with partners to fix the issue.

Toronto Pearson Airport added that the issue was affecting Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) in Terminals 1 and 3, and passengers may experience longer wait times at customs.

Toronto Pearson Airport added that the issue was affecting Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) in Terminals 1 and 3, and passengers may experience longer wait times at customs.

In a response to Daily Hive, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport said that the “national system failure” was causing a slowdown at border control in all airports across the country.

“However, there is no major impact at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport,” added a representative.

“Technicians are currently assessing, and a contingency plan has been deployed, enabling passengers to be processed, but obviously with a longer-than-usual delay.”

Vancouver International Airport acknowledged the delay could impact inbound international passengers with “longer than normal customs clearance times.”

“As CBSA works to resolve the issue, CBSA personnel are manually processing all international travellers,” added a YVR spokesperson in a statement to Daily Hive.

Edmonton International Airport said the impacts of the outage are “limited” at its location.